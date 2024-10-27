Donald Trump veers away from swing states for his Madison Square Garden moment

“He’s not just going to be speaking to the attendees inside Madison Square Garden. There will be people tuning in from battleground states all across the country,” said former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a New York Republican and ally of the former president, who said Trump has been talking about holding an event at the venue since the start of his campaign.
Harris has also traveled to non-battleground states for major events intended to drive a national message. She appeared in Houston Friday with music superstar Beyoncé to speak about reproductive rights, and will deliver her own closing argument Tuesday from the Ellipse in Washington, where Trump spoke ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.
Trump will be joined at the rally by supporters including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who has spent tens of millions of dollars to boost his campaign.
Trump often compares himself to the country’s greatest entertainers. The former reality TV star has long talked about wanting to hold a rally at the venue dubbed “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” raising the idea in interviews and private conversations.
“New York is part of his DNA. Madison Square Garden is part of his DNA,” said New York State Republican Chairman Ed Cox.
While Trump continues to insist the rally is part of his effort to win New York — a state President Joe Biden carried four years ago with more than 60% of the vote — he’s made clear it’s also personal.
“It’s the New York, but it’s also, you know, it’s MSG, it’s Madison Square Garden,” Trump said during a recent radio interview. “Guys like you and I, that means a lot, those words. Madison Square Garden, right? Don’t you think so? … It’s a very big stop.”
The venue also has a history in politics, hosting events with Dwight Eisenhower and Franklin D. Roosevelt. In 1962, John F. Kennedy Jr. held a birthday celebration at the stadium where Marilyn Monroe famously sang “Happy Birthday to You, Mr. President.”
But if there’s one bit of Garden history Trump might want to replicate, it’s when Grover Cleveland accepted his party’s nomination in 1892, three years after leaving the White House. He went on to win the election, becoming the first and only president to serve two non-consecutive terms.
Beyond the national spotlight and the appeal of appearing on one of the world’s most famous stages, Republicans in the state say the rally will also help down-ballot candidates.
New York is home to a handful of competitive congressional races that could determine which party controls the House next year.
Zeldin ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2022, but did better than expected, driving turnout in competitive districts that helped House Republicans win a tiny majority. That underscored, he said, the importance of the top of the ticket doing as well as possible. He said the Garden event is sure to be featured on newscasts in areas with high-stakes races like suburban Long Island, where Trump held a packed, raucous rally last month.
Trump will also use the stop as a major fundraising opportunity as he continues to seriously lag Harris in the money race.
New York has not voted for a Republican for president in 40 years. But that hasn’t stopped Trump from continuing to insist he believes he can win.
“We think there’s a chance,” he said on “The Brian Kilmeade Show” earlier this week, pointing to frustrations over an influx of migrants to the city and concerns over crime.
Trump routinely uses his hometown as a foil before audiences in other states, painting a dark vision of the city that bears little resemblance to reality. He’s cast it as crime-ridden and overrun by violent, immigrant gangs who have taken over Fifth and Madison avenues and occupied Times Square.
Trump has a complicated history with the place where he built his business empire and that made him a tabloid and reality TV star. Its residents indicted him last year on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He was found guilty in that case, and also found liable in civil court for business fraud and sexual abuse.
___
Republished with permission of The Associated Press.
6 comments
New York New York
October 27, 2024 at 8:44 am
It’s part of his grift. He was first charged in NY with his father for not renting to African Americans. He accused young black men of a crime they didn’t commit and has never apologized ( this the lawsuit), he has been found guilty of 43 felonies involving fraud for Trump Org and can’t write a check without it being approved, convicted of election interference, and owes 88 million to the woman he sexually assaults in NY. Yea. my is in his DNA.
Jimbeau
October 27, 2024 at 8:47 am
Remote work isn’t just a trend, it’s the future of work. qs Work Remotely from your own house. We just want your typing skills, You can make more than 120USD/Hr. No matter where you are. Let’s Grow together and do great things, even if we’re far apart…
Take a Look……
Begin here>>>>>>>>> Payathome9.Com
EARL PITTS AMERICAN FAN CLUB
October 27, 2024 at 9:57 am
Wrong NY NY,
Your “Dook 4 Brains Leftist Screed” is suspect, even to Kamalla voters, as they know this election cycle is out of their evil reach.
What our next POTUS, Trump, is doing at MSG is “PURE D GENIUS”.
EARL PREACHES ON:
1.) All of NYC actually belongs to Donald J. Trump … in the exact same way Gothem City Belongs to BATMAN.
2.) The “Villioness Dook 4 Brains Left” only thinks NYC belongs to them.
THAT BEING SAID:
The evil “Dooks” will cover whatever Trump says and does at MSG correctly because they incorrectly think NYC belongs to them.
IN CLOSING:
Trump will clean up NYC & AMERICA then Take out the “Dook 4 Brains Leftist Trash” just like “Snake Pliskin.
The above Golden Nuggetts of Sage Truth, Justice, and The American Way have been published for America’s Sage Edification by The EARL PITTS AMERICAN FAN CLUB,
Earl Pitts American
***FREE BUMPER STICKER FOR YOUR “DOOK-RIDES”***
**PITTS UP AMERICA VOTE TRUMP***
Michael K
October 27, 2024 at 9:31 am
New Yorkers know exactly who he is – better than anyone else. They rejected him long ago. In 2016, more than 80% of voters rejected him. He is widely despised – and especially for not paying contractors.
I Am Speaking.
October 27, 2024 at 9:39 am
New York is like Kalifornia. Lots of people are leaving there, companies too. High taxes, high crime, etc. Things that Demo’s are experts at. Kammy is an empty vessel. There simply is no one home. Now if she wins and NBC allows, Maya Rudolph will stay very busy on SNL as Kammy will provide material on a daily if not hourly basis.
EARL PITTS AMERICAN FAN CLUB
October 27, 2024 at 10:07 am
Thank you for your Sage Wisdom, I AM SPEAKING,
I was going to CHASTIZE the lame-brain Michael K, but you have already taken care of it.
Thanks again, I AM SPEAKING, and double “DEUCES” on you, Michael K,
Earl Pitts, spoksman for, THE EARL PITTS AMERICAN FAN CLUB