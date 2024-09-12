September 12, 2024
‘Truest, most pathetic self’: Lincoln Project hits Donald Trump for debate performance

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 12, 20242min2

LPTrump
The spot runs for more than a minute.

A group founded to criticize Donald Trump is weighing in on this week’s presidential debate with plaudits for Kamala Harris and a new ad to make the point that the Republican’s campaign is dead.

“Harris prosecuted the hell out of Trump and what was left standing was an empty, bitter old man spitting insane conspiracy theories about people eating cats and dogs — that he saw on TV,” said Lincoln Project Chief of Staff Ryan Wiggins. “Like a true egomaniac, Trump took every piece of bait Harris offered, reducing him to his truest, most pathetic self.”

In Memoriam,” released Thursday, begins with a mournful piano and a shot of Trump, followed by media commentary affirming Harris’ performance and voters bashing the “atrocious” Trump.

It also incorporates praise for Harris’ performance from Trump supporters, including Elon Musk, New College Trustee Chris Rufo and Robert Kennedy.

“In a divided country, we came together,” reads a graphic at the video’s close. “Who would have ever thought Trump would be the one to do it?”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • Michael K

    September 12, 2024 at 3:25 pm

    Excellent ad, as usual.

    But it’s not the fault of the debate prep team, or the moderators or the network. It’s the deeply flawed and unfit, amoral candidate. What we saw is all there is to see. Lies and bluster and bigotry are all he has. He has met his match. Let’s hope this is indeed the end of this cancer on our democracy. Good riddance.

    America deserves a leader who believes in the American people. ALL people.

    Reply

  • Yrral

    September 12, 2024 at 4:06 pm

    Trump say No Mas Google Trump No Debate

    Reply

Categories