Poll shows Kristen Arrington as a heavy favorite in SD 25 Democratic Primary

Democratic Senate candidate Kristen Arrington holds the edge in a heated Primary in Senate District 25. That’s according to one of likely Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ main pollsters.

About 34% of likely Democratic voters in the district would definitely vote for Arrington if the election were held today, according to a poll from Impact Research. The poll found 18% of voters would support former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson, while 10% would back community leader Carmen Torres. Add in voters leaning a certain direction, and Arrington’s lead grows to 38% to Grayson’s 20% and Torres’ 15%.

Pollsters surveyed voters between July 29 and Aug. 1. A total of 365 voters were included in the poll.

Significantly, the poll also found Arrington, a sitting state Representative representing a sizable part of the Senate district, to have about the same name recognition as Grayson. Additionally, more voters like Arrington than either of her competitors, and fewer dislike her than either of her Democratic foes.

About 62% of voters in SD said they knew of Grayson and 61% heard of Arrington, while only 38% could identify Torres, wife of retiring incumbent state Sen. Vic Torres.

About 55% of voters surveyed had a favorable opinion of Arrington, a Kissimmee Democrat. Only about 6%, in contrast, had an unfavorable view.

By comparison, about 42% had a positive opinion of Grayson, while 19% had an unfavorable opinion. Only 28% of respondents viewed Torres favorably, while 11% gave a negative response.

Fundraising reports show Arrington has invested the most heavily in the election through most of July, and that may be reflected in the positive feeling of voters weeks out from a Democratic Primary.

Arrington, Grayson and Torres face each other on the Aug. 20 ballot, open to Democratic voters in the district. The winner will face the winner of a Republican Primary the same day between Jon Arguello and Jose Martinez.

While the poll did not break down supporters of each candidate demographically, the results released showed the sample accounted for the district’s diversity. About 42% of those polled were identified as Hispanic or Latino, while 35% were White and 18% were Black. The sample relied heavily on women voters, who made up 58% of responses.