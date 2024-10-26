Progressives warn Kamala Harris that her closing argument is failing

Progressive Democrats warn Kamala Harris risks losing the support of a small but significant portion of her political base unless she changes her campaign’s closing message — and its messengers — immediately.

Specifically, several progressive leaders believe that the Democratic nominee has been too focused on winning over moderate Republicans in recent days at the expense of her own party’s passionate liberals. And they say that Harris’ closing message, which is increasingly centered on Republican Donald Trump and the threat he poses to U.S. democracy, ignores the economic struggles of the nation’s working class.

Some far-left leaders are also irked that Harris has shared the stage in recent days with former House Republican leader Liz Cheney and billionaire businessman Mark Cuban while progressive icons like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been relegated to low-profile roles.

“The truth of the matter is that there are a hell of a lot more working-class people who could vote for Kamala Harris than there are conservative Republicans,” Sanders told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday.

Sanders noted that he’s been doing whatever he’s asked to help Harris win. He has participated in two dozen Harris campaign related-events this month alone, although they’re largely in rural areas. None have been with Harris.

“She has to start talking more to the needs of working-class people,” Sanders said. “I wish this had taken place two months ago. It is what it is.”

From the Harris campaign’s perspective, the focus on moderate Republicans at this moment is simply a matter of math.

The Democrat’s campaign assesses that 10% of swing-state voters are still undecided or persuadable, according to an aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal strategy. Of that 10%, some 7% are considered “Cheney Republicans” who are receptive to messages attacking Trump, the aide said.

At the same time, the Harris campaign believes her chief political liability is the perception that she’s too far left. Trump’s allies are pounding the airwaves accusing the former California senator of being a “radical-left liberal.” Therefore, she has been reluctant to appear with progressive icons like Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist.

Harris acknowledged during a CNN town hall this week that some progressives may be unhappy with her leadership, particularly on Israel.

“But I also do know that for many people who care about this issue, they also care about bringing down the price of groceries,” she said. “They also care about our democracy and not having a president of the United States who admires dictators and is a fascist.”

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.