Hospitality experts discuss impact of federal policy on Florida workforce

Florida hotels already deliver a $121 billion impact to the state each year, something that could dramatically increase as more resorts break ground.

Does the state have the workforce to support that growth? How will foreign workers fit into the staffing of Florida’s hospitality businesses in the future?

Experts in South Florida’s hospitality sector discussed the economics of the industry at a Florida TaxWatch event in Palm Beach. Leaders discussed how policy could shape the future of one of the state’s biggest economic forces.

John Jarrad, a lobbying director for the American Hotel and Lodging Association, said at the federal level, the industry continues to push for a streamlined process to allow foreign workers to work in the U.S. At the same time, industry leaders want to develop more talent domestically.

“Our association just gave out about a million dollars a few days ago to more than 360 students from around the country who are interested in advancing their career and getting a degree, hopefully in the hospitality program,” he said.

But on the other side of the employment spectrum, Jarrad said his team is lobbying the federal government to streamline a number of visa programs “so we can continue to try to bring in additional folks who want to work in this country for an extended period of time, while we continue to try to find some creative solutions from a workforce standpoint with our own industry.”

Milton Segarra, President and CEO of Discover the Palm Beaches, said the local program tries to ensure partner resorts and hotels are not relying on individuals being illegally trafficked into the country.

“Florida is a mandatory about human trafficking training state when it comes to hotel employees,” he said. “So that’s something that we took extremely seriously. It’s something that we continue to take very seriously.”

Gopal Rajegowda, Executive Vice President at Related Ross, also discussed the impact of planning on tourism. He also discussed how the construction of hotels is creating other opportunities in commerce in the region.

“There’s an opportunity now for a tech hub to evolve in downtown, but again, all that infrastructure, that convention, is absolutely critical to continue to grow,” he said. “So we spent a lot of time outside of what out competency is in thinking about the important components that make cities thrive.”