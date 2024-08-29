August 29, 2024
School Districts being pitched to add new financial literacy curriculum program

Drew Dixon August 29, 2024

Graduated cap with coins. Savings for education, financial literacy concept Generative AI
PNC Bank and EVERFI are already part of a pilot program in financial literacy.

PNC Bank and EVERFI from BlackBaud, an educational technology platform development firm, are teaming up to increase financial literacy among Florida high school students in response to a new state law.

PNC and EVERFI have developed a curriculum they are pitching to School Districts to help teens with skills in basic banking, personal financial budgeting, credit management and debt oversight.

The program involves in-class learning modules and webinars for parents at home to help educate their children in the aspects of personal financial management. Financial experts from PNC also visit classrooms for lectures and interaction with students providing advice for money management.

“By reaching students earlier in their financial journey, we’re preparing them to make real-life financial decisions that lead to a lifetime of financial wellness,” said Matt Evans, head of out-of-branch sales and service at PNC Bank. “Financial literacy at an early age is a critical building block for a stable financial future, and we’re pleased to join EVERFI in providing this valuable resource to Florida schools and students.”

The initiative is in reaction to a measure Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in March 2022 called the Dorothy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act. That law requires high school students to take a half-credit course in financial literacy before they graduate.

It was implemented as a pilot program in April. Some 30 School Districts with about 5,000 collective students are already part of the PNC and EVERFI program in Florida.

“Financial education helps fill the gap between students understanding what they should do and having the confidence to do it,” said Ray Martinez, co-founder and President of EVERFI from Blackbaud. “Enabling students to feel prepared to make financial decisions is critical to developing financial capability and setting them on the path to financial wellness.”

PNC and EVERFI have already established a website for any School District representatives who are interested in possibly joining the program.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

One comment

  • ScienceBLVR

    August 29, 2024 at 12:13 pm

    Hmmm no pricing mentioned. My guess, a hefty platform set up fee per site as well as price per course per student. Another unfunded educational mandate from DeSantis and his cronies. Hey kids, here’s some financial literacy for you..
    Don’t buy the BS the GOP is selling, taking funds from public schools to pay for their campaigns through kickbacks to lobbyists and companies whose sole existence is to take from the government well with new courses, books, standards, no one is asking for…

