Report: Hurricane Debby caused more than $93M in losses for agricultural production

Florida is estimated to have lost at least $93 million and as much as $264 million in agricultural production to Hurricane Debby, according to a new preliminary study from the University of Florida.

The scope of the economic loss will be more precisely known in the coming months when the final report is published from the university’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

Despite being a Category 1 storm, Hurricane Debby brought excessive rainfall to 2.2 million acres of land and caused extreme flooding after it made landfall on Aug. 5. Hurricane Idalia, which was a Category 3 storm, affected 3.5 million acres of land and caused $267 million in agricultural production loss.

The damaged lands from Hurricane Debby previously produced $3 billion worth of products each year, according to the report.

North-central Florida faced the worst of the storm, although tropical storm winds extended south to Lee County. Other areas, including Suwannee, Manatee and Sarasota counties, faced more than 15 inches of rain between Aug. 2 and Aug. 8.

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications.