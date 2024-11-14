November 14, 2024
Donald Trump expected to choose vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health Secretary
Image via AP.

Associated Press
November 14, 2024

Robert Kennedy RFK
The move had been floated since RFK endorsed Trump.

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), according to two people familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity.

HHS is a massive Cabinet agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid.

Kennedy, a former Democrat who ran as an independent in this year’s presidential race, abandoned his bid after striking a deal to give Trump his endorsement with a promise to have a role in health policy in the administration.

He and Trump have since become good friends, with Kennedy frequently receiving loud applause at Trump’s rallies.

The expected appointment was first reported by POLITICO Thursday.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

3 comments

  • 4 more years of libturd crying

    November 14, 2024 at 4:14 pm

    Excellent choice! Much better than the gender confused libturd freak they have now.

    Reply

  • Michael

    November 14, 2024 at 4:34 pm

    I can’t wait to see what health-related insanities this whack-job puts forth. For one, I assume parents will be advised by DHHS to feed their children roadkill meat instead of getting a polio vaccine.

    Reply

    • 4 more years of libturd crying

      November 14, 2024 at 4:59 pm

      Your gods biden and Rachel madcow said you won’t get the virus if you take the vaccine, stupid libturd. You have no credibility, so eat shit.

      Reply

