Delegation for 10.18.24: Money race — FEMA cash — Hamas fans — Czar slam — SBA

Score at the quarter

A quarterly Federal Election Commission report offered a critical glimpse into fundraising ahead of the General Election and gave insight into the races that could be most competitive on Nov. 5.

The reports show Democratic Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell outraised Republican Sen. Rick Scott more than 3-to-1 in the third quarter. The Miami Democrat collected $15.1 million while the incumbent reported just over $4.9 million in new contributions. Perhaps more importantly, she wrapped the period with almost $4 million in cash-on-hand to Scott’s $1.9 million.

Of course, Scott, the wealthiest member of Congress, has historically reached into his own pocket as Election Day nears, and will likely do so again if he worries about Mucarsel-Powell drawing too close in polls. That said, every publicly available poll this cycle has shown him leading the Democrat, albeit sometimes by narrower margins than Republicans’ voter registration edge in the state might suggest.

In critical congressional races, Democrat Whitney Fox outraised Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. That severely cut into the Republican incumbent’s cash-on-hand advantage.

Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, raised more than $952,000 over the third quarter, including more than $285,000 before the end of July and nearly $666,000 more in August and September. Fox, meanwhile, collected nearly $1.08 million over the three months, including almost $101,000 in July before she won the Democratic nomination in August, and more than $977,000 in August and September.

That leaves Luna with a slim advantage in terms of money in the bank. She wrapped the period with more than $812,000 available, while Fox ended the quarter with more than $807,000.

In contrast, Rep. María Elvira Salazar, a Coral Gables Republican, significantly outraised her opponent in the only other race targeted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. In the last reporting period, Salazar’s campaign reported raising $415,000, bringing her total haul this cycle to $2.98 million.

She also spent $181,500, a small portion of the $1.2 million she has raised since her landslide re-election two years ago. Heading into October, she had $1.9 million left — roughly 18 times the sum held by her Democratic challenger, Lucia Báez-Geller.

The only Democrat in the delegation targeted by the National Republican Congressional Committee, Rep. Darren Soto of Kissimmee, trails his opponent in cash-on-hand, with about $506,000 to Republican Thomas Chalifoux’s nearly $1.8 million. But that’s largely because of the challenger’s out-of-pocket contributions. Chalifoux’s campaign reports more than $2.5 million in candidate loans.

Soto raised almost $506,000 in donations in the last quarter, while Chalifoux reported about $27,000 in outside contributions during the same time period.

Other Democratic challengers in districts with close registration numbers but who aren’t running with national party support substantially trail Republican incumbents.

Rep. Laurel Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican, closed the quarter with $1.4 million in cash-on-hand to Democrat Pat Kemp’s less than $222,000. Rep. Cory Mills, a New Smyrna Beach Republican, had more than $163,000 in the bank, but Democratic challenger Jennifer Adams had just over $26,000.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat elected with the tightest margin of any Florida congressional race in 2022, had almost $805,000 in cash. Republican Joe Kaufman failed to turn in a third quarter report on time but had just over $34,000 at the end of August.

FEMA funding

Florida lawmakers stepped up a push to replenish the federal Disaster Relief Fund. Sens. Marco Rubio and Scott introduced legislation in the Senate to provide $20 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to address the impact of Hurricane Milton and other disasters.

“Unfortunately, this is a hurricane season no one will soon forget,” said Miami Republican Rubio. “The Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) is the front line for states and our constituents to receive support in the aftermath of natural disasters. While assessments of the full extent of these storms are underway, the DRF cannot be allowed to be depleted. I am proud to announce my colleagues and I will be introducing a bill to provide additional funding to support communities affected by the recent hurricanes.”

Scott, a Naples Republican, has toured counties impacted by the storm throughout the week and also gave President Joe Biden a tour of St. Pete Beach last weekend. The Democratic President notably has called for Congress to return to Washington to address funding. Still, House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, has pushed back on that, while Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has stayed conspicuously silent on the issue.

“What’s clear is that Florida families and businesses need their federal government to show up where they are and help them get back on their feet,” Scott said.

“This bill, providing $20 billion for FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund, will ensure that the agency has what it needs to provide immediate aid to folks in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and other states impacted by disasters while our local communities determine their needs from FEMA, SBA, USDA and other federal agencies. The federal government’s response to hurricanes over the last two years has left too many Floridians, especially our farmers, hurting and with unmet needs. Unfortunately, I am already hearing from local officials and families in Florida (who) are frustrated by the fact that these disasters have stretched FEMA’s current resources too thin. That is unacceptable.”

Scott urged Schumer to bring the Senate back to Washington to address FEMA funding and to authorize disaster spending by the Small Business Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Notably, Sens. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, and Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, joined their Gulf Coast colleagues in co-sponsoring the bill, but no Democratic co-sponsors have been announced.

Hamas sympathizers

Regarding a different (human) threat, Rubio this week sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland sounding alarms on a nonprofit voicing sympathy with Hamas. Rubio called for a full federal investigation of Unity of Fields.

“Unity of Fields runs counter to any of the beliefs and rights which underpin our country’s constitutional system and endangers citizens,” Rubio said. “As such, I look forward to your prompt investigation into Unity of Fields as you hold them accountable to the fullest extent under the law.”

The organization, previously known as Palestine Action U.S., explicitly promotes anti-Israeli — and anti-American — propaganda, according to Rubio. The Senator said that it has risen to the level of encouraging acts of violence against any groups perceived as supporting Israel, Zionism, or American imperialism.

“Specifically, Unity of Fields promotes the writings of Palestinian revolutionary and suspected terrorist Bassel Al-Araj, Mao Zedong’s ‘On Guerrilla Warfare,’ the ‘United States Army Counterinsurgency Manual’ as well as numerous other works focused around promoting and conducting insurgencies,” Rubio wrote. “The ultimate purpose of the group and its readings is ‘to open a new front against the U.S. Empire (and) to build the international popular cradle of resistance.’”

Rubio urged the Justice Department to examine whether the group’s actions violate federal law, jeopardize national security, or compromise the safety of American citizens.

Czar barb

Months after a public debate over the extent of Vice President Kamala Harris’ responsibilities as the Biden administration’s “border czar,” Rep. Matt Gaetz said the Homeland Security Department has intentionally withheld records to boost Harris’ presidential campaign.

The Fort Walton Beach Republican sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas questioning if a White House communications official blocked a public records request before joining Harris’ presidential campaign.

“I am concerned that the good government work of your career employees — to respond in a timely fashion to a small but important request of a member of Congress — was scuttled by a White House cover-up to assist candidate Kamala Harris in her campaign,” Gaetz said. “The very staffer, Ian Sams, who blocked my oversight request is now a senior spokesperson for the Harris campaign. At the time he was engaged in a cover-up for her using government resources, he already had lined up his job on her campaign, which he officially started less than two weeks later. This is shady.”

Gaetz’s office noted that the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, had obtained documents showing Sams intervened in a request to have all communications related to Harris’ work on border security and immigration. The Congressman said that they may have violated the Hatch Act restrictions on political activity by public employees.

Family champ

The Faith and Freedom Coalition honored the most socially conservative members of Congress with its Friend of the Family Award. The recognition goes to those who vote 90% of the time or more with the organization, which this year included 258 Senators and Representatives.

Rep. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican, touted the recognition.

“As the father of three, protecting Florida families and upholding American values has been one of my top priorities this Congress,” he said. “I am deeply honored to receive this award and look forward to continuing to work with the Faith & Freedom Coalition to fight for the values that have shaped our great nation.”

Ybor SBA

Small Business Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman joined Rep. Kathy Castor to mark the opening of a new SBA Business Recovery Center in Ybor City. The facility inside the Entrepreneur Collaborative Center will focus on business relief for companies impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“Tampa Bay small businesses fuel our economy, but back-to-back hurricanes have hurt local business owners,” Castor said. “The new Business Recovery Center will provide on-the-ground support to homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits and help them bounce back. I’m grateful to SBA, USF Small Business Development Center and other dedicated disaster teams for helping our community recover. A low-interest disaster loan is a better option than a credit card with a high interest rate.”

On social media, Guzman said similar centers would be set up around disaster-struck regions. While in town, she also toured some businesses affected by the hurricanes.

“Small businesses across the Southeast have shown incredible resilience in the face of recent natural disasters,” she posted on X. “Today, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor and I visited Flan Factory, which reopened shortly after Hurricane Milton. This business is part of Tampa’s vibrant community.”

SBA centers can make loans of up to $500,000 to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners may also be eligible for up to $100,000 for repairs or property replacement. Some businesses that suffered physical and economic injury could get as much as $2 million.

Already, SBA has received 37,000 applications from businesses in the Southeast affected by Helene and more than 12,000 from Milton. The agency has issued 700 loan offers totaling $48 million so far. Loans have been paused temporarily because of a lack of funding, but a portal for applications remains open.

Little Haiti

Rep. Frederica Wilson delivered significant federal funds to help Haitian youth in South Florida. The Miami Democrat presented a $1 million check to Miami city leaders for the Little Haiti Youth Center at Athalie Range Park.

“This isn’t just any building,” Wilson said. “It’ll be a 12,000-square-foot hub of creativity and activity. This will be a place where our children and families can gather, learn, and create lasting memories together. Because let’s be real — no child should have to sit in a McDonald’s parking lot just to find Wi-Fi to finish their homework. Our kids deserve better, and it’s our job to create those spaces for them. I’m incredibly proud to be part of this effort to uplift our community and invest in our future.”

The center will include a 3,000-square-foot multipurpose room, a computer lab, homework rooms, a fitness facility, a kitchen and an arts and crafts room.

“It is our responsibility to provide children of every ability a place they can play, learn, and connect,” said Miami Commission Chair Christine King. “By supporting their development and providing them meaningful engagement opportunities, we are nourishing the minds and dreams of future community advocates and leaders.”

Flavored cigs

E-cigarettes may not snuff out as easily as ones made of paper, but Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz wants to light a fire under retailers selling illegal products.

The Weston Democrat and Rep. Diana DeGette, a Colorado Democrat, led a letter to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) calling on the agency to finish a review of Premarket Tobacco Product Applications and to enforce the removal of unapproved flavored e-cigarettes from store shelves.

“Flavored e-cigarettes put a new generation of kids at risk of nicotine addiction and the serious health harms that result from tobacco use,” Wasserman Schultz said. “When children’s health is at stake, we cannot tolerate any delay. Unfortunately, the most popular tobacco products with kids have been on the market for several years, with observable negative consequences for public health, and I am very disappointed that the FDA still has not finalized reviewing pending applications per the court-ordered deadline, nor has it removed all these illegal products from the shelves.

“Leaving flavored e-cigarette products widely available without understanding the full impact they have on attracting youth and other non-tobacco users is dangerous and the FDA must swiftly finalize this review process and use all its enforcement tools available to make sure that kids are protected against illegal, kid-friendly products.”

Courts had previously ordered the FDA to complete a review of products by September 2021, more than two years ago. Anti-tobacco advocates said it’s time for Congress to act.

“We applaud Reps. Wasserman Schultz and DeGette and all the signers of this letter for their leadership in urging the FDA to finish its review of e-cigarette marketing applications and step up enforcement against the thousands of illegal, flavored e-cigarette products on the market,” said Yolonda C. Richardson, president and CEO of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

“We cannot allow e-cigarette companies to continue targeting our kids with products that are more addictive than ever, with some now even having built-in video games. The FDA and other agencies must act to take these products off the market.”

Visa streamline

While many House Republicans remain skeptical of path-to-citizenship immigration reforms, Salazar hopes her caucus can embrace streamlining the visa process.

The Coral Gables Republican introduced the bipartisan Visa Processing Improvement and Paperwork Reduction Act (HR 9545) with Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, a California Democrat.

“We have an opportunity to both improve government efficiency and reduce the burden on individuals navigating our complex immigration system,” Salazar said. “The Visa Processing Improvement and Paperwork Reduction Act will save the State Department tons of time and money so they can process visa applications quicker and easier.”

The legislation would allow electronic submission of visa application forms, which must now be mailed. “Digitizing more aspects of the visa application process will eliminate redundant paperwork, speeding up visa processing times and reducing burdens on applicants,” Kamlager-Dove said. “Simple reforms like this legislation can have outsized impacts on the immigration process.”

Kamlager-Dove and Salazar previously introduced the Granting Recognition to Accomplished Talented Employees for Unwavering Loyalty (GRATEFUL) Act, which was signed last year and provides visas for embassy staff who immigrate to the U.S. after their career.

On this day

Oct. 18, 1972 — “Bipartisan beginnings of the Clean Water Act” via Waterkeeper Alliance — Senators and Representatives took the floor, one by one, to defy their President. The debate that night, and in the months preceding it, is a window into how dire conditions were on the nation’s waters at the time, and how fiercely bipartisan the movement for clean water was. Richard Nixon had vetoed the Clean Water Act around midnight the night before, saying in his veto message that he hoped to attack pollution in “a way that does not ignore other very real threats to the quality of life, such as spiraling prices and increasingly onerous taxes.”

Oct. 18, 1867 — “U.S. takes possession of Alaska” via History.com — The U.S. formally took possession of Alaska after purchasing the territory from Russia for $7.2 million, or less than two cents an acre. Indigenous peoples had settled the unforgiving territory thousands of years earlier. The Alaska purchase comprised 586,412 square miles, about twice the size of Texas, and was championed by William Henry Seward, the enthusiastically expansionist Secretary of State under President Andrew Johnson. Russia wanted to sell its Alaska territory, which was remote and difficult to defend, to the U.S. rather than risk losing it in battle with a rival such as Great Britain.

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions by Jesse Scheckner.