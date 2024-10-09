Joe Biden says Milton will be ‘storm of century’

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Hurricane Milton will be the “storm of the century.”

In a briefing with advisers in Washington, Biden also thanked Governors for knocking down misinformation about the hurricane and the government’s response. He said he spoke to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Mayors of Tampa and Clearwater ahead of the storm.

Biden sought to dispel rumors about storm aid, including the false narrative that those looking for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance would receive only $750 in cash.

“That’s simply not true,” Biden said.

Both Florida’s coasts can expect life-threatening storm surge, said Ken Graham, Director of the National Weather Service.

Milton’s wind speeds continued to fluctuate Tuesday and Wednesday, but officials warned against thinking the storm has weakened. The storm will get bigger before landfall, Graham said.

“This is a particularly dangerous track,” Graham said.

Areas south of the storm’s direct path, including Fort Myers and Naples, are at risk from severe storm surge and flooding, Graham said. Forecasts show the storm will remain a hurricane as it passes across the middle of the state, meaning Florida’s east coast could also experience a high storm surge.

Rivers and lakes are also expected to rise and flood surrounding areas. Flooding can last long after the storm, rendering roads impassable.

The government has mobilized resources from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), including FEMA and the Defense Department, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. The Coast Guard deployed 1,300 people to be part of search and rescue efforts.

The Coast Guard expects disruptions to the Port of Tampa, said admiral Linda Fagan, but it will work to reopen the port for commerce as soon as is safe.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at [email protected]. You can donate to support our students here.