Delegation for 9.24.24: Haitian hate — fugitives — job numbers — search & rescue — Big Bad Oil

Haiti debate

As national attention grows around the Haitian diaspora in Ohio, leaders from Florida are also making their political opinions known.

That includes Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, the only Haitian American currently serving in Congress. She and other leaders of the Haiti Caucus traveled to Springfield, Ohio, to show solidarity with legal immigrants being accused by the GOP presidential ticket of kidnapping and eating their American neighbors’ pets.

“Immigrants, including Haitians, came to the United States in pursuit of the American dream,” said Cherfilus-McCormick, a Miramar Democrat. “When family-owned businesses in Springfield, Ohio, (struggled) to fill positions and keep production running, Haitian immigrants stepped up. These are hardworking people who have greatly contributed to the economy and have revived Springfield after decades of turmoil.”

She wasn’t the only Floridian to travel to the Buckeye State to make the same point. Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat, was also part of the news conference.

“The baseless and racist attacks against innocent Haitian migrants and Haitian Americans cannot go unchecked,” Frost said. “These are lies that only seek to hurt Haitian people and help MAGA extremists divide our country so they can win an election.”

It’s little surprise to see Florida politicians playing an outsized role in the dialogue around Haitian immigration. According to the Migration Policy Institute, about 49% of all Haitian immigrants between 2017 and 2021 chose to live in Florida. Some longtime leaders say the bigotry facing Haitians now adds to inequitable policies that Florida immigrants have seen for decades.

“This narrative about Haitian migrants that we are seeing today is based on racist policies that saw the U.S. government detain Black Haitians in Florida and Guantánamo Bay while at the same time admitting white Cubans into the U.S.,” said Ronald Claude, the Black Alliance for Just Immigration’s policy director.

“The dehumanization of Black migrants is a constant thread in this country’s history — and today we see similar racial inequities with Ukrainians vs. Black and brown migrants at the U.S. southern border and within the country.”

At the same time that Democrats took a stance against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s rhetoric in Ohio, some Florida leaders sided with Republicans, though generally without defending the specific accusations leveled from the top of the ticket.

Last week, Rod Joseph, who ran in August as a Democratic candidate for Senate, announced that he was leaving the party and endorsing incumbent GOP Sen. Rick Scott.

However, he said nothing about Trump at the event.

Sen. Marco Rubio, in a national interview, declined to defend the pet-mongering rhetoric but said communities had legitimate concerns about floods of refugees entering the country.

“It shouldn’t keep us from, for example, saying, OK, well, maybe I don’t believe the dogs and the cats thing, but there are literally people moving in by the thousands in the case of Springfield,” he told Face The Nation.

But for leaders within the community, being turned into political pawns was a hurtful act to all immigrants.

“Politics should not divide our communities,” Cherfilus-McCormick said. “It is our responsibility to protect our communities from hateful rhetoric and work to provide them with the resources they need to thrive.”

Fugitives from justice

South Florida Republicans long objected to any normalization of relations with Cuba. Rubio, a Cuban American himself, questioned this week why the Biden-Harris administration continues to loosen restrictions while Cuba still offers refuge to criminals wanted in the U.S.

“For years, the illegitimate Castro/Diaz-Canel regime has provided safe haven to criminals who have committed vicious crimes against Americans,” Rubio said. “The U.S. cannot turn a blind eye to the reality that 90 miles away from its shores, the Cuban dictatorship is protecting individuals who have committed heinous acts against our citizens, and the administration continues to do nothing about it.”

Last week, the Miami Republican filed the Frank Connor and Trooper Werner Foerster Justice Act, legislation named to spotlight a couple of high-profile examples of unmet justice.

One involved JoAnne Chesimard, also known as Assata Shakur, a Black Liberation Army activist on FBI wanted lists for decades for the 1973 murder of Werner Foerster, a New Jersey State Trooper, in a shootout. She went to prison on a life sentence but escaped in 1979. The FBI believes she has been living in Cuba since at least 1984.

Authorities also believe Cuba provides refuge to William “Guillermo” Morales, an explosive expert who the FBI said worked with the Fuerzas Armadas Liberacion Nacional, a Puerto Rican terrorist group. The group is credited with a New York City bombing that left four dead. Casualties included Frank Connor, whose son called on the administration to demand Morales be turned over to the U.S. to face justice.

Jobs skepticism

Scott, who once campaigned as Florida’s jobs Governor, said the Biden administration has manipulated jobs data. A frequent critic of inflation, the Naples Republican just sent a letter to Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer asking why the agency has often revised its unemployment estimates upward after its initial monthly reporting.

“So far, job gains have been revised downward for five of six months in 2024 for 340,000 fewer jobs created than initially reported,” Scott said.

“Similarly, job gains were revised downward for 11 of 12 months in 2023 by a monthly average of 30,000 fewer jobs, totaling 360,000 fewer jobs than initially reported last year. These substantial and continual reporting errors certainly do not inspire confidence.”

Scott’s slam came a month after the Bureau was criticized for late delivery of job numbers. Ultimately, the agency revised job estimates by 818,000 jobs. Through late August, it was a more considerable revision than most. On average, the Bureau’s estimates shift 0.1% after the initial report, according to the Economic Policy Innovation Center. The August revision was 0.5%.

Preparing for the worst

In a state that has suffered many mass shootings, delegation members from both of the aisle agree authorities need properly equipped police teams.

Reps. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, and Michael Waltz, a St. Augustine Republican, filed the Lifesaving Gear for Police Act. The legislation directs the Department of Defense, through its 1033 Program, to provide local law enforcement agencies access to critical equipment for search and rescue operations, emergency and natural disaster response, and active shooter situations.

“Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect us, and they deserve the best tools available to do their job safely and effectively,” Waltz said. “The Lifesaving Gear for Police Act of 2024 ensures that no executive order will ever again stand in the way of law enforcement receiving the equipment they need to protect themselves and our communities. It’s time to stand up for our police and ensure they have the resources they deserve.”

In 2022, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to limit police violence. The order included cutting the provision of some military equipment to local police agencies.

The legislation filed by Moskowitz and Waltz would prevent the implementation of future executive orders imposing limits and establish a process for local law enforcement agencies to regain access to specific equipment taken under previous orders.

“When we send police officers to protect and serve, it is critical that we provide them with the appropriate resources to keep themselves and our communities safe,” Moskowitz said. “I’m pleased to work in a bipartisan manner with Congressman Waltz to show support for law enforcement and deliver the lifesaving gear they require.”

Florida law enforcement leaders backed the bill.

“The Florida Sheriffs Association strongly supports the Lifesaving Gear for Police Act of 2024 and appreciates Congressman Waltz’s work in ensuring that lifesaving equipment reaches local law enforcement,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, President of the Florida Sheriffs Association.

“The 1033 program has been a vital resource, allowing law enforcement agencies across the nation to utilize equipment that aids in responding to active shooters, terror attacks, floods, and other critical situations. There is no logical reason to destroy this equipment when it can be used by sheriffs to keep their communities safe.”

Rent & restoration

If society wants former inmates to return fully to society, Frost believes that landlords shouldn’t deny them a place to stay. The Orlando Democrat filed legislation that would end the ability to deny rental housing to people with prior drug convictions.

The Fair Future Act would strip out a provision of the Fair Housing Amendments Act that has been in place since 1988. That allowed discrimination against those with drug convictions, regardless of the duration of their sentence or the severity of their crime.

“People who have served their time, repaid their debt to society, and are looking to re-enter our communities cannot do so when the deck is stacked against them,” Frost said.

Frost’s Office said an estimated 9 million people have been denied housing over drug convictions over more than three decades of the law being in effect.

“Housing is the foundation of a safe and secure life — yet outdated housing laws and conflicting state laws on marijuana mean that someone could go to jail, serve time, and be denied housing in one state, while someone carrying the same amount of marijuana in another state is abiding by the law,” Frost said.

“It’s time we allow folks a fresh start and put an end to housing exclusion for folks who have paid for their crimes and are rebuilding their lives.”

Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, filed companion legislation in the Senate.

Union busting

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and United States Maritime Alliance have threatened a strike at the start of October. Rep. Daniel Webster said it’s time for Biden to step in and prevent a work stoppage when the nation’s supply chain already struggles.

The Clermont Republican, who chairs the House Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee, co-led a letter to the President urging the administration to do everything possible to prevent a strike.

“Given the devastating economic consequences of a potential strike and the administration’s lack of engagement to date, we urge you to give immediate attention to this matter, to aid in these negotiations, and find a reasonable resolution to these contract disputes,” the letter states.

“If a strike should occur, we urge the administration to utilize every authority at its disposal to ensure the continuing flow of goods and avoid undue harm to American consumers and the nation’s economy,” the letter states.

Union leaders say there’s something more significant at stake when wielding the power of a strike.

“In a world where money holds too much power, we cannot settle until we secure a fair and just contract for all East and Gulf Coast dockworkers,” said ILA President Dennis Daggett.

“This administration is prepared, and we are grateful for the rank and file’s unwavering support. Together, we will fight, and together, we will win. Trust me, We are on the right side of history, and we will secure a contract we can all be proud of.”

Covering kids

Florida early this year dumped 22,000 children from its state-subsidized health insurance program. Now, Rep. Kathy Castor wants Congress to protect access to care for children in the Sunshine State and nationwide.

“In Florida, innocent children pay the price when politicians rip health coverage away,” the Tampa Democrat said.

She and Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Colorado Democrat, filed the Keep Kids Covered Act, which would continuously guarantee Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) coverage for all children through age six and establish 24 months of guaranteed coverage for children through age 19.

“The Keep Kids Covered Act will ensure eligible kids across the country may access reliable, stable Medicaid and CHIP coverage so they can live happy, healthy lives,” Castor said. “Research has shown that children with health coverage are healthier, do better in school, and grow into more successful adults.”

Medical professionals praised the legislation.

“When children experience disruptions in their health care coverage, they miss out on the vital care and services they need to grow up healthy and thrive,” said Dr. Benjamin Hoffman, American Academy of Pediatrics President.

“As its name states, the Keep Kids Covered Act would help ensure children enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP do not face gaps in coverage and give families the peace of mind they deserve.”

Budget fat

As Americans gain weight, it costs more than their personal health. Rep. Vern Buchanan said it’s creating a financial burden for the entire national health care system.

“With federal health care spending at more than $4 trillion per year and approximately 42% of adults facing obesity, it is clear that much more needs to be done to address the health care crisis,” the Longboat Key Republican said.

Buchanan, Chair of the House Ways and Means Health Committee, held a hearing last week on “Investing in a Healthier America,” during which federal lawmakers heard testimony on chronic disease prevention and treatment.

“I was thrilled to chair this important hearing on addressing the root causes of chronic disease and ways that Congress can work together to save taxpayers money while ensuring people have the tools necessary to live longer, healthier and happier lives.”

Beyond just federal spending, experts said obesity in America will bear a $9.1 trillion cost on taxpayers over the next decade in the form of treating cancer, diabetes and heart disease. That estimate comes from a Joint Economic Committee report, which found those health challenges a major portion of all projected Medicare spending.

Buchanan said he was troubled that the U.S. government spends more than ever on health care, yet outcomes for Americans are worsening. He was especially concerned to see child obesity now at 20%.

“That’s wrong. That’s sad,” he said. “We can do a lot better.”

Bounty hunters

If the power of democracy can’t unseat Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Florida lawmakers hope a $100 million bounty will do the trick.

Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, introduced a bipartisan bill to establish a nine-figure reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest and conviction. Rubio and Scott filed a companion bill.

The $100 million prize represents a substantial boost from the $15 million already offered by the Department of Justice. Funding will come from Venezuelan government assets already seized in the U.S.

“Supersizing the reward that leads to Maduro’s conviction will reinforce the already-decisive actions taken by the Biden-Harris administration to target the criminal enterprise behind Venezuela’s election theft and the violent repression of its people,” Wasserman Schultz said.

The lawmakers said the Venezuelan people deserve justice, especially after Maduro and allies in the Venezuelan courts declared him the winner of a July 28 election despite all available precinct reporting indicating opposition leader Edmundo González won the election.

“Maduro’s regime is a criminal enterprise that fuels narco-terrorism, suppresses independent media, and violates human rights with impunity,” Díaz-Balart said.

“Last year, I warned that the Biden-Harris administration’s appeasement of this dictatorship would only embolden Maduro. Lifting sanctions has endangered our national security, aiding a regime closely allied with dangerous adversaries like Russia, Iran, Cuba, and the PRC (People’s Republic of China). Instead of easing sanctions, the Biden-Harris administration should stand in solidarity with the Venezuelan people in their fight for freedom by increasing this bounty and strengthening sanctions.”

Wasserman Schultz offered a far more generous assessment of the U.S. handling of Maduro’s regime. The administration eased sanctions to urge a free and fair election and rescinded them when Maduro failed to do so.

“The Biden-Harris White House deftly marshaled swift international pressure onto the Maduro regime, expanded existing sanctions, and rallied global support around this reality: Edmundo González won in a landslide, and the Venezuelan people deserve to have their votes counted and rights respected,” she said. “As Vice President Harris laid out emphatically in a recent letter, the United States ‘will remain steadfast with the Venezuelan people in their fight for freedom.’ This magnified reward for Maduro’s arrest would amplify those efforts.”

Big Bad Oil

Meanwhile, Rep. María Elvira Salazar said that if the Biden administration isn’t going to impose sanctions on companies connected to Maduro’s government, Congress can publicly shame them.

The Coral Gables Republican, the House Western Hemisphere Subcommittee Chair, headed a hearing on the Venezuelan election and condemned American and European businesses still doing transactions with the regime.

“In Venezuela, a cruel contradiction has unfolded. Maduro has intensified his brutality through jail and death since July 28,” Salazar said. “In the meantime, unfortunately, American and European oil companies led by Chevron, Repsol, Eni, and Maurel et Prom have now increased their pumping and their profits — directly fueling the tyrannical machinery of oppression. Shame on them.”

She pressed Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Kevin Sullivan, who heads South American relations, on why the administration renewed Chevron’s license to operate in Venezuela more than a month after the election, something he said the Treasury Department had done. She also listed 50 other companies who have applied to do business with Venezuela and said the administration should pause allowing such activity.

At the hearing, she also said an expected exodus of 4 million Venezuelans from the nation should Maduro remain in power will create problems both for neighboring nations, including strong U.S. allies, and potentially for the federal government if a refugee crisis bleeds north to the U.S. border.

On this day

Sept. 24, 1789 — “Supreme Court established” via History.com — The Judiciary Act was passed by Congress and signed by President George Washington, establishing the Supreme Court of the United States as a tribunal made up of six Justices who were to serve on the court until death or retirement. Washington nominated John Jay to preside as Chief Justice, and John Rutledge, William Cushing, John Blair, Robert Harrison and James Wilson to be Associate Justices. The Constitution granted the Supreme Court ultimate jurisdiction over all laws, especially those in which their constitutionality was at issue. The high court was also designated to oversee cases concerning treaties of the United States, foreign diplomats, admiralty practice and maritime jurisdiction.

Sept. 24, 1996 — “Bill Clinton ends nuclear tests, signs treaty” via United Nations Press — President Clinton of the United States told the General Assembly that the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, which he had been the first to sign, was the shared reward of hard negotiation. The signatures of the world’s declared nuclear powers, along with the vast majority of its nations, would immediately create an international norm against nuclear testing even before the Treaty entered into force. Clinton went on to list six priority goals of his country’s disarmament policy, which included bringing the Chemical Weapons Convention and reducing the risk of an outlaw state building a nuclear device.

Happy birthday

Best wishes to Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, who turns 63 on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.