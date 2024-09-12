‘Truest, most pathetic self’: Lincoln Project hits Donald Trump for debate performance

A group founded to criticize Donald Trump is weighing in on this week’s presidential debate with plaudits for Kamala Harris and a new ad to make the point that the Republican’s campaign is dead.

“Harris prosecuted the hell out of Trump and what was left standing was an empty, bitter old man spitting insane conspiracy theories about people eating cats and dogs — that he saw on TV,” said Lincoln Project Chief of Staff Ryan Wiggins. “Like a true egomaniac, Trump took every piece of bait Harris offered, reducing him to his truest, most pathetic self.”

“In Memoriam,” released Thursday, begins with a mournful piano and a shot of Trump, followed by media commentary affirming Harris’ performance and voters bashing the “atrocious” Trump.

It also incorporates praise for Harris’ performance from Trump supporters, including Elon Musk, New College Trustee Chris Rufo and Robert Kennedy.

“In a divided country, we came together,” reads a graphic at the video’s close. “Who would have ever thought Trump would be the one to do it?”