Dan Franzese hopes the second time’s the charm against Lois Frankel in CD 22

For the second cycle in a row, former congressional aide Dan Franzese is taking on Democratic U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel in Florida’s 22nd Congressional District.

Franzese, 62, hopes two years’ difference, a stronger campaign this time around and shifting voter dynamics in Palm Beach County will be enough to close the 10-percentage-point gap that separated them in 2022.

Frankel, 76, who in 2013 parlayed her record of service in the Florida House and as Mayor of West Palm Beach into a lawmaking career in Washington, seeks to repel him once more.

Franzese in August handily outpaced two Primary foes with 52.5% of the vote, including self-proclaimed “anti-woke education activist” Andrew Gutmann and former JPMorgan executive Deborah Adeimy, to clinch his spot on the Nov. 5. Ballot.

Along the way, Franzese notched endorsements from Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Rick Scott, Roger Stone and the Republican Liberty Caucus, among others. Franzese also made something of a misstep last year, when his campaign errantly touted a nod from the Boca Raton Republican Club, some of whose members backed him but did not formally endorse him as a group.

He’s running this year on a promise to lower taxes, cut “wasteful government spending” and secure America’s borders. Tackling inflation, strengthening Florida’s elections integrity and safeguarding gun rights are also high on his to-do list. Franzese said he wants to help small businesses and opposes a national abortion ban.

Through the end of September, Franzese’s campaign reported raising and spending $1.2 million, not counting $2 million he added from his private bank account.

Frankel, meanwhile, raised more than $1.7 million and spent $1.5 million over the same stretch and had $908,600 with a month and a week to go before Election Day.

She and Franzese agree on protecting Social Security and Medicare and supporting Israel. Frankel has also vowed to combat gun violence, safeguard reproductive rights, stand up for LGBTQ rights and voter access, and continue funding for services to support veterans.

Since winning her seat in 2012, Frankel has seen six bills of which she was the primary sponsor pass in the U.S. House.

Organizations backing her campaign this cycle include Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the National Association of Social Workers, Democratic Majority for Israel, National Organization for Women, Moms Demand Action, Florida AFL-CIO, Sierra Club and Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, among others.

She also carries support from Palm Beach County Commissioners Melissa McKinlay, Maria Sachs and Greg Weiss, and West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James and City Commissioner Christina Lambert.

Franzese’s messaging against Frankel has been standard for pro-Trump, anti-Joe Biden campaigns, laying at the incumbent’s feet so-called “open borders, “defund police” and “reckless spending” policies. He’s also called Frankel and Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “birds of a feather” who are “destroying America together.”

Conversely, those perusing Frankel’s social media posts and campaign messaging might come away with the impression that she’s running unopposed. She doesn’t mention Franzese, who has complained that she refuses to debate him.

CD 22 covers parts of Palm Beach County, stretching from the Everglades to the coast and encompassing 22 municipalities, including Atlantis, parts of Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Briny Breezes, Cloud Lake, Delray Beach, Glen Ridge, Greenacres, Gulf Stream, Hypoluxo, Lake Worth Beach, Lake Worth, Lantana, Manalapan, Ocean Ridge, Palm Beach, Palm Springs, Royal Palm Beach, South Palm Beach, Village of Golf, Wellington and West Palm Beach.