RFK Jr. says he is suspending, not ending his campaign. His campaign says he ‘has not endorsed Trump’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced he is suspending, not ending, his campaign for President and will seek to remove his name from the ballot in battleground states because he believes his presence in the race would help Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kennedy and Donald Trump will appear miles apart in Arizona on Friday amid speculation that Kennedy will endorse him.

Meanwhile, Harris accepted her party’s nomination and offered her policy agenda on the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

At the Phoenix event after Kennedy suspended his presidential bid, longtime RFK Jr. supporter Bruce Brimacombe said he is now an undecided voter.

The 64-year-old said what he heard was not Kennedy throwing his support behind Trump but rather an idea.

“It’s not going to Trump,” Brimacombe said. “It’s going to a unity idea of bringing things together. That’s a big difference.”

Kennedy said his supporters can continue to back him in the majority of states where they are unlikely to sway the outcome. He took steps to withdraw his candidacy in at least two states late this week, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Kennedy said the move followed conversations with Donald Trump over the past few weeks.

Before the speech, his campaign had said in a Pennsylvania court filing Friday that he would be endorsing Trump for President. However, a spokesperson for Kennedy said the court filing had been made in error.

“Mr. Kennedy has not endorsed President Trump,” said spokesperson Stefanie Spear. “The filing was made by an attorney and not reviewed by the campaign.” She said the filing would be updated.