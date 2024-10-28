Last Call for 10.28.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Nearly 4.6 million Floridians have already cast their ballots, and Republicans are winning the turnout battle — by a mile.

The GOP got off to a strong start in the early voting opening days and didn’t lose steam over the weekend. As of Thursday afternoon, 2.06 million registered Republicans had pulled the lever — 1.31 million in-person and just over 750,000 by mail.

Democrats hold a slight edge in mail ballots, with 884,000 returned, but Republicans are beating them two-to-one in early in-person voting. The latest numbers put Democratic turnout at about 1.57 million votes, or 500,000 behind Republicans.

Democrats will not be able to make up the gap through vote-by-mail as they have just 571,375 mail ballots left in the wild; about 453,000 Republican voters who have received mail ballots have not yet returned them.

Third- and no-party voters are about 600,000 votes behind Democrats at 967,020, split almost evenly between early in-person and vote-by-mail. There are just over 400,000 outstanding mail ballots from non-major-party voters.

Overall, pre-Election Day voting is roughly on par with 2020, when 5.06 million Floridians voted early.

The state’s redward shift becomes apparent when looking at the numbers side-by-side — four years ago, the gulf between the GOP and Democratic Party in early in-person and mail votes was about 300,000.

—“The state of play in the seven states that will decide the election” via Nate Silver of the Silver Bulletin

—”We don’t know what we think we know about how Americans will vote.” via Brian Klaas of The Atlantic

—”The ‘3 Stooges’ problem of covering Donald Trump” via Chris Cillizza of So What

—”Americans in Puerto Rico can’t vote for U.S. President. Their anger at Trump is shaping the race” via Dánica Coto of The Associated Press

—”The misogynistic, bigoted and crude rally remarks Trump hasn’t disavowed” via Maggie Astor of The New York Times

—”Surviving Trump’s hate-filled takeover of Madison Square Garden” via Ryan Bort of Rolling Stone

—”I revisited everyone Trump pardoned. One alarming consequence was in plain sight.” via Molly Olmstead of SLATE

—”How would Trump and Kamala Harris supporters handle defeat? Here’s what they say.” via Colby Itkowitz and HyoJung Kim of The Washington Post

—“The people most likely to believe in political violence may surprise you” via Marin Cogan of Vox

—”Tech associations sue over Florida’s social media restrictions for kids under 16” via Jackie Llanos of the Florida Phoenix

“This joke bombed for a reason. It’s not funny and it’s not true.”

— U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, on comedian Tony Hinchcliffe describing Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

Magic back home to face Pacers

The Orlando Magic host the Indiana Pacers tonight at the Kia Center (7 p.m. ET, Fanduel Sports Network-Florida).

Orlando (2-1) opened the season with wins over the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets before falling to the Grizzlies in Memphis 124-111 on Saturday. So far this season, the Magic have been led in scoring by Franz Wagner (25 points per game) and Paolo Banchero (21.3).

The Magic have been one of the most effective three-point shooting teams in the NBA. Only the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have made more threes than Orlando’s 50. The Magic are shooting 39.4% as a team from beyond the arc.

Indiana (1-2) opened the season with a win over the Pistons before losing to the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. The Pacers have been efficient on offense. Only four teams in the NBA have shot a higher percentage from the field in the opening games of the season than Indiana’s 48.8%.

Much of the offensive efficiency has come from the Pacer’s bench. More than half of Indiana’s points have come from players who did not start in the first three games, including Bennedict Mathurin, who is third on the team averaging 14.7 points per game off the bench. Power forward Pascal Siakam (16.0 points per game) and center Myles Turner (15.7) lead the Pacers in scoring.

