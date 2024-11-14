Donald Trump expected to choose vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), according to two people familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity.

HHS is a massive Cabinet agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid.

Kennedy, a former Democrat who ran as an independent in this year’s presidential race, abandoned his bid after striking a deal to give Trump his endorsement with a promise to have a role in health policy in the administration.

He and Trump have since become good friends, with Kennedy frequently receiving loud applause at Trump’s rallies.

The expected appointment was first reported by POLITICO Thursday.

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.