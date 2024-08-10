August 10, 2024
Donald Trump rallies Montana voters despite plane trouble
Donald Trump. Image via AP.

Associated Press
August 10, 2024

download - 2024-06-25T080022.981
GOP hopes to flip a Senate seat in the Big Sky State.

Donald Trump traveled to Montana for a Friday night rally intended to drum up support for ousting the state’s Democratic senator, but the former president’s plane first had to divert to an airport on the other side of the Rocky Mountains because of a mechanical issue, according to airport staff.

Trump’s plane was en route to Bozeman, Montana, when it was diverted Friday afternoon to Billings, 142 miles to the east, according to Jenny Mockel, administrative assistant at Billings Logan International Airport. Trump continued to Bozeman via private jet.

Trump kicked off his rally about 90 minutes behind schedule and immediately began lacing into Sen. Jon Tester.

“We are going to defeat radical left Democrat Jon Tester, he’s terrible,” Trump said. “We’re going to evict crazy Kamala,” he continued, workshopping a nickname on his new rival.

__

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Associated Press

One comment

  • Michael K

    August 10, 2024 at 5:16 pm

    Celine Dione and Sony told Trump to stop the unauthorized use of her image and music at his rallies.

    You’d think the Trumpsters would be aware of US copyright law? Not to mention the fact that she’s French Canadian.

    Reply

Categories