October 26, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

DNC omits Debbie Mucarsel-Powell from plea to Floridians to vote early

A.G. GancarskiOctober 26, 20244min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

Ron DeSantis warns son that Florida State football futility will continue

HeadlinesJax

From Cheerio to Ciao: Details emerge on Donna Deegan’s European vacation

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott floats HSA-style plan for homeowners’ storm hardening, with Jimmy Patronis in support

mucarsel powell ad disaster
Senate challenger to Rick Scott not mentioned in email.

There’s a Senate race on Florida’s ballot, but you wouldn’t know that from the latest communication from the Democratic National Committee.

However, they claim that the omission isn’t a story at all, and that it’s the primary role of the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee to push for Senate candidates, and not the DNC itself.

Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, down by just 5 points to incumbent Sen. Rick Scott in the polling average, is nowhere to be found in an appeal to Democrats to vote early. She is the only statewide candidate on November’s ballot.

“Floridians understand the stakes of this election: economic opportunity, fundamental freedoms, and the democratic values that unite us,” said DNC Spokesperson Stephanie Justice. “With early in-person voting now in full swing in Florida, it has never been more important to participate in our democracy, talk to your friends and family about voting, and ensure every Floridian is empowered with the information they need to cast their ballot.”

Donald Trump and JD Vance are pushing an extreme Project 2025 agenda that would benefit only the ultra-wealthy and corporations, roll back our rights, and raise prices for hardworking people. Floridians can head to IWillVote.com/FL to learn how to reject Trump’s extreme agenda by making their voices heard and voting early in person today, returning their mail ballot, or casting their vote on Election Day. In the most important election of our lifetimes, Floridians have the power to chart a New Way Forward with Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Tim Walz, and Democrats up and down the ticket.”

The Harris-Walz campaign has seen secondary surrogates to the state, including Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, but neither the VP nor the Minnesota Governor has campaigned in the state.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison has also been on the ground here, making the omission from the GOTV email even more curious.

The DNC has said it will provide an on-record statement that refutes the premise of this story, and if that is provided, the story will be updated.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFrom Cheerio to Ciao: Details emerge on Donna Deegan's European vacation

nextRon DeSantis warns son that Florida State football futility will continue

2 comments

  • Steve Kirn

    October 26, 2024 at 1:43 pm

    This amounts to political malpractice. Mucarsel-Powell is within striking distance of a very unpopular Scott. Let’s hope Harris wins! But if the Senate flips, it may be a Pyrrhic victory!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories