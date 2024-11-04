Here’s what the Donald Trump campaign thinks heading into Election Day

Trump 2024 is bullish heading into Election Day.

In a memo, the campaign’s Chief Data Consultant Tim Saler said early voting numbers are signaling victory — potentially a landslide — for Donald Trump.

“In every single battleground state, we see President Trump and Republicans outperforming elections past in absentee ballots and early votes cast. As we dive deeper into the data, Democrats are facing a precipitous decline in urban turnout according to their own ‘data experts’ and we are tracking an uptick in rural turnout,” the memo reads.

Saler also signal boosted anxiety from former Barack Obama Campaign Manager-turned-pundit Jim Messina, who said on MSNBC that “the early vote numbers are a little scary.”

The “scary” part for Kamala Harris and Democrats, the memo asserts, is that most polls show Trump is leading by a substantial margin among voters who plan to cast their ballots Tuesday. If that holds true, Democrats needed to have built up a bigger cushion.

The Trump campaign is seeing other potentially positive trends (for them) in the tea leaves. Namely, turnout among women and urban voters is down across all seven swing states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — and in four of those states the rural vote is outpacing 2020.

“Democrats are spinning themselves and reporters by claiming that their voters will turn out on Election Day when polls show otherwise and, most importantly, that’s asking Democrat voters to do something they have absolutely no history of doing,” Saler continues.

“If Democrats, who historically vote ahead of Election Day, haven’t been motivated to show up for Kamala yet, why do we expect them to show up tomorrow?”