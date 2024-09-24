U.S. News & World Report: USF is one of the top public schools in the country — and a good deal

The University of South Florida (USF) landed as one of the top 50 best public schools in the nation and was also named the best deal in Florida, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings.

“The University of South Florida’s sustained success as a top 50 public university underscores the strong return on investment that a degree from our institution provides to our students and the impact we are making on the Tampa Bay region, our state and beyond,” USF President Rhea Law said in a statement.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and collective effort of our students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, partners and all who support our university.”

USF was named No. 45 among public universities and No. 91 among all universities, public and private, in the country.

“Over the past 10 years, USF has risen an impressive 39 spots among public universities from No. 84 to No. 45, and 65 spots among all universities, from No. 156 to No. 91,” the school said in a news release.

USF leaders said they were proud to be recognized in the top 50 public universities for the sixth year in a row.

USF also won the distinction of being “best value” among all public and private universities in Florida for the second consecutive year, the school said.

U.S. News and World Report calculates the annual rankings using different data, including student graduation and retention rates, first-generation student success, student-to-faculty ratio, faculty excellence and other information.

USF’s cost and its high-quality education was why Isadora Caswell-Wallace decided to go there, according to the school press release.

“As I receive in-state tuition, a Bright Futures scholarship and a substantial amount of grants, I am happy to say that I will be graduating with not one, but two undergraduate degrees — debt free,” said Caswell-Wallace, a USF senior from Cape Coral majoring in finance and management.