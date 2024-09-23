September 23, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Truth about cats and dogs isn’t the point for Marco Rubio amid migrant crisis

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 23, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Alexcia Cox nets PAC endorsements from Boca Raton Chamber, Palm Beach North Chamber

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida’s unemployment rate for August was 3.3%, holding steady for fifth straight month

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida gas prices hold as oil prices increase

Rubio, Marco - 4
'If you complain about it, somehow you're a bigot, you're a racist, you're a hater.'

Lurid allegations stoked by Donald Trump that Haitian immigrants are eating domestic pets in Ohio have been discredited. But for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a larger issue is in play than whether pooches and kitties are cuisine.

“It shouldn’t be a distraction,” Rubio said on “Face the Nation.” “It shouldn’t keep us from, for example, saying, OK, well maybe I don’t believe the dogs and the cats thing, but there are literally people moving in by the by the thousands in the case of Springfield.”

The Senator cited “legitimate reports of huge increases in traffic accidents leading to slower police response time” and “overcrowded schools” as the real issue at play.

“The strain this puts on a community, and if you complain about it, somehow you’re a bigot, you’re a racist, you’re a hater,” Rubio lamented.

The Senator went on to further absolve Trump and his running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, from culpability for circulating the allegation.

“Those are claims that people in those communities made, maybe some have now recanted or moved aside from it. But that should not take us away from the fundamental truth,” Rubio said. “There are real impacts happening when you move people into communities, as has been done by design, by the (Joe) Biden administration.”

The local woman who started the rumor on social media recanted her statement last week, lamenting how the story “exploded.” But the damage was long since done, with Vance and Trump circulating the rumor as if it was true. Trump even referenced the allegations on the presidential debate stage earlier this month.

Though the story has long since become a political liability for Republicans, some prominent Florida figures such as New College trustee Chris Rufo have kept it alive, claiming that new arrivals to another Ohio city were chowing down on domestic pets.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida gas prices hold as oil prices increase

nextFlorida's unemployment rate for August was 3.3%, holding steady for fifth straight month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories