UF researcher conducts his own experiment funded by NASA as part of space mission

A researcher from the University of Florida (UF) conducted a first-of-its-kind experiment that was out of this world.

Rob Ferl, a scientist from UF, was the first NASA-funded college researcher to engage in his own research as he was in orbit in the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket that hurled 345,958 feet above Earth. Ferl, a distinguished professor in UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, activated experimental tubes gauging the impact on plants while in space.

He had assistance in preparing the experiment from his earth-bound collaborator Anna-Lisa Paul, also a UF researcher. Ultimately, the experimental project will be transported back to Gainesville and the UF campus for analysis.

The spacecraft lifted off Thursday shortly after 8 a.m. CDT in West Texas and then returned safely to Earth.

Ferl was proud to show his UF allegiance upon completion of the mission after landing on Earth. He was wearing a bright orange UF cap when he exited the spacecraft and went to greet his waiting family

“It couldn’t have been a better experience,” Ferl said at the conclusion of the mission. “There is room for scientists of all sizes, shapes and ages to do this. There is a lot of opportunity in a ride like that.”

Ferl carried experimental plants in specially designed tubes attached to his flight suit that he activated at four different points during the trip to space and back: prior to launch, upon reaching microgravity, at the end of the weightless period as the vehicle began its descent, and upon landing.

NASA’s Flight Opportunities Program funded the experiment. It’s the first time the agency funded an academic researcher for conducting their own experiment during space flight. At the Payload Processing Facility on the ground, UF lab manager Jordan Callaham tracked his progress and activated a set of control tubes at the same time.

Paul said the hours of training that the team did in preparation for the mission was invaluable.

“The astronaut did a fantastic job and it enabled us to coordinate the ground control very precisely,” she said. “The plants all looked really great. We have a perfectly paired experiment.”

UF officials were beaming with pride at the conclusion of the space adventure that included one of their own.

“What a glorious day for the University of Florida, Rob, Anna-Lisa, and their team,” said Interim UF President Kent Fuchs. “UF is tremendously proud to pioneer a new era of space exploration where academics conduct their own research in space. Our partnership with Blue Origin and NASA is an important first for university scientists around the world. Discoveries lie ahead.”

Ferl and Paul have been involved in dozens of experiments in space taking part in the preparation, largely focusing on plant growth observations, that were all managed by NASA.