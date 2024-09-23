Truth about cats and dogs isn’t the point for Marco Rubio amid migrant crisis

Lurid allegations stoked by Donald Trump that Haitian immigrants are eating domestic pets in Ohio have been discredited. But for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a larger issue is in play than whether pooches and kitties are cuisine.

“It shouldn’t be a distraction,” Rubio said on “Face the Nation.” “It shouldn’t keep us from, for example, saying, OK, well maybe I don’t believe the dogs and the cats thing, but there are literally people moving in by the by the thousands in the case of Springfield.”

The Senator cited “legitimate reports of huge increases in traffic accidents leading to slower police response time” and “overcrowded schools” as the real issue at play.

“The strain this puts on a community, and if you complain about it, somehow you’re a bigot, you’re a racist, you’re a hater,” Rubio lamented.

The Senator went on to further absolve Trump and his running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, from culpability for circulating the allegation.

“Those are claims that people in those communities made, maybe some have now recanted or moved aside from it. But that should not take us away from the fundamental truth,” Rubio said. “There are real impacts happening when you move people into communities, as has been done by design, by the (Joe) Biden administration.”

The local woman who started the rumor on social media recanted her statement last week, lamenting how the story “exploded.” But the damage was long since done, with Vance and Trump circulating the rumor as if it was true. Trump even referenced the allegations on the presidential debate stage earlier this month.

Though the story has long since become a political liability for Republicans, some prominent Florida figures such as New College trustee Chris Rufo have kept it alive, claiming that new arrivals to another Ohio city were chowing down on domestic pets.