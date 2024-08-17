HD 98 Democratic Primary field features 4 candidates seeking to succeed Patricia Hawkins-Williams

Residents seeking to select a successor for outgoing Democratic state Rep. Patricia Hawkins-Williams have plenty of choices, as an open, four-person Democratic Primary Tuesday night will decide the race in full.

No Republicans or independent candidates filed to run in House District 98. That means the winner of the race between retired U.S. Army veteran Keith Abel, small-business owner Shelton Pooler and digital strategist and former legislative aide Emily Rodrigues and Oakland Park Mayor Mitch Rosenwald will take the seat outright.

If the race comes down to money, Rosenwald is the clear favorite. As of the latest campaign finance reports, covering data through Aug. 15, Rosenwald added more than $62,000 in outside contributions, plus just under $37,000 more in candidate loans. That allowed him to spend nearly $95,000 during the campaign for this seat.

Rodrigues, the second-highest fundraiser, collected just under $30,000 through Aug. 2. Her numbers are not updated through Aug. 15 as of this writing, but even during a comparable time period, Rosenwald brought in more than $20,000 more than Rodrigues in outside donations, not including his self-loan.

Bringing up the rear are Abel, who raised just under $5,700 in outside money and added more than $8,000 in loans, and Pooler, who collected just under $3,000 through Aug. 2.

Rosenwald, who is director of doctoral studies at the Barry University School of Social Work, also earned several significant endorsements in the contest. Earlier this month, the Florida Medical Association PAC backed him. So too have U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin and Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton, among others.

Rodrigues also carries significant support into Election Day. Ruth’s List Florida and SAVE Action PAC are both supporting her. Miami Gardens Sen. Shevrin Jones, Boynton Beach Rep. Joe Casello and Orlando Rep. Rita Harris are also urging voters to support Rodrigues, along with SEIU Florida, Run for Something, Moms Demand Action, NOW PAC and the Broward Young Democrats.

Rodrigues is a former staffer for Jones and is now a digital strategist for a nonprofit.

Abel, meanwhile, is a former member of the U.S. Army, while Pooler has previously run losing campaigns for Pompano City Commission and the state Senate.

HD covers parts of Broward County, including portions of Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes and Oakland Park.

___

Ryan Nicol and Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.