Tyreek Hill was briefly detained for a traffic violation ahead of Dolphins’ season opener

Miami-Dade Police said Sunday they will investigate why Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was handcuffed and placed facedown on a street by their officers after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, hours before his team opened the season.

Hill was seen on video posted to the social media site X laying face down on the ground as officers placed his hands behind his back and put handcuffs on him.

Hill, who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2023, was in the starting lineup and took the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars later Sunday.

Miami-Dade Police director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a statement Sunday afternoon that she has requested an “immediate review” of the details surrounding the incident.

“We are also reviewing available body camera footage,” Daniels said. “We will provide updates as further information becomes available.”

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, called it a “heartbreaking situation” Sunday morning on ESPN.

“Obviously I love Tyreek. I hated to see him in the situation he was in with the police,” Rosenhaus said. ” … Apparently he got a ticket for a moving violation entering the stadium.”

During a pre-game interview on CBS, Rosenhaus said they’ll seek an investigation into the incident.

Despite the incident with law enforcement, Hill played in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in South Florida. As the first half was drawing to a close, Hill had 4 receptions for 31 combined yards.

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.