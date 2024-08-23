Ahead of speech, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says in a Pennsylvania court filing that he’s endorsing Donald Trump

Ahead of a planned speech, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign said in a Pennsylvania court filing Friday that he is endorsing Donald Trump for president.
Kennedy’s independent campaign also requested that he be removed from the Pennsylvania ballot, though it was not immediately clear that he was officially dropping out of the race.
Kennedy had a speech planned in Arizona on Friday to discuss “the present historical moment and his path forward,” according to his campaign. Hours later, Trump will hold a rally in neighboring Glendale. Trump’s campaign has teased that he will be joined by “a special guest,” though neither campaign responded to messages about whether Kennedy would be that guest.
The late-stage development in the presidential race could give the former president a modest boost from Kennedy’s supporters.
A year ago, some would have thought it inconceivable that a member of arguably the most storied family in Democratic politics would work with Trump to keep a Democrat — Vice President Kamala Harris — out of the White House. Even in recent months, Kennedy has accused Trump of betraying his followers, while Trump has criticized Kennedy as “the most radical left candidate in the race.”
The Pennsylvania filing came Friday in a case in which Kennedy was defending his paperwork to get on the ballot in the battleground state against a challenge by two Democratic activists.
The filing said that, “as a result of today’s endorsement of Donald Trump” he was requesting the dismissal of his campaign’s nomination papers so that he would not appear on Pennsylvania’s ballot.
Day 32
August 23, 2024 at 3:05 pm
What he is saying right now live is completely true.
SUPER ELVIS [FKA EARL]
August 23, 2024 at 3:35 pm
Good afternoon America,
Dook 4 Brains Leftys are starting to cry Nationwide from Sea to Shining Sea as they know deep in their Dook Brains that the White House just became Out Of Dook Reach.
Thank you America,
SUPER ELVIS [FKA EARL]