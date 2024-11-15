Donald Trump names Interior-designee Doug Burgum to head new White House council on energy

We will “DRILL BABY DRILL,” expand ALL forms of Energy production to grow our Economy, and create good-paying jobs,’’ Trump said.

Burgum, 67, was elected North Dakota governor in 2016, his first campaign for elected office. A former software executive, he led Great Plains Software, which Microsoft acquired for $1.1 billion in 2001. Burgum has also led other companies in real estate development and venture capital.

Burgum has taken a pro-business style as Governor of a state where agriculture and oil are the main industries. He’s pushed income tax cuts, reduced regulations, and changes to animal agriculture laws and higher education governance. Burgum also emphasized a “data-driven” approach to governing, advocated for a Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in the state and prioritized engagement with tribal nations.

He ran for President in 2023, but dropped out after his bid failed to resonate. He later endorsed Trump.

Earlier Friday, Trump announced that Steven Cheung will serve as his White House communications director and Sergio Gor will run the personnel office. Both have been advisers to the President-elect since his 2016 campaign.

Cheung led communications for Trump’s latest campaign, where he gained a reputation for combative and insulting attacks on the Republican’s opponents. A native of Sacramento, California, he worked in Republican politics and for the Ultimate Fighting Championship before joining Trump’s team in 2016.

Gor ran Winning Team Publishing, which he started with Donald Trump Jr. The company has published books by Trump and his allies. Gor also led the super PAC Right for America.

The Presidential Personnel Office will likely be a focal point of Trump’s efforts to shape his administration’s staff with loyalists. Trump in a statement described Cheung and Gor as trusted advisers, adding that he was “thrilled to have them join my White House.”

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.