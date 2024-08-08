August 8, 2024
Donald Trump will hold a news conference in his first public appearance since rival Kamala Harris picked Tim Walz
Donald Trump
But will Trump actually take questions?

Former President Donald Trump says he will hold a news conference Thursday at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida beachside compound, making his first public appearance since Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee and selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Trump announced the 2 p.m. EDT event on his Truth Social network and posted that he was eager to debate Harris.

He had teased an announcement about the presidential debate earlier this week after pulling out of an ABC News debate scheduled for Sept. 10. Trump had said he would prefer that Fox News sponsor the debate, but on Wednesday was showing willingness to reconsider ABC.

“I will expose Kamala during the Debate the same way I exposed Crooked Joe, Hillary, and everyone else during Debates,” he said on Truth Social, referring to Democrats Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. “Only I think Kamala will be easier.”

Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, has criticized Harris for not holding a news conference or sitting down for interviews since Biden stepped aside from his presidential re-election campaign and she launched her White House campaign. Harris sometimes answers shouted questions while boarding or leaving her plane for campaign stops.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

3 comments

  • Michael K

    August 8, 2024 at 12:23 pm

    I’m sure they will fact check him in real time.

    /s

    Reply

    • TJC

      August 8, 2024 at 1:29 pm

      That’s hard to do when he will be spewing lies at his usual rapid pace, piling one lie on top of another so fast it’s difficult to fact check one before the next five lies are spoken.

      Reply

  • Yrral

    August 8, 2024 at 1:55 pm

    Ain’t he got better thing to do like visits with his probation officer and worry about a pending indictment in Arizona

    Reply

