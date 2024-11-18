November 18, 2024
Donald Trump says he is naming former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy to be Transportation Secretary
Image via AP.

Sean Duffy
Duffy now hosts a show on Fox Business.

President-elect Donald Trump said Monday he is naming former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin as his nominee to be Transportation Secretary, as he continues to roll out picks for his Cabinet.

Trump said in a statement, “Sean will use his experience and the relationships he has built over many years in Congress to maintain and rebuild our Nation’s Infrastructure, and fulfill our Mission of ushering in The Golden Age of Travel, focusing on Safety, Efficiency, and Innovation.” He added, “Importantly, he will greatly elevate the Travel Experience for all Americans!”

Duffy left Congress in 2019, and is now co-host of a show on Fox Business, the “Bottom Line.” Before beginning his political career, he appeared on the MTV reality show “The Real World.”

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Associated Press

