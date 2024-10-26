DNC omits Debbie Mucarsel-Powell from plea to Floridians to vote early

There’s a Senate race on Florida’s ballot, but you wouldn’t know that from the latest communication from the Democratic National Committee.

However, they claim that the omission isn’t a story at all, and that it’s the primary role of the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee to push for Senate candidates, and not the DNC itself.

Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, down by just 5 points to incumbent Sen. Rick Scott in the polling average, is nowhere to be found in an appeal to Democrats to vote early. She is the only statewide candidate on November’s ballot.

“Floridians understand the stakes of this election: economic opportunity, fundamental freedoms, and the democratic values that unite us,” said DNC Spokesperson Stephanie Justice. “With early in-person voting now in full swing in Florida, it has never been more important to participate in our democracy, talk to your friends and family about voting, and ensure every Floridian is empowered with the information they need to cast their ballot.”

“Donald Trump and JD Vance are pushing an extreme Project 2025 agenda that would benefit only the ultra-wealthy and corporations, roll back our rights, and raise prices for hardworking people. Floridians can head to IWillVote.com/FL to learn how to reject Trump’s extreme agenda by making their voices heard and voting early in person today, returning their mail ballot, or casting their vote on Election Day. In the most important election of our lifetimes, Floridians have the power to chart a New Way Forward with Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Tim Walz, and Democrats up and down the ticket.”

The Harris-Walz campaign has seen secondary surrogates to the state, including Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, but neither the VP nor the Minnesota Governor has campaigned in the state.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison has also been on the ground here, making the omission from the GOTV email even more curious.

The DNC has said it will provide an on-record statement that refutes the premise of this story, and if that is provided, the story will be updated.