Destinie Baker Sutton, Debra Tendrich battle for chance to succeed David Silvers in HD 89

One interesting race to watch is the Democratic nomination in House District 89, as two well-supported candidates prepare to face off on Tuesday night.

The contest features former prosecutor Destinie Baker Sutton competing against nonprofit executive Debra Tendrich. And both carry significant backing into Election Night, where voters will decide who takes on Republican candidate Daniel Zapata, a local private school administrator, in November.

Tendrich, who previously ran for Delray Beach City Commission, was the first of the two to enter the race, filing paperwork in July 2023. Tendrich runs Eat Better Live Better, which aims to educate children about nutrition and also helps supply food to those in need.

“I feel that people’s beliefs are being trampled on right now,” Tendrich said in remarks explaining her entry into the contest.

Six months later, Baker Sutton followed with her own bid in January 2024. “I am ready to put my experience, passion for service, and dedication to our community to work for the people of District 89,” she said.

But despite her later entry into the contest, the 11-year veteran of the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office managed to outraise Tendrich nearly 2-to-1.

According to the most recent campaign finance data, which ran through Aug. 15, Baker Sutton earned just under $79,000, while Tendrich added just under $44,000 in outside cash, plus a $1,000 self-loan.

Both, however, spent about the same during the lead-up to the Democratic Primary contest, with Tendrich pouring in just over $36,000 and Baker Sutton spending more than $34,000. That, of course, leaves Baker Sutton in a better financial position for the General Election, as she held just over $44,000 compared to just over $8,200 for Tendrich.

But Tendrich pulled in plenty of institutional support. Several elected officials — including potential future legislative colleagues such as Kissimmee state Sen. Vic Torres, Orlando state Rep. Anna Eskamani and Wellington state Rep. Katherine Waldron — backed Tendrich. So, too, did U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, state Sen. Tina Polsky and many others.

Multiple unions representing first responders and other groups are also supporting Tendrich’s bid, among several other organizations.

Baker Sutton, who started her own firm, Destinie Law P.A. in 2019, also earned several endorsements.

Just last month, the Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie Realtors Association got behind Baker Sutton. Elected officials in the Legislature and elsewhere also backed Baker Sutton, including perhaps the most important legislator for this race.

Outgoing state Rep. David Silvers, who is facing term limits this November, said he prefers Baker Sutton to serve as his replacement.

“With so much at stake in 2024, we cannot afford to sit on the sidelines or shy away from a challenge,” Silvers said. “That is why I am all in with Destinie Baker Sutton, a leader who will take on all the issues.”

But with just over a week prior to the election, the Palm Beach Post editorial board recommended voters choose Tendrich.

That gives each candidate plenty of ammo to argue their case before voters. Now, voters will decide who they prefer.

And despite this region having a traditionally Democratic lean, the November contest could be competitive as well. Last cycle, Zapata went up against Silvers; riding a historically strong cycle for Republicans, Zapata came with 5 points of unseating the incumbent.

Now, he’ll await the winner of Tuesday’s contest, though Democrats hope this cycle for a reversion to the mean, preventing this seat from being in danger of turning red.