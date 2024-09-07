September 7, 2024
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell launches Spanish language ad

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 7, 20242min0

DMP Debbie Mucarsel Powell Spanish ad
The incumbent's 'failed leadership' is at issue.

Rick Scott’s Senate challenger is taking the case to him in Spanish this weekend.

“My mom brought me to the United States from Ecuador for the opportunities that only exist here,” said Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, explaining her new “The Important Things” spot.

“Those opportunities allowed me to go from working a minimum wage job to becoming the first South American immigrant in Congress and running for the U.S. Senate. But now, those opportunities are disappearing under 14 years of Rick Scott’s failed leadership. Our affordability crisis began under his leadership, but instead of lowering the costs of living, Rick Scott wrote the plan to raise taxes on the middle class, end Social Security and Medicare as we know them, and take away women’s freedoms. Rick Scott is threatening the important things for Floridians – that’s why they’ll retire him in November.”

The ad comes as new polling of the Senate race from Emerson College shows a one-point race, with Scott out front.

It also represents the challenger’s second attempt to goad Scott about Florida’s second language. She challenged Scott to a debate in Spanish, but the challenger hasn’t committed to any debates yet, regardless of the language.

She also has claimed Scott seeks to exploit the “traumas” experienced by survivors of Latin American dictatorships.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

