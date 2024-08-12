Still a mentor: Marco Rubio endorses former intern Sam Greco for HD 19

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is backing Sam Greco in House District 19, adding to a pile of endorsements for the Republican’s campaign to succeed House Speaker Paul Renner.

“Sam Greco will be a strong conservative leader for the people of Northeast Florida,” Rubio said. “His experience as a Navy JAG officer and commitment to his community make him the ideal candidate for HD 19. Sam understands the values and needs of his district, and I am confident he will be an effective advocate for his constituents. I’m happy to endorse Sam Greco and encourage everyone to support his campaign.”

Rubio’s endorsement comes a handful of days after Gov. Ron DeSantis threw his support behind the fellow Navy JAG. Greco has previously announced endorsements from Renner, Speaker Pro Tempore Chuck Clemons and Reps. Wyman Duggan, Stan McClain, Bobby Payne and Cyndi Stevenson. State Attorney R.J. Larizza, whose circuit encompasses the Flagler County-based House district, has also thrown in for Greco. The state’s two major police associations have also endorsed him.

“One of my first experiences in public service was serving as an intern for Sen. Rubio eleven years ago, and I am incredibly grateful for his endorsement,” Greco said in a prepared statement. “Throughout his tenure in the Florida State House and his time in the United States Senate, Senator Rubio has advanced conservative policies that have helped the people of Florida. When I get to Tallahassee, I intend to do the exact same thing.”

Greco will face Darryl Boyer in the Aug. 20 primary for the open seat. HD 19’s partisan lean virtually ensures the Republican nominee succeeds Renner. Two years ago, Rubio and DeSantis each carried the district with three-quarters of the vote. Still, the GOP standard-bearer will face nominal opposition from Democratic nominee Adam Morley in November.