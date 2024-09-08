September 8, 2024
Tyreek Hill was briefly detained for a traffic violation ahead of Dolphins’ season opener

Associated Press
September 8, 2024

miami-dolphins-in-water-420x470
Police chief calling for investigation into police who placed Dolphins receiver on the ground Sunday before game in South Florida.

Miami-Dade Police said Sunday they will investigate why Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was handcuffed and placed facedown on a street by their officers after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, hours before his team opened the season.

Hill was seen on video posted to the social media site X laying face down on the ground as officers placed his hands behind his back and put handcuffs on him.

Hill, who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2023, was in the starting lineup and took the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars later Sunday.

Miami-Dade Police director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a statement Sunday afternoon that she has requested an “immediate review” of the details surrounding the incident.

“We are also reviewing available body camera footage,” Daniels said. “We will provide updates as further information becomes available.”

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, called it a “heartbreaking situation” Sunday morning on ESPN.

“Obviously I love Tyreek. I hated to see him in the situation he was in with the police,” Rosenhaus said. ” … Apparently he got a ticket for a moving violation entering the stadium.”

During a pre-game interview on CBS, Rosenhaus said they’ll seek an investigation into the incident.

Despite the incident with law enforcement, Hill played in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in South Florida. As the first half was drawing to a close, Hill had 4 receptions for 31 combined yards.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Associated Press

One comment

  • Dolphin

    September 8, 2024 at 2:34 pm

    Driving while black in Florida. What more needs said. Thank DeathSantis for his “Free state of Floiduh “

Categories