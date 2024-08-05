August 5, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll shows Kristen Arrington as a heavy favorite in SD 25 Democratic Primary

Jacob OglesAugust 5, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Amendments for dummies? James Madison Institute offers guide to Florida’s 2024 ballot initiatives

HeadlinesOrlando

Karen Castor Dentel gains momentum for Orange County Elections Supervisor job

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Nearly $1M already spent on HD 81 race, mostly by Greg Folley

Kristen Arrington
A Kamala Harris pollster found the Kissimmee Democrat with a double-digit lead over Alan Grayson and Carmen Torres.

Democratic Senate candidate Kristen Arrington holds the edge in a heated Primary in Senate District 25. That’s according to one of likely Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ main pollsters.

About 34% of likely Democratic voters in the district would definitely vote for Arrington if the election were held today, according to a poll from Impact Research. The poll found 18% of voters would support former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson, while 10% would back community leader Carmen Torres. Add in voters leaning a certain direction, and Arrington’s lead grows to 38% to Grayson’s 20% and Torres’ 15%.

Pollsters surveyed voters between July 29 and Aug. 1. A total of 365 voters were included in the poll.

Significantly, the poll also found Arrington, a sitting state Representative representing a sizable part of the Senate district, to have about the same name recognition as Grayson. Additionally, more voters like Arrington than either of her competitors, and fewer dislike her than either of her Democratic foes.

About 62% of voters in SD said they knew of Grayson and 61% heard of Arrington, while only 38% could identify Torres, wife of retiring incumbent state Sen. Vic Torres.

About 55% of voters surveyed had a favorable opinion of Arrington, a Kissimmee Democrat. Only about 6%, in contrast, had an unfavorable view.

By comparison, about 42% had a positive opinion of Grayson, while 19% had an unfavorable opinion. Only 28% of respondents viewed Torres favorably, while 11% gave a negative response.

Fundraising reports show Arrington has invested the most heavily in the election through most of July, and that may be reflected in the positive feeling of voters weeks out from a Democratic Primary.

Arrington, Grayson and Torres face each other on the Aug. 20 ballot, open to Democratic voters in the district. The winner will face the winner of a Republican Primary the same day between Jon Arguello and Jose Martinez.

While the poll did not break down supporters of each candidate demographically, the results released showed the sample accounted for the district’s diversity. About 42% of those polled were identified as Hispanic or Latino, while 35% were White and 18% were Black. The sample relied heavily on women voters, who made up 58% of responses.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAmendments for dummies? James Madison Institute offers guide to Florida’s 2024 ballot initiatives

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories