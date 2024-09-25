Democrats are becoming a force in traditionally conservative The Villages

'Don’t whisper. Democrats can be loud and proud too.'
The Villages, one of the world’s largest retirement communities, has long been known as a conservative stronghold. In the past, left-leaning residents of the central Florida enclave tended to keep their views to themselves, fearing they might be kicked out of their golf group, excluded from the mahjong club, or disinvited from a neighborhood pool party.
But Vice President Kamala Harris’ emergence as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate has given the small, but enthusiastic group a boost of confidence and a push into the light.
“They are beginning to realize that they have a voice and they can use it,” said Diane Foley, President of the Villages Democratic Club, which has seen its membership nearly double since the 2020 election cycle, to around 1,500 people.
Prior to that time, she noted, “Democrats have been inclined to be quiet and to not broadcast their political preferences because we were so overwhelmed by the Republican party.”
Parades of golf carts decorated in support of Harris have rolled through the streets, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff recently paid a visit. Meanwhile, Democrats opting to wear a T-shirt or put up a lawn sign in favor of Harris have had neighbors approach them with relief, saying, “We thought we were the only ones.”
Still, most say they choose not to talk politics openly, to avoid tension in Wildwood-The Villages, the official name of this census-designated, master-planned metro area of more than 151,000 people.
“You want to get along with your neighbors. They’re nice people. So we just don’t talk about it,” Foley said.
Retired lawyer Howard Underwood, 71, and his wife, Janet, 74, were Republicans for four decades until Donald Trump became the candidate in 2016.
“We’ve made common cause with the Democrats, even though I don’t share a whole lot of Kamala’s ideas on things,” says Underwood, who is now not affiliated with either major party but has volunteered with the Democrats club to support Harris.
Underwood won’t go so far as to put a bumper sticker on his car for fear of blowback, but he acknowledges that the political atmosphere is changing, however slightly.
“Democrats in The Villages has kind of become a thing,” he said with a laugh.
“Most of our best friends are conservative. We know they are red, and they know we are blue, and we all just don’t talk about it.” — Glen Smith
“We’re all here for one reason, we’re retired. We’re relaxing… trying to.” — Dave Farraday
“We’ve made common cause with the Democrats even though I don’t share a whole lot of Kamala’s ideas on things… The alternative is unthinkable.” — Howard Underwood
“When we moved here, we were more concerned about being Democrat than being Jewish.” — Shelly Newman
“Don’t whisper. Democrats can be loud and proud too.” — Shelly Newman
“There was no effort until Harris came on. … It was general depression. No one wanted to get involved.” — Villages Democratic Club President Diane Foley
“We have gotten death threats about who we are going to vote for.” — Independent voter Patricia Coe
Mike
September 25, 2024 at 10:57 am
Must be a lot of very stupid people with money moving in. Anyone with a brain that understands common sense could never vote for a democrat. All emotion all the time. Idiotic.
Tom
September 25, 2024 at 11:24 am
I’m not a democrat but I can’t stand trump, the difference being that it’s trump I can’t stand and not the people who vote for him. Your childish insults just make you sound like …. I dunno, trump.
Michael K
September 25, 2024 at 11:27 am
For a lot of older people, the hostile takeover of the Republican party has left them in the political wilderness. The anger, grievance, bigotry, misogyny, and lies are just too much for some fok. A growing movement of disaffected Republicans is finding refuge in the Harris campaign. That does not make them “Republicans.” It makes them patriots.