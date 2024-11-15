November 14, 2024
Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers seek to withdraw from legal fight over $148M defamation judgment against him
Image via AP.

Associated PressNovember 14, 20244min5

Rudy Giuliani AP
Giuliani has until Monday to oppose the motion.

Two lawyers say they can no longer represent Rudy Giuliani in a legal fight over property he’s been ordered to give up to satisfy part of a $148 million defamation judgment against him. They asked a judge to remove them from the case, citing disagreements with the former New York City Mayor.

The request in federal court comes a week after a judge ordered Giuliani to turn over by Friday a Mercedes that once belonged to actress Lauren Bacall, an heirloom watch and other prized assets to two former Georgia election workers who sued him over his remarks about them as he fought to overturn President-elect Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

The women were awarded the judgment last year, Giuliani then filed for bankruptcy, but a judge cut that short after finding that the ex-Mayor had flouted the process. Lawyers for the election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, say Giuliani has avoided turning over his assets.

In a filing late Wednesday, attorney Kenneth Caruso sought permission for himself and co-counsel David Labkowski to stop representing Giuliani.

Caruso wrote that lawyers may withdraw from representing clients when there is a “fundamental disagreement,” or when a client insists on presenting a claim that is not warranted under the law and cannot be supported by a good-faith argument, or when the client fails to cooperate.

Several paragraphs of the publicly posted filing are blacked out. The redacted version does not provide details on possible issues.

A representative for Giuliani didn’t immediately respond to an email and a phone call seeking comment.

Giuliani has until Monday to oppose the motion.

The massive defamation judgment stems from Giuliani’s role in pushing Trump’s unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him. That effort also resulted in pending criminal charges against Giuliani in Georgia and Arizona.

The ex-Mayor and longtime Trump ally has been defiant amid the collection efforts, which have stretched past an Oct. 29 deadline. He told reporters outside court last week he was the victim of a “political vendetta.” On Election Day, Giuliani was seen riding near a polling place in Palm Beach, Florida, in a Mercedes that appeared to be the car he was supposed to turn over.

Giuliani, who has since been disbarred in New York and Washington, had falsely accused Freeman and Moss of ballot fraud, saying they snuck in ballots in suitcases, counted ballots multiple times and tampered with voting machines.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

5 comments

  • A Day without a MAGA Lawyers

    November 14, 2024 at 8:02 pm

    Unjustice department

    Reply

  • PeterH

    November 14, 2024 at 8:10 pm

    Giuliani is just the tip of the iceberg that eventually will destroy the MAGA criminals!

    Reply

    • Red Storm

      November 14, 2024 at 8:37 pm

      You are clearly in the minority by the electoral college and popular vote. Look at the map. I see Red everywhere.

      Reply

      • PAY UP

        November 14, 2024 at 8:51 pm

        MAGA TRASH, cannibalism will bring maga down. they won’t have the dems to blame their failures on, so they will eat each other. haters got to hate.

        Reply

        • Florida is Red

          November 14, 2024 at 9:30 pm

          Says the biggest hater out there. Don’t take out your frustrations on your tenants slum lord.

          Reply

