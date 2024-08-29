School Districts being pitched to add new financial literacy curriculum program

PNC Bank and EVERFI from BlackBaud, an educational technology platform development firm, are teaming up to increase financial literacy among Florida high school students in response to a new state law.

PNC and EVERFI have developed a curriculum they are pitching to School Districts to help teens with skills in basic banking, personal financial budgeting, credit management and debt oversight.

The program involves in-class learning modules and webinars for parents at home to help educate their children in the aspects of personal financial management. Financial experts from PNC also visit classrooms for lectures and interaction with students providing advice for money management.

“By reaching students earlier in their financial journey, we’re preparing them to make real-life financial decisions that lead to a lifetime of financial wellness,” said Matt Evans, head of out-of-branch sales and service at PNC Bank. “Financial literacy at an early age is a critical building block for a stable financial future, and we’re pleased to join EVERFI in providing this valuable resource to Florida schools and students.”

The initiative is in reaction to a measure Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in March 2022 called the Dorothy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act. That law requires high school students to take a half-credit course in financial literacy before they graduate.

It was implemented as a pilot program in April. Some 30 School Districts with about 5,000 collective students are already part of the PNC and EVERFI program in Florida.

“Financial education helps fill the gap between students understanding what they should do and having the confidence to do it,” said Ray Martinez, co-founder and President of EVERFI from Blackbaud. “Enabling students to feel prepared to make financial decisions is critical to developing financial capability and setting them on the path to financial wellness.”

PNC and EVERFI have already established a website for any School District representatives who are interested in possibly joining the program.