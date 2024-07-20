Majority of Democrats think Kamala Harris would make a good president, AP-NORC poll shows

As President Joe Biden faces a growing drumbeat of pressure to drop his reelection bid, a majority of Democrats think his Vice President would make a good president herself.
A new poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 6 in 10 Democrats believe Kamala Harris would do a good job in the top slot. About 2 in 10 Democrats don’t believe she would, and another 2 in 10 say they don’t know enough to say.
Since Biden’s debate debacle on June 27, many Democrats have privately and even openly looked to Harris to step in and succeed Biden as the party’s presidential nominee, believing she has a better chance against GOP nominee Donald Trump. For her part, Harris has remained completely loyal to Biden, being one of his toughest defenders in the aftermath of the disastrous debate performance.
7 comments
Demo Comedy Show
July 20, 2024 at 11:41 am
This is irrelevant. Hell at least 60% of the zombie force think Joe has his full mental capabilities. Zombie media gonna say Kamala has been sent to us by the almighty not doing favors for Willie.
Michael K
July 20, 2024 at 12:09 pm
Persona #24 for Miss Spoke.
TJC
July 20, 2024 at 12:21 pm
Bullshit.
ScienceBLVR
July 20, 2024 at 11:57 am
Go Kamala go! Today’s history lesson, Jeanette Rankin, first woman elected to Congress 1916- so only a century and change to get to the top spot. A Republican, no less, from Montana, before women even had the right to vote Federally. Of course, not the GOP of today, and she was the last female Montana elected to Congress. Say what? We’ve come a long way baby, but not far enough.
Harris 2024!
MH/Duuuval
July 20, 2024 at 12:08 pm
FP’s Mega MAGA won’t pass up an opportunity to disseminate salacious comments about Karma Harris. His sources are the late Fat Man on the Radio, Matt Gaetz, and Trump himself — all of whom default to insult when they have no facts.
Michael K
July 20, 2024 at 12:16 pm
Vice President Harris has the Executive Office experience, and clearly understands the job. She has the temperament, and the intellect to lead the nation and represent the nation on the world stage. \
The VP has two things the opposition lacks: a moral compass and fidelity to the Constitution and rule of law.
Demo Comedy Show
July 20, 2024 at 12:51 pm
Hilarious. She is goofy as hell. Giggles when tough questions come her way. Makes up BS stories like “fweedom” something she clearly plagerized. Oh and then her failure as Border Czar. Of course the zombies here and the zombie media will clearly support this gal that was so unpopular in the Demo primaries, she quit.