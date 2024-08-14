American Edge Project: U.S. tech sector will have to change ways to be leader in innovation

A technology advocacy group is highlighting a list of ways to advance innovation in America, releasing a manifesto for achieving that goal.

The American Edge Project (AEP), a coalition of multiple technology firms, academic and government operations, issued a report this month outlining its suggested approaches to ensuring the U.S is at the forefront of innovative technology.

“Unleashing American Innovation: A Policy Roadmap To Win The Global Tech Race” is a 19-page study and report on the economic implications of technological advancement and America’s role in those factors.

Among the chief challenges in the global technological race is America’s rivalry with China.

“This report serves as a crucial roadmap for policymakers to ensure America wins this high-stakes tech race with China,” said AEP CEO Doug Kelly. “Our nation’s economic prosperity, national security, and core values are intrinsically tied to our technological leadership. We must act decisively to empower American innovators and ensure we maintain and expand U.S. technological preeminence for decades to come.”

The study ended with a trio of suggested approaches to secure America’s leadership role in tech and innovation.

The first element, according to the AEP report, is to establish geopolitical leadership through technological innovation. AEP advises that the U.S. needs to plant a flag that distinguishes the nation at the clear vanguard of tech development.

“This requires significant investments in research and development, preventing regulatory overreach that could stifle innovation, empowering American companies to compete globally, strengthening supply chains, and safeguarding digital infrastructure,” the AEP report said.

“The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) should reaffirm its commitment to a pro-innovation trade agenda, continuing to support the free flow of information to counter China’s restrictive practices and the theft of U.S. technology and intellectual property.”

The report also recommends more robust and unique tech development that will set America apart from other countries. AEP suggests that this element should be a ground-up approach not reliant solely on big tech companies.

“To win the tech race, U.S. policymakers must prioritize supporting startups and small businesses. This includes enhancing support for new ventures, boosting investment, harmonizing regulations to facilitate growth, and expanding innovation ecosystems nationwide,” the report said.

“It’s crucial to avoid heavy-handed regulations, such as mandatory certification or licensing, which could hinder innovation. Rather, lawmakers should focus on maintaining robust investment flows and fostering innovation hubs beyond traditional areas, such as Silicon Valley and New York City.”

And finally, the report suggests that tech firms and U.S. government oversight should resist being driven by proprietary interests. In short, U.S. tech interests need to be more generous and share the benefits of the innovation economy.

“To ensure the benefits of the innovation economy flow equitably to communities across America, we must continue to invest in closing the digital divide, protect consumer usage of low-cost, high-quality products, use technology to support traditional industries, and build a robust talent pipeline. This comprehensive approach will help distribute the advantages of technological progress more equitably and ensure that the benefits are not concentrated in a few elite regions or groups,” the report said.

Ultimately, the study notes that the U.S. tech sector has to change its approach of closely guarded innovation ownership and apply a more open-ended approach.

“To secure America’s position as the global leader in technology and innovation, policymakers must cultivate a robust policy landscape that empowers the tech sector, fuels innovation, and shares benefits broadly. By championing policies that support and empower the U.S. tech ecosystem, America can fortify its national security, stave off the looming threats posed by China, and usher in a new era of economic growth and prosperity,” the AEP report concluded.

AEP is not only composed of multiple tech leaders and operatives, it also has a National Security Advisory Board made up of a cross section of former elected leaders including former U.S. Sens. Saxby Chambliss, a Georgia Republican, and Kent Conrad, a North Dakota Democrat, among others serving on various panels.