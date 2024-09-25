‘No stranger to hurricanes’ — Tampa Electric ready to take on Helene

As Helene inches closer to Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis urges hurricane preparedness at a visit to the Tampa Electric (TECO) eastern service area in Hillsborough County.

“It is anticipated that there is going to be power outages, so folks have an opportunity to plan for that now,” DeSantis said during a news conference Wednesday morning. “You still have time to make preparations and put your plan in place today, but that time is running out.”

As Helene organizes into a major hurricane and approaches Florida’s western coast, the TECO team stands storm-ready, a beacon of reliability amid Mother Nature’s fury. With unwavering commitment, they are poised to deliver energy resilience through even the fiercest storms.

TECO is one of the state’s largest electric utilities, serving more than 840,000 customers. The company’s service area encompasses densely populated areas along the western coast of the Florida peninsula, including Tampa, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg.

Floridians are no strangers to hurricane season, and the looming storms that can sweep through communities, bringing destructive winds and powerful storm surge with them. Tampa Electric prepares year-round to ensure swift power restoration and to bring light back to communities.

“Floridians have really come to appreciate seeing those [utility] trucks coming into the state with the linemen prior to hurricanes,” DeSantis said, applauding Florida’s preparedness measures. “We’re proud to be here at TECO … I know they’re proactive.”

In a release Tuesday, TECO said nearly 3,000 lineworkers and tree trimmers are traveling to Florida to join the 600 workers already here. They will stage in the Orlando area until the storm has passed on Wednesday and then move to five base camps, which will house and feed the utility crews while they help restore power.

To best serve customers, TECO’s response teams perform rigorous mock drills throughout the year to ensure they’re battle-tested and ready to spring into action when neighborhoods grow dark.

TECO’s dedication is demonstrated by its $150 million annual investment in its Storm Protection Plan, a strategy designed to fortify the region’s power infrastructure. Investments include burying vulnerable overhead lines, trimming trees, and hardening equipment like poles and substations—each planned to minimize outages, quicken restoration, and ultimately protect customers’ money.

Since 2021, tree-related outages have been reduced by 40% and momentary flickers by more than 50%. Each year, TECO continues to convert up to 100 miles of its roughly 6,000 miles of overhead lines to underground systems.

TECO is encouraging residents and businesses to create an emergency plan and kit in advance to help navigate challenges and unique circumstances that may arise when the storm passes. The company offers a Hurricane Brochure with helpful tips and best practices before, during and after a storm.

Please visit Tampa Electric’s storm center and stay informed for additional resources and storm preparedness tips.