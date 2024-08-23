Delegation for 8.23.24: DNC-ya — Primary battles — exiled — fraud — sprinkles

Second City speakers

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) put Florida in the national spotlight but as a subject of criticism. Two congressional delegation members made prime-time speeches from Chicago, with both casting Florida’s current climate as a “cautionary tale” for Democrats nationwide.

Ahead of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ Thursday speech in which she ceremonially accepted her party’s nomination, Rep. Maxwell Frost addressed the nation. The youngest member of Congress stressed the importance of young voters turning out in November and engaging in The Process.

However, Frost focused most of his speech on the climate crisis and its threat: “As a Florida man, I’m here to tell you that the climate crisis isn’t some far-off threat. It is here.”

“I’ve heard the stories of immigrant farmworkers, made to work in horrid conditions exacerbated by this crisis, and I felt the scorching record heat and know that climate change can sometimes feel like an unstoppable force. But with our movement and with organizing — and an administration that cares — we are making progress.”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz focused on the Sunshine State’s political climate the previous day. The Democratic Co-Chair of the delegation asserted that Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis has become an effective “testing ground” for Project 2025, the controversial conservative think tank blueprint for a second Donald Trump presidency.

“Today in Florida, state policy requires that kids are taught racist lies about so-called benefits of slavery,” Wasserman Schultz said. “Books are banned. Teachers are censored. And our LGBTQ+ community endures endless state-sponsored hate, even a cruel ‘Don’t Say Gay’ school law. Today in Florida, as we grapple with record heat and rising seas, extreme MAGA Republicans deleted mentions of climate change from state law.”

The presence of two Florida voices on the DNC stage also signaled that the Harris-Tim Walz ticket could compete for the state’s electoral votes, though party officials have widely acknowledged that the challenges facing Democrats this year will be greater compared to prior cycles. In 2020, Florida was the only state where Trump won a higher share of the votes than he did in 2016. Since then, DeSantis won re-election in a landslide, and Florida Republicans have grown their registration advantage to more than a million voters.

However, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried also said election results from a statewide Primary this week gave her hope that Florida had grown tired of the DeSantis agenda.

“We were able to really walk around the convention floor and into some of the media areas and there was energy,” Fried said. “I had an opportunity to speak to some members of the DCCC (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee) as well as EMILY’s list last night, and they already knew before I even had to open my mouth about some of the victories that we had last night.”

But overall, Florida’s presence at the DNC seemed strikingly diminished, especially when compared to the spotlight shown on the Sunshine State at the Republican National Convention earlier this year. Besides nominating a Mar-a-Lago man for President, Republicans in Milwaukee gave speaking time to DeSantis and to four House members from Florida, Reps. Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Brian Mast and Michael Waltz.

Florida’s Sen. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott also gave addresses.

Scott could also be found at the DNC, not onstage but providing a rapid response for Republicans to any remarks made from the Chicago stage. There, he said the economy under President Joe Biden’s administration offers the true cautionary tale about electing Harris.

“Just look at it. Grocery prices are up, gas prices are up, rent’s up,” he said. “I mean I don’t know what you can find that’s not up.”

Primary night

While the convention unfolded in Chicago, Florida, through a statewide Primary also decided party nominations for federal offices this cycle.

Most importantly, Republicans and Democratic voters formally set the field for the Senate contest in November. As expected, Scott secured the Republican nomination, while former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell won on the Democratic side.

“Floridians are tired, tired of the division, the chaos, the same old politicians who have been using government like Rick Scott for self-enrichment,” Mucarsel-Powell said after earning the nomination. “It is time that we elect a leader that’s going to fight for working families.”

Scott, though, remained confident he would win a second term in the Senate. He came out swinging against his Democratic challenger.

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has supported an open border, allowing criminals and drugs to flood our communities,” Scott said. “She wants to give them amnesty and citizenship and let them vote in our elections.”

In addition to the Senate race, several incumbent delegation members fended off Primary challengers, including Republican Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Vern Buchanan, Kat Cammack, Mario Díaz-Balart, Neal Dunn, Gaetz, Laurel Lee, Mast, Cory Mills, John Rutherford, María Elvira Salazar, Waltz and Daniel Webster, as well as Democratic Reps. Frost and Wasserman Schultz.

Additionally, voters picked Republican Mike Haridopolos and Democrat Sandy Kennedy for the only open federal seat on the ballot in Florida’s 8th Congressional District.

Exile anger

Members of South Florida’s Cuban community expressed outrage after former Cuban Communist Party leader Manuel Menéndez Castellanos was allowed to land in the U.S. as part of a family reunification program. Exile groups protested his arrival at the Miami International Airport, where social media videos showed supporters and protesters waiting for him.

Members of the delegation slammed the administration for allowing a part of late dictator Fidel Castro’s regime legal entry into the United States. Rubio and Díaz-Balart, both Miami Republicans, sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken raising objections. Reps. Carlos Giménez and Salazar co-signed the message. All of those lawmakers are part of Miami’s Cuban American community.

“We are outraged that an individual with a role in oppressing the Cuban people for decades was permitted the extraordinary privilege of U.S. entry so that he could spend his retirement in freedom and comfort,” the letter reads. “For these reasons, we request that you assess whether the law was followed in this case and if not, what actions will be taken to ensure that high-level Cuban Communist Party operatives are found to be inadmissible according to law.”

The letter argued that under federal law, no high-level member of a communist government should be allowed entry to the U.S.

Salazar sent a separate letter to Blinken and Benjamin Ziff, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, demanding the administration revoke Menéndez Castellanos’ visa.

“Since Manuel Menéndez Castellanos worked so hard to defend communism, he must spend his retirement living in the communist system,” Salazar wrote. “Do the right thing and cancel Manuel Menéndez Castellanos’s visa immediately — he does not deserve to spend his retirement in freedom.”

Undocumented damages

If an American is victimized by illegal immigration, Gaetz said they should be entitled to damages. The Fort Walton Beach Republican filed the Allocating Liability to Illegal Entrants in National Courts (ALIEN) Act, which would allow a federal Judge to award damages for any harm suffered.

The legislation would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act.

“The Biden-Harris administration has let in millions of illegals and created a migrant crime epidemic,” Gaetz said. “My legislation, the ALIEN Act, will give federal judges the ability to award restitution to Americans who are victims of harm to person or property from illegals. Americans deserve the possibility of compensation for the pain they endured.”

Fighting fraud

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Department by its own estimate shelled out more than $100 billion in improper Medicare and Medicaid payments. Now, Rep. Aaron Bean wants a crackdown on waste and fraud in the programs.

The Fernandina Beach Republican filed the Prompt Reporting and Oversight for Medicare Providing Transparency (PROMPT) Act, which would require HHS to account for any benefits paid no later than 30 days after Medicare furnishes them.

“Rising fraud and criminal activity threatens to undermine the Medicare system for Northeast Floridians. We have an obligation to ensure that taxpayer dollars keep our most vulnerable populations healthy, not lining the pockets of fraudsters,” Bean said. “By increasing reporting to more quickly detect fraud, we can make significant strides toward addressing this growing problem and protecting Americans.”

The Council for Affordable Health Coverage and Americans For Prosperity endorsed the legislation.

Heavy sprinkle

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) delivered a $188 million loan to the Toho Water Authority to modernize water infrastructure for Osceola and Polk counties. Rep. Darren Soto and Deputy Assistant Administrator for Water Mae Wu were on hand as a nine-figure check was ceremoniously handed off at an event in Kissimmee last week.

“We are excited to announce that the Toho Water Authority has been awarded a major $188,290,418 Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,” said Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat. “This critical federal funding will protect clean water, preserve our environment, and ensure sufficient water supply for our growing community. We are grateful to the U.S. EPA for their partnership and support in securing this impactful investment in Central Florida’s water future.”

The fund will go to the Toho Water Authority’s One Water Program, which aims to reduce reliance on groundwater in Central Florida.

Toho Water Authority CEO Todd Swingle thanked the Florida delegation for securing the loan, mentioning Rubio, Scott and Soto by name.

“As Toho nears completion of our $80 million plus Accelerated Gravity Sewer Replacement Program made possible by our first WIFIA loan, we now embark on our Toho One Water Initiative and say thank you,” he said. “Thank you to Congress for creating and continuing to fund WIFIA, providing an essential financing tool for the water sector.”

Wu, for her part, said this shows how infrastructure spending would ensure benefits for the distant future.

“Investing in our water infrastructure is one of the best ways to support healthy, thriving communities. I congratulate the Toho Water Authority for securing this $188.3 million low-interest federal loan that will support public health and environmental protection, population growth, and economic opportunity here in Central Florida,” Wu said. “Through this loan program and unprecedented funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden-Harris administration is investing in America to strengthen drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure while creating good-paying jobs.”

Storm relief

Since Hurricane Ian pummeled Southwest Florida, Rep. Greg Steube has pushed for tax relief for those impacted by natural disasters. The Sarasota Republican filed the Federal Disaster Relief Act (HR 5863) last year, which passed in the House in May. Now, he wants the Senate to follow suit.

“Since the Senate failed to pass the bipartisan tax package, which included my bill to deliver tax relief, Senate leadership must now permit my stand-alone disaster relief bill to pass swiftly through the Senate on unanimous consent,” Steube said. “My bill precedes the larger package and received resounding support across the aisle in the House (382-7). Americans can’t wait for disaster relief. Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina sustained major impacts from Hurricane Debby, further underscoring the need to pass this bill as soon as possible. Millions of Americans affected by more than 300 disasters in 48 states will be helped by this legislation. The Senate must finish the job.”

Steube sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Sens. Ron Wyden and Mike Crapo, the top Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee, respectively.

The bill was co-signed by 78 colleagues from both sides of the aisle, with Rep. Mike Thompson, a California Democrat, co-leading the message. The list includes 15 members of Florida’s delegation.

Female farmers

According to a Government Accountability Office report, women represent over a third of U.S. farmers but make up a much smaller percentage of farms benefiting from U.S. Department of Agriculture programs. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wants Congress to change that.

She filed the Empowering Women in Agriculture Act with Democratic Reps. Julia Brownley of California, Jonathan Jackson of Illinois and Andrea Salinas of Oregon. The legislation aims to dismantle barriers limiting female participation in a typically male-dominated field.

“The Empowering Women in Agriculture Act is not just a bill; it’s a call to action,” Cherfilus-McCormick said. “By ensuring targeted funding and resources are reaching women, we can empower our female farmers, support their contributions to our nation’s agricultural sector, and combat the systemic challenges they face.”

The Miramar Democrat, who represents much of the Glades, said Black women in agriculture face even greater obstacles.

Her bill would amend the farm bill by mandating that at least 10% of federal funds go to women-focused organizations, including women in definitions of socially disadvantaged farmers or ranchers. This would enhance equitable access to programs regardless of gender and boost opportunities for Black female farmers and other underrepresented groups.

Advocacy groups representing female farmers support the legislation.

“Women Farmers deserve a sustainable seat at the agriculture table,” said Tammy Gray-Steele, founder and Executive Director of the National Women in Agriculture Association. “The Empowering Women in Agriculture Act (EWA) will set aside resources that will guarantee women farmers equitable resources that have never been provided and make new history to assist women farmers in the male-dominated agriculture industry.”

Validating the vote

Florida lawmakers from both sides of the aisle want Congress to address the elections in Venezuela as soon as possible. Salazar and Wasserman Schultz, Co-Chairs of the Congressional Venezuela Democracy Caucus, unveiled the Venezuela Advancing Liberty, Opportunity and Rights (VALOR) Act, bipartisan legislation supporting democratic order in the South American nation.

“America cannot wait any longer as (Nicolás) Maduro finalizes his theft of Venezuela’s election,” said Salazar, a Coral Gables Republican. “The United States must send the message that Maduro’s time in Miraflores is up and that Edmundo González will take his rightful office in January. No more money for the Chavistas and their repressive apparatus.”

Venezuelan President Maduro claimed victory after the July elections, even though local polls from a vast majority of precincts showed he lost by around a 2-to-1 margin, as reported by The Associated Press. Still, the Venezuelan Supreme Court certified Maduro as the election winner this week.

“Venezuelans courageously took to the ballot box to seek true, legitimate representation after a lost decade under Maduro,” said Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat.

“Despite violent repression, overwhelming majorities repudiated Maduro and chose President-elect Edmundo González. But this brutal regime refuses to face reality despite clear evidence proving Maduro’s loss. The Biden-Harris administration successfully forced Maduro to hold this election. Now, the United States must ensure consequences for Maduro’s attempt to overturn the will of the voters and support a democratic future for all Venezuelans.”

Some 47% of the 640,000 Venezuelan and Venezuelan Americans in the United States live in Florida, according to Pew Research.

A Senate companion to Salazar’s and Wasserman Schultz’s bill was announced by Sens. Michael Bennett, a Colorado Democrat, and Jim Risch, an Idaho Republican.

