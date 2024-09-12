Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.12.24

Good Thursday morning.

Breaking late Wednesday — “Ron DeSantis administration cites rejected signatures to justify abortion amendment probe” via Kathryn Varn of Axios — Fraudulent petition signatures cited by the DeSantis administration as justification for its probe of Florida’s abortion rights referendum had already been rejected, according to a local Elections Supervisor. That means those signatures never counted toward the total required to put the measure before voters, Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Link, DeSantis appointee, tells Axios. The administration has not produced evidence that fraudulent signatures helped get Amendment 4, which would enshrine abortion access in the Florida Constitution, on the ballot. Instead, records suggest state investigators justified their review of tens of thousands of signatures by citing potentially fraudulent petitions that had already been caught. Several local Supervisors have described the probe as highly unusual and labor-intensive.

💸 — The Southern Group is the top dog in Florida’s lobby corps, landing in the No. 1 spot in compensation with nearly $9M in Q2. Check out more here.

A new ad by Smart & Safe Florida highlights bipartisan support for a recreational pot ballot measure.

A 30-second spot shows state Sens. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, and Shevrin Jones, a Miami Gardens Democrat, side-by-side cooperating to boost support for Amendment 3.

“We don’t agree on much,” Gruters said. “Hardly anything,” Jones adds. “But he does agree on this,” Gruters tells the camera.

Florida requires constitutional amendments to earn 60% of votes in the General Election to pass. Campaign organizers say Gruters and Jones’ joint appearance in the ad highlights the state’s bipartisan support for recreational marijuana.

“Election season often feels divisive, but not when it comes to Amendment 3. Floridians from all political backgrounds understand that Amendment 3 stands for freedom, safety and economic opportunity,” said Morgan Hill, representative for Smart & Safe Florida.

“When considering Amendment 3, Floridians aren’t focused on political parties; they’re thinking about their personal freedoms and the opportunities we can create together.”

Lori Killinger, Executive Shareholder with Lewis, Longman & Walker, has been named to the Board of the Florida Policy Project, a not-for-profit organization that provides evidence-based, nonpartisan solutions to improve Floridians’ lives.

Killinger has been with LLW for 17 years and is recognized as one of the state’s top practitioners in navigating the legislative and executive branch processes for many clients.

The Florida Policy Project, founded by former state Sen. Jeff Brandes, conducts research focused on nonpartisan solutions to issues such as criminal justice reform, housing affordability, property insurance, and transportation.

“I am honored to be part of this top-notch team that puts real-world solutions for Floridians at the center of their mission,” Killinger said. “Our great state is at its best when we use common sense to find common ground.”

—@StoolePresidente: As the king of the Swifties, people are asking me what I think of her Kamala endorsement. I don't care at all. People can vote for whoever they want in this country. How somebody votes will never change my opinion of a person. I'm voting the other way, but to each their own

Tweet, tweet:

—@AlbertEMartinez: Memory-holing Kamala's support for taxpayer-funded sex change operations for prisoners is very weird, considering it was a big deal for her in 2019. It earned her endorsements from the Human Rights Campaign and a transgender inmate when Joe Biden picked her as his running mate

— TOP STORY —

“State’s Amendment 4 website faces legal challenges, accusations of tax dollar ‘misuse’” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Then the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida revealed it plans to file a separate lawsuit on behalf of Floridians Protecting Freedom, the group behind Amendment 4. If approved by at least 60% of voters in November, the amendment would enshrine abortion rights in the Florida Constitution, allowing the procedure until viability or about 24 weeks of pregnancy.

“We’re challenging the misuse of taxpayer dollars to lie to voters about this amendment,” said Michelle Morton, a staff attorney with the ACLU of Florida, during a news conference. “This is not what government is supposed to be.”

State officials have defended their messaging on a website launched last week by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, saying it is educational and intended to provide facts to Floridians. Abortion rights advocates, though, note that the website takes direct aim at Amendment 4, and say the content is biased.

The website features a banner headline that “Florida is protecting life” while telling visitors that “Amendment 4 is dangerous to women.”

The state agency also released a “public service announcement” video that includes information about Florida’s abortion laws and an assurance that “Florida cares about women and families.”

Florida law stipulates that “no employee in the career service” shall “use the authority of his or her position to secure support for, or oppose, any candidate, party, or issue in a partisan election or affect the results thereof.”

Amendment 4 supporters also pushed back Wednesday on DeSantis’ allegations that fraudulent petitions were submitted to help get the item on the ballot, saying he is trying to distract voters from the restrictive abortion ban he signed into law last year.

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Pundits said Kamala Harris won the debate. Undecided voters weren’t so sure.” via Jeremy W. Peters, Jack Healy and Campbell Robertson of The New York Times — Undecided voters have been asking for more substance for weeks. So, it was perhaps no accident that Harris’ first words during the presidential debate were, “I am actually the only person on this stage who has a plan.” Some Americans might need more convincing. Bob and Sharon Reed, both 77-year-old retired teachers who live on a farm in central Pennsylvania, had high hopes for the debate between Harris and Donald Trump. They thought they would come away with a candidate to support in November. But, Reed said, “It was all disappointing.”

“Donald Trump insists he won debate, says another ‘probably won’t happen’” via Irie Sentner of POLITICO — Harris’ campaign left Philadelphia eager for another showdown against Trump. Once eager to schedule a second debate, the former President seemed unsure. Trump, whose debate performance was widely panned as chaotic and peppered with falsehoods, insisted that he’d been the victor against Harris. Another debate, Trump suggested, would hand the Vice President another bite at the apple. “The first thing they did is ask for a debate because when a fighter loses, he says, ‘I want a rematch,’” Trump said on “Fox & Friends.” Pushed on whether he would agree to another debate, the former President said: “I’d be less inclined to because we had a great night, we won the debate, we had a terrible network.”

—“Trump suggests Taylor Swift will “pay a price in the marketplace” after Harris endorsement” via Kevin Dolak of The Hollywood Reporter

“TV ratings: Harris-Trump faceoff soars past Joe Biden June debate” via Rick Porter of The Hollywood Reporter — The first (and possibly only) presidential debate between Harris and Trump drew a substantially larger audience than a June debate between Trump and Biden. Early Nielsen rating figures for the telecast, produced by ABC News but simulcast on multiple broadcast and cable networks, show the debate drawing about 57.75 million viewers across the big four broadcast networks: CNN, Fox News, Fox Business, and MSNBC. That is about 6.5 million more people than the final tally for the June 27 debate between Trump and Biden — and that total included nine more networks and out-of-home viewing, which aren’t yet factored into the numbers.

No shit — “Republicans fret Trump debate performance could haunt him at polls in November” via Zac Anderson and Phillip M. Bailey of USA Today — Trump’s erratic debate performance Tuesday night torpedoed his best chance to tarnish Harris’ image with swing voters, some Republicans believe, with GOP strategists and party leaders calling their 2024 presidential nominee’s effort a “missed opportunity” that could come back to haunt him in November. For his part, Trump entered the first and perhaps only showdown with the incumbent 59-year-old Vice President looking to blunt her early momentum and tie her to voters’ sour feelings about how the Biden administration has addressed issues including the economy and immigration. “It was a big missed opportunity in not defining Harris,” said Mike DuHaime, a GOP consultant and former political director for the Republican National Committee, adding: “All the pressure was on Harris to prove she was up for the job … Harris succeeded, partly because Trump was so ineffective.”

—“A guide to post-debate poll-watching” via Nate Silver of Silver Bulletin

“Debate may widen the money gap between Harris and Trump” via Theodore Schleifer of The New York Times — Trump’s performance in Tuesday night’s debate is likely to exacerbate the widening financial gap that he faces with Harris, who is now enjoying her eighth week of momentum with big and small donors alike. Several large donors and fundraising activists for Trump and their advisers described the debate as a significant missed opportunity for him to firm up his support with voters and major contributors. At the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July, Trump’s financial backers were giddy to the point of almost overconfident. Now, his wealthy supporters are confronting the possibility that they may be dramatically outspent.

“Grieving Ohio father tells Trump and JD Vance to stop talking about his son” via Miriam Jordan of The New York Times — The death of Aiden Clark, who was thrown from the bus after the minivan driver, who is Haitian, veered into oncoming traffic just over a year ago, shook residents of Springfield, a blue-collar town between Dayton and Columbus. But it was not until Vance took note in July that the city was thrust into the contentious national immigration debate. On Monday, the Trump campaign posted on social media about Aiden, including his photo and that of Hermanio Joseph, the Haitian immigrant who struck the bus. Standing beside his wife, Danielle, Mr. Clark opened his three-minute speech by saying that he wished that his son had been killed by a 60-year-old white man if only because the family would have been spared the barrage from “hate-spewing people.”

“Trump’s latest photo book offers gossip, boasting and a threat” via Shawn McCreesh of The New York Times — Trump has tried all manner of ways to monetize his post-presidency. He sold chocolate bars, sneakers, Bibles, NFT trading cards, and even fabric scraps from his suit when his mug shot was taken last year at a jail in Atlanta. He has also been, a bit under the radar, cranking out coffee table books. He just published his third since 2021. It is titled “Save America” and costs $99 (the autographed version is $499). It’s a tour through his time in the White House, told with photographs and captions written by Trump in a style unmistakably his own — pithy, trollish, gossipy, hyperbolic and arbitrarily capitalized.

“Election officials warn that widespread problems with the U.S. mail system could disrupt voting” via The Associated Press — State and local election officials from across the country on Wednesday warned that problems with the nation’s mail delivery system threaten to disenfranchise voters in the upcoming presidential election, telling the head of the U.S. Postal Service that it hasn’t fixed persistent deficiencies. In an alarming letter, the officials said that over the past year, including the just-concluded Primary season, local election offices received mailed ballots postmarked on time days after the deadline to be counted. They also noted that properly addressed election mail was being returned to them as undeliverable, a problem that could automatically send voters to inactive status through no fault of their own, potentially creating chaos.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“‘Ready for it!’: Florida Democrats welcome Swift’s support for Harris” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “Like millions of Floridians, I’m ready for it! Tonight, we welcomed Taylor Swift to the coalition supporting Kamala Harris for President. Taylor has one of the most powerful platforms on the planet, and she used it tonight to encourage her fans to register to vote and support the Harris-Walz ticket,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried. “Excited Swifties can visit iwillvote.com to make sure they’re registered to vote in the upcoming election. Taylor is bringing the Eras Tour to Miami over the weekend leading up to early voting, and I look forward to seeing that energy play out in Florida!!! You can expect to see Florida Democrats organizing in full force in Miami-Dade County around her visit as we work to take back Florida.”

—”Swift used only Instagram to endorse Harris. There’s a reason for that.” via Peter Kafka of Business Insider

“‘Scared to debate’? Rick Scott takes more fire for campaign strategy” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Scott’s refusal to commit to debating former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell continues to be a talking point for the Democratic challenger’s campaign. “If I had backed a national abortion ban, written the plan to end Social Security and Medicare as we know them, and pushed to raise taxes on the middle class, I’d probably be scared to debate too,” said Mucarsel-Powell spokesperson Lauren Chou. Scott dodged a question about whether he would debate Mucarsel-Powell earlier Wednesday. “We’ll see what happens,” he told Manu Raju. Mucarsel-Powell has been trying to bait Scott into a debate. She is open to debates on WPBF in West Palm Beach, WFLA in Tampa and WJXT in Jacksonville.

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell says dead heat poll brings fundraising to life” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Polling showing this year’s Senate race as essentially tied is boosting Mucarsel-Powell’s appeal to donors. That’s the message from her campaign, which has a million reasons to be happy about the impact of polling from Emerson College showing her 1 point behind Scott. “This surge in grassroots support confirms what we have been seeing across the state — Floridians are fed up with Rick Scott’s extremism and are eager for the freedom and economic opportunities that Debbie Mucarsel-Powell champions,” said Ben Waldon, Debbie for Florida Campaign Manager. “Rick Scott’s attempts to steal hard-earned benefits from our seniors, raise taxes on middle-class families, and force an extreme abortion ban will cost him his job in November. Together, voters and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell will hold Rick Scott accountable for his 14 years of failures.”

Morning must-read — “Recreational pot support sparks disagreement within Florida Young Republicans” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A weekend vote on a recreational pot initiative sparked a schism between the Florida Young Republicans (YR) and the state party — and within its membership. A divide became public Tuesday after the Smart & Safe campaign announced the Young Republicans as the latest group to endorse Amendment 3. That’s a proposed ballot measure on the November ballot, which, if 60% of voters support it, will constitutionally demand Florida lawmakers decriminalize recreational marijuana use by adults. A statement by the Florida Young Republicans cited Trump’s support for the measure as playing a significant role. But shortly after, dissenters within the statewide group started making noise. The Capital Young Republicans, a Tallahassee-based chapter, issued its own news release making clear that its membership opposes legalizing marijuana.

“State’s Amendment 4 website faces legal challenges, accusations of tax dollar ‘misuse’” via Skyler Swisher of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A state-funded website targeting an abortion rights ballot initiative is running into legal challenges with one lawsuit fast-tracked by the Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday and another one in the works. The state’s high court expedited a suit filed by Palm Beach County attorney Adam Richardson that accuses DeSantis and state officials of waging a campaign “to interfere with the election.” … “We’re challenging the misuse of taxpayer dollars to lie to voters about this amendment,” said Michelle Morton, a staff attorney with the ACLU of Florida, during a news conference. “This is not what government is supposed to be.”

Meanwhile … “More women had their tubes tied after Roe v. Wade was overturned” via Laura Ungar of The Associated Press — More women chose to have their tubes tied after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, a new study shows, and the most significant increases were in states that ban abortion. A research letter published in JAMA examined insurance claims data from 2021 and 2022 for around 4.8 million women who got tubal ligations, which are surgeries to close the fallopian tubes so the patient can no longer get pregnant. The data came from 36 states and Washington, D.C., and researchers categorized these places as “banned,” “limited,” or “protected” based on their abortion policies. In the 18 months before the Dobbs decision in late June 2022, tubal ligations remained stable in all three groups of states.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 1 —

“DeSantis looms large in Andrew Bain-Monique Worrell debate” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis did not attend the Winter Park event, but his presence overshadowed a debate between two candidates running for State Attorney in Orange and Osceola counties. Worrell, the chief prosecutor thrown from office last year by DeSantis, and Bain, the DeSantis appointee who replaced her, went back and forth at the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Orange County’s Hot Topics monthly forum. The exchanges were, at times, tense. The questions were direct. Some moments were downright bizarre in a debate that, as one LWV leader joked, put the “hot” in Hot Topics. Worrell called DeSantis a dictator for overriding the voters and suspending her from office. Bain said DeSantis was within his power in the constitution to remove Worrell.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis reflects on trip to Manhattan last year during 9/11 anniversary” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “We had done that after having become friends with a lot of 9/11 families, we heard a lot of stories about not only that day but different types of challenges that have happened since then. And my wife and I were able to go, go to the different sites with the family members and they would tell you about the loved ones that they lost that day,” DeSantis said. Meeting “so many people whose lives were turned upside down,” DeSantis added, “strengthens the resolve to ensure that we’re doing everything we can to never forget.” The New York stay didn’t help him in polls; a contemporaneous survey of New York GOP Presidential Primary voters from Siena College showed DeSantis with 6% support in the state.

State keeps fight going on federal gun sales laws — Attorney General Moody’s office filed a motion asking a judge to allow the state to continue its challenge against a federal rule requiring more gun sellers to run background checks on buyers, saying the rule is a financial burden to the state. Moody’s office said the rule would lead to lower ticket sales to gun shows and, therefore, lower sales tax collections. “Florida’s theory is based on a 6% sales tax that the state collects on admission to gun shows,” Moody’s office said. “It is not speculative or remote to expect a loss in revenue from the challenged rule because the entire point of the challenged rule is to prevent unlicensed gun sales at gun shows, which were previously treated as lawful.”

“Citizens to shift up to 648,000 policies to private insurers starting next month” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida’s overburdened insurer of last resort is lightening its load. The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) issued orders this month and last month authorizing 12 private insurance companies to assume up to 648,843 policies from state-run Citizens Property Insurance Corp. The offloading is part of Citizens’ “Depopulation Program,” which the Legislature approved during a Special Session on insurance in December 2022. Citizens now has more active policies — 1.25 million — than when the lawmakers approved the plan. According to a Citizens spokesperson, that’s primarily due to a predictable policy increase ahead of hurricane season. But the number should decline soon. On Aug. 2, Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky signed an order allowing 10 carriers to take up to 413,808 policies from Citizens beginning in late October.

“As temperatures increase, so do utilities, and Floridians are struggling to pay the bills” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — This Summer, as Miami-Dade and Broward County residents have sweat through more than 40 heat advisories, and average monthly temperatures for the state were “much above normal,” Floridians are struggling to pay the bills to keep cool. According to the Florida Climate Center, Miami and West Palm Beach also broke records for their minimum temperatures. “The overnight lows aren’t coming down and are staying in the lower and mid-80s, which can contribute to heat illness,” said Robert Garcia, senior meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Miami.

Happening today — FloridaCommerce and CareerSource Florida host Day Two of the Florida Broadband Summit 2024, which builds on the momentum of last year’s inaugural summit and the major investments to expand broadband access to every Floridian: 9 a.m., Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld, 6677 Sea Harbor Dr., Orlando.

Happening today — The Governing Board of the South Florida Water Management District will discuss and consider District business, including regulatory and non-regulatory matters: 1 p.m., SFWMD Headquarters, B-1 Building, 3301 Gun Club Road, West Palm Beach. Zoom link here.

— D.C. MATTERS —



“Speaker Mike Johnson calls off a vote on a bill to avoid a partial government shutdown” via Kevin Freking of The Associated Press — Johnson pulled a vote Wednesday on a temporary spending bill that would keep federal agencies and programs funded for six months as it became increasingly clear the measure lacked the support to pass as a potential partial government shutdown looms. The legislation to continue government funding when the new budget year begins on Oct. 1 includes requiring people registering to vote to provide proof of citizenship. Johnson signaled that he was not backing off linking the two main pillars of the bill. “No vote today because we’re in the consensus-building business here in Congress. With small majorities, that’s what you do,” Johnson said. “We’re having thoughtful conversations, family conversations within the Republican conference, and I believe we’ll get there.”

Thanks, Obama! — “Inflation cooled in August, keeping the fed poised to cut rates” via Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times — The overall Consumer Price Index climbed 2.5% in August from a year earlier, a notably cooler pace of inflation than July’s 2.9% and down sharply from a peak of 9.1% back in 2022. However, the number that was getting attention from Wall Street on Wednesday was a monthly “core” measure. That gauge shows how much prices picked up between July and August after stripping out food and fuel prices, which can be volatile. And it ticked up to 0.3%, slightly more than economists had expected. The details made that move necessary: It came as a measure of housing prices proved surprisingly stubborn. Shelter costs make up a big chunk of overall inflation, so if they are not cooling as expected, they could prevent the pace of price increases from returning fully to the Fed’s goal.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Tyreek Hill says he could have handled his traffic stop better but he still wants the officer fired” via Tim Reynolds and Alanis Thames of The Associated Press — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Hill acknowledged that he could have handled himself better in the initial moments of a weekend traffic stop that left him handcuffed and pulled out of his car by police officers near the team’s stadium. Hill also said he wants one of the officers involved in the incident dismissed from the police force. Hill said he wishes he had done some things “a bit differently” on Sunday morning, including leaving the window of his car down when officers instructed him to do so. He rolled up the window instead. The incident escalated quickly from there. “I will say I could have been better,” Hill said. “I could have let down my window in that instant. But the thing about me is I don’t want attention. I don’t want to be cameras-out, phones-on-you in that moment. But at the end of the day, I’m human. I’ve got to follow rules. I’ve got to do what everyone else would do.

“Fort Pierce and police union negotiators agree to a framework deal, votes still to come” via Wicker Perlis of the Treasure Coast Newspapers — Negotiators for the city and the police union here had reached an agreement that could bring an end to a contentious labor dispute, just weeks before current contracts were scheduled to expire. Now, union membership will have to approve the deal, followed by approval from the City Commission. The deal would give officers a 9% raise and increase to regular step-based raises. The union had sought a 15% raise and previously rejected 3% and 8% city offers. The deal came a week after talk was circulated about disbanding the police department and contracting public safety to the Sheriff’s Office.

“For the third year, proposal to recognize LGBTQ Month turns chaotic at Miami School Board meeting” via Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald — The Miami-Dade School Board meeting became chaotic during the public discussion about a resolution to recognize October as LGBTQ History Month. Celebrating LGBTQ History Month at Miami-Dade schools would be a symbolic gesture proponents say would create an environment where all students feel included. It would not influence what is taught inside classrooms nor require students to participate in any events. Dozens of speakers for and against the proposal took to the podium to speak during the public comment period, urging the School Board members to vote according to their beliefs. “The bible does speak of homosexuality as a sin; it is offensive to him,” said Michael Steiner, a resident who urged the members to vote down the item.

“Miami Beach officials considered a tax-funded Israel trip. Donors say they’ll pay instead” via Aaron Liebowitz of the Miami Herald — Miami Beach elected officials will seek private funding for a trip to Israel to show solidarity with the country amid its ongoing war in Gaza, pledging not to use taxpayer dollars for the mission during a heated City Commission meeting. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez had proposed that the city “identify funding” to send a 14-person delegation consisting of the city’s seven elected officials and seven community leaders “to demonstrate the city’s unwavering support and friendship for the Israeli people, to meet with government leaders and to help bolster the Israeli economy.” However, other Commissioners said that, while they agree with the trip’s intentions, they don’t believe public funds should be used. The City Commission voted unanimously to fund the trip with private dollars and limit the delegation to only seven elected officials.

“Miami Beach ends $50K-a-month water taxi deal after repeated maintenance failures” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — Miami Beach is cutting off funding for a water taxi across Biscayne Bay about two months after it set sail, a disappointing result for a pilot program that officials had hoped would offer a viable alternative to sitting in traffic. Maintenance problems have plagued the Poseidon Ferry since the city agreed to subsidize it at $50,000 per month in a no-bid deal in June. The City Commission voted unanimously without discussion to terminate the agreement. “This service has proven to be unreliable, and the taxpayers deserve better,” Commissioner Alex Fernandez told the Miami Herald. “Right now, it’s just irresponsible to continue with this.” A representative for Poseidon Ferry LLC declined to comment.

What John Lux is reading — “Film incentives bring Miami-Dade two big TV productions” via Richard Battin of Miami Today — Two major television productions and a closer look at enticing foreign nations to co-produce projects in Miami-Dade attest to the success of increased film incentives spearheaded by Sen. René García earlier this year. Commissioner García’s “High Impact Film Fund Program” is a performance-based rebate grant for feature-length films, made-for-TV/streaming movies, or TV/streaming series projects “with a high return on investment to Miami-Dade County.” “The enhanced film incentives from Miami-Dade County attracted two major projects to film here,” García said. “These two projects already invested roughly $12 million in the last few months into our economy,” the Commissioner added, “creating jobs and supporting our small businesses. Local students were also hired. The program is a step in the right direction.”

“Carlos Giménez endorses Sherri Hodies for Monroe County Supervisor of Elections” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Republican U.S. Rep. Giménez wants to see Hodies as Monroe County’s next Supervisor of Elections. Giménez — the only member of the U.S. House who represents the Florida Keys — explained his support in a statement provided to Florida Politics. “I’m so proud to fight for our beloved Florida Keys in our nation’s capital, and I’m proud to endorse Sherri Hodies for Monroe County Supervisor of Elections,” he said. “Sherri will ensure our elections are fair and transparent and provide quality, professional customer service to our Florida Keys residents.” Hodies, who serves as Executive Chair of the Southernmost Republican Club in Key West, said in a statement that she is “humbled” Giménez is backing her. “I am grateful for the confidence of Congressman Giménez and other respected Republican officials who are working hard to serve the citizens of the Florida Keys,” she said.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Karen Castor Dentel led strongly in upended race for Orange Elections Supervisor, results show” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — Castor Dentel held a commanding lead in the Democratic Primary for Orange County Supervisor of Elections — a contest halted by a judge who moved it to November, according to results released by the Elections Office. Castor Dentel, a member of the Orange County School Board and a former member of the House, tallied about 38,000 votes out of about 67,400 cast for the Aug. 20 race. Former Orange County Democratic Chair Wes Hodge was in second with about 16,000 votes, real estate broker Sunshine Linda-Marie Grund was in third with about 8,000 votes and lawyer Dan Helm was in last with about 6,000 votes.

“Orange auditors see conflict in county employee’s work for onePulse” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County should reexamine and possibly revise its conflict-of-interest policy, the Comptroller’s Office concluded in a newly released audit which found the former manager of its Regional History Center was simultaneously working for the nonprofit onePulse Foundation. The manager, Pam Schwartz, resigned both posts earlier this year to take a new job. The History Center audit began last year as a follow-up to a 2016 review of practices and procedures at the downtown museum, which was allocated $4.4 million in public money for operations and maintenance in fiscal year 2023-24. But auditors also looked into conflict complaints against Schwartz, who had spearheaded the museum’s efforts to collect and archive thousands of poignant and personal memorials left at public sites in memory of the victims and survivors of the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse, an Orlando nightclub. Schwartz, then the History Center’s chief curator, began serving in 2016 as a volunteer on onePulse’s Advisory Board.

“Brevard County budget set for 10% increase because of new construction” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — Brevard County’s Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday gave initial approval to the 2024-2025 budget with a nearly 10% increase to pay for such items as widening Ellis Road in Melbourne, upgrades to the county jail and fixing miles of sidewalks across the county. But while the budget is proposed to increase to $2.25 billion, the proposed property tax rate decreases due to rising property values and new construction. Because of limits on how much a property’s value for taxing purposes can increase each year, some homeowners could see a drop in the county portion of their property tax bill for the coming year, even if the property’s market value soared.

“New videos appear to show Edgewater’s underage Mayor drinking, using a racial slur” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Edgewater Mayor Diezel DePew, already under scrutiny for alleged underage drinking, appears in new videos with a can of Arizona Hard Green Tea, rapping lyrics to the Hydracoque & Nigpro track “N****s in My Butthole,” and crying out, “I need alcohol!” The videos were posted online by Edgewater resident Anthony Kianvar, who spoke during two public comment periods at a City Council meeting overseen by DePew, the city’s 20-year-old chief executive. Kianvar said he got the videos from the person who shot them but would not name the videographer. Kianvar said accusations that the videos were “deepfakes” or AI-generated are not true.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Board votes against Hillsborough Commissioner Joshua Wostal’s attempt to restrict elected officials from ‘profiteering’ off taxpayer dollars” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — The Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners rejected an item to direct staff to prepare an ordinance which would “prohibit awards of Hillsborough County government funds to organizations owned or operated by public officers presiding over any office in Hillsborough County.” Commissioner Wostal proposed the item in a meeting on Aug. 21, which failed by a vote of 3-4. Commissioners Henry Cohen, Pat Kemp, Ken Hagan and Gwen Myers voted against the item. “I think that it’s important to have laws that restrict elected officials’ businesses (that they own or operate) from profiteering off and receiving tax dollars while they’re in office,” Wostal told Florida’s Voice.

“3 questions from FSU, ACC lawsuit court case in Tallahassee” via Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida State University (FSU) and the Atlantic Coast Conference returned to a Tallahassee courtroom to help answer an obvious but crucial question in their half-a-billion-dollar dueling lawsuits. How long should those dueling cases keep playing out in Florida and North Carolina? The ACC’s argument before Florida’s 1st District Court of Appeal: FSU’s lawsuit in Leon County should be on hold while the ACC’s lawsuit proceeds in North Carolina. FSU, naturally, disagreed. The three-judge panel did not issue a ruling during the session, which lasted less than an hour. There were, however, three interesting broad questions that surfaced.

“Judge refuses to stop Sundial construction in St. Pete” via Mark Parker of the Catalyst — A global investment firm’s attempt to halt construction on the Sundial in downtown St. Petersburg has failed after a circuit court Judge ruled in favor of the retail center’s ownership. New York-based Florida 2005 Theaters LLC, an entity created by the Carlyle Group, sought a preliminary injunction to stop renovations on the plaza’s courtyard. The private equity firm owns and operates AMC Sundial 12. Judge Thomas Ramsberger issued an order denying the ownership group’s request. “The court concludes that Florida Theaters failed to satisfy all of the required elements for preliminary injunctive relief,” he wrote.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Jacksonville City Council backs historic contracts with police and firefighter unions” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Agreements with the police and firefighter unions that will award double-digit pay raises this year and return pensions for new hires in 2027 won support from Jacksonville City Council members who said in the same breath the contracts will constrain what the city can afford in future budgets. Mayor Donna Deegan’s administration negotiated the three-year agreements and said they would give the Sheriff’s Office and the Fire and Rescue Department the ability to compete with other cities and counties for the most talented first responders. City Council members, who unanimously voted for the agreements, said during Committee meetings last week the pacts come at a financial cost but validate the importance of public safety.

“Florida Marijuana Policy Conference will tackle recreational pot, rescheduling and banking” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The 2024 Florida Marijuana Policy Conference will be a timely opportunity for the cannabis industry to spotlight one of the hottest ballot initiatives this election cycle, which seeks to legalize marijuana for recreational use among adults 21 and older. Amendment 3 will be one of the top topics at the conference on Sept. 25 at the Florida State University Turnbull Center in Tallahassee. Other topics will include updates on new Medical Marijuana Treatment Center (MMTC) license awards, federal rescheduling of cannabis to a Class III drug, the SAFE Banking Act to usher in streamlined banking options for the cannabis industry, and mergers and acquisitions of MMTCs.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Collier County Commission adopts resolution opposing amendment to legalize recreational marijuana” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — With a unanimous thumbs-up, Collier Commissioners approved a resolution opposing Amendment 3, which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Florida. The constitutional amendment will come before voters in November. It would apply to adults 21 years and older, allowing them to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana for personal use. Commissioner Dan Kowal championed the resolution, saying the ballot initiative is backed by many people who want to see Florida “fail in the future,” as other states have after legalizing recreational marijuana, such as Colorado and California. He suggested the amendment is a challenge to the state’s conservatism, which some outsiders don’t like.

“Sarasota Deputy Manager declines consideration for top city job” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — As Sarasota begins its search to replace City Manager Marlon Brown, his deputy, Patrick Robinson, has opted out of consideration for the top job, he told Commissioners at a workshop this week. Robinson, also Sarasota’s public safety administrator, received support from Brown and Mayor Liz Alpert. Brown recommended Robinson as his successor in his retirement letter to top city officials. “His institutional wisdom, operational skill set, his ‘get it done’ approach, integrity, tenure with the organization, communication style, partnerships and connections throughout the city of Sarasota, Sarasota County and beyond makes him an excellent choice for this role,” Brown wrote.

“Venice approves deal with Sarasota County to make Wellfield Park a regional sports park” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Wellfield Park will become a regional park owned by Sarasota County, while the Venice Community Center will be owned and operated by the city of Venice under a new parks agreement approved by the Venice City Council. The deal was approved 6-0, with Council Member Rick Howard absent. It calls for Venice to pay $20 million to renovate the 80-acre park, which is similar to what the city proposed to Sarasota County in November. The county would continue maintenance of parks that are seen as regional, while the city would operate neighborhood parks and the Venice Community Center. The County Commission is scheduled to review and possibly approve the deal on Oct. 8.

— TOP OPINION —

“The world can now see Harris in its most powerful job” via Nahal Toosi of POLITICO Magazine — She managed, after all, to hold her own against him while navigating topics unusually tricky for a Biden administration official, such as the chaotic U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan and the politically dicey Israel-Hamas war.

On the second, Harris repeatedly stressed the need for a two-state solution, for instance — showing her support for Palestinians while also insisting she’ll defend Israel.

Foreign officials watching the Philadelphia faceoff weren’t expecting — and didn’t get — many policy specifics from either candidate. But many of those I spoke to said they wanted to see if Harris could stand up to a man who can be a bully, especially toward women, and rattle his political opponents.

Before the showdown, some Trump critics argued that he was a stand-in for the autocrats a future President Harris may encounter — the Vladimir Putins and Xi Jinpings of the world.

By the time the debate was over, several foreign officials from both U.S. allies and more neutral countries told me they felt more confident that Harris could handle the tricky personalities she’d encounter while in the world’s most powerful job.

“Composed, authoritative, and presidential,” one European diplomat raved.

“She even managed to laugh at him,” a senior European official marveled.

Her ability to manage Trump offered assurance that she could navigate tough personal relationships. Given that international relations often come down to the nature of personal relations, this matters.

— OPINIONS —

“Apparently, this election is about … pets” via David French of The New York Times — A few minutes into the contest, Harris interrupted her remarks to mock Trump’s rallies. She invited viewers to attend one, made fun of Trump’s meandering and self-absorbed speeches, and then said, “People start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom.” She was baiting him, and he fell for it. “In Springfield,” Trump said, “They’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there.” In that moment, Trump amplified a truly strange claim that had spread through the online right over the days before. It’s hard to trace the origin of a rumor, but it blew up with a Sept. 6 post from a prominent right-wing account called End Wokeness, which claimed that “Springfield is a small town in Ohio. Four years ago, they had 60k residents. Under Harris and Biden, 20,000 Haitian immigrants were shipped to the town. Now ducks and pets are disappearing.”

“Debate night: Trolling Trump” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Two larger problems with Trump’s performance: one, an inability to focus on a few points he wanted to make throughout the debate, and two, an inability to ignore Harris’s carefully planned trolling. In Philadelphia, the two were related. In interviews and public appearances, Trump has always believed in hitting back every time he is hit. It has generally worked well for him over the years. He doesn’t care who attacks him — a political opponent, a former aide, a Gold Star father — when Trump is attacked, he hits back. The problem on the debate stage was that Harris knew she could attack, attack, attack and Trump would spend precious time hitting back. So, the Republican hope of relentless focus on the points Trump needed to make went out the window.

“‘Trump blew it:’ Cat scratch fever on the debate stage” via Marc Caputo of The Bulwark — If the moderators hit him for spreading a baseless urban legend about Haitian immigrants eating cats in the small city of Springfield, Ohio, the ex-President was supposed to execute a classic rope-a-dope strategy: He would dodge the punch and place the blame for the story on town locals; then he’d pivot to attacking Harris and the media over the toll of rampant immigration on housing, health care, and crime in Springfield. It was all strategized in advance. There was just one problem: It required Trump to execute it. But when the topic of immigration came up, the former President got sidetracked by taking umbrage with Harris’s insistence that he had uninspiring rallies. The entire episode ended up being less rope-a-dope and more a dope who had hanged himself with some rope. And Trump’s team knew it.

“In presidential debate, Trump couldn’t escape Florida abortion dilemma” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — Florida has lurked behind Trump every day of his presidential campaign, his third in this long decade of his national relevance and his first as an official Florida resident. His fevered right-wing movement is more Floridafied than ever — stranger, scummier, populated by burnout wrestlers and b-listers and maladjusted Palm Beach socialites. Florida is his sunny, gilded refuge, the scene of at least one of his alleged national security crimes. Florida is his very essence. And Florida could be his undoing. Not for the first time, Florida got Trump wrapped around the axle during Tuesday night’s debate against Harris. Within minutes, he’d flubbed a question about abortion rights, a damaging early exchange that foreshadowed his disintegration throughout the evening.

“How police treated Tyreek Hill should frighten everyone with car keys” via Sally Jenkins of The Washington Post — Hill appeared to cooperate, if grudgingly. He just didn’t grovel. That was his only offense. He didn’t address the cop as “Officer” and lower his eyes at the brilliant shine of authority. His license was in his hand as soon as the boots were standing at his car door and that gloved-to-the-knuckles hand rapped on the window. But when he scrolled down the tinted glass on his McLaren sports car and offered the license, he said curtly, “Don’t knock on my window like that.” And he added: “Give me my ticket, bro, so I can go. I’m going to be late. Do what you’ve got to do.” With that, there were suddenly tripwires all over the situation. You could just feel those burly cops stiffen and get metallic with authority, puffing under their cross belts, all heavy with their badges and latent gear because they didn’t like Hill’s expression. It took just 15 seconds for it to turn hideous from there. Because — why? Because when he is ordered to roll his window back down, Hill doesn’t roll it all the way down. That’s it.

“Two wrongs don’t add up to anyone being right in Tyreek Hill saga” via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald — One of the more well-known biblical verses hits a bull’s-eye on my sentiments regarding the recent saga the Miami Dolphins are involved in. “Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone,” — John 8:7. Nobody is arguing that Tyreek Hill wasn’t a victim on Sunday’s exchange with police. Who deserves to be dragged out of their vehicle for allegedly driving 20 mph above the speed limit and having an officer’s knee placed in his back while handcuffed on the ground? But let’s be transparent here by acknowledging that Hill’s aggressive demeanor when officers approached his black McLaren 720S and his disobedience at their instructions to roll down his window fueled their anger, heightened their animosity and triggered the power trip one specific motorcycle officer clearly possessed during their exchange.

“Volunteers build backyard playsets for St. Cloud, Orlando children fighting cancer” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — A few days after her first birthday, Devyn Aguilar was diagnosed with a Stage 4 neuroblastoma. Now, nearly three years later, she’s cancer-free and has a new playset in her St. Cloud backyard thanks to the efforts of a national nonprofit. A group of roughly 20 volunteers endured the 88-degree heat for over three hours Wednesday to build the 2-year-old her playset — an effort that’s part of Roc Solid Foundation’s nationwide tour for September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. “Despite all that she’s gone through, she’s always really happy, so we’re really happy she gets to start living again,” said Joanna Aguilar, Devyn’s mother. “We were always told she may never walk again, and she could be delayed, but she’s proven them all wrong and now gets to practice her motor skills on the playset.” Nearby in Orlando, 6-year-old Arwyn Thomas, who’s battling a rare kidney cancer, saw volunteers build a playset in her backyard.

“Citywide celebrations are happening for Miami Vice’s 40th anniversary” via Jesse Scott of the Miami New Times — The show ran for five seasons from 1984 to 1989, with 114 episodes. And it all began on Sept. 16, 1984, which means this year marks the 40th anniversary of Miami Vice. In true 305 fashion, there will be parties galore celebrating the milestone. Whether you’re a total nut for Don Johnson’s bad-assery as detective Sonny Crockett or a complete newbie, now is the time to get in on the action. Among the coolest happenings, a Miami Vice die-hard fan — New York City- and Miami-based actor Derek Hedlund — has curated a string of events Sept. 12-15, dubbed the Cast & Crew Miami Vice 40th Anniversary Reunion.

