November 20, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ex-Florida Virtual School employee says she was fired for raising separation of church and state concerns

Gabrielle RussonNovember 20, 20244min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Retail group names Tallahassee detective officer of the year

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jacksonville Bold for 11.20.24: DOGE love

FederalHeadlines

Democratic Senators want to see FBI file on Matt Gaetz

Gavel
Jessica Robertson was eventually terminated without cause on May 16, her lawsuit said.

An ex-Florida Virtual School (FLVS) employee is suing and accusing her former employer of blurring the lines between separation of church and state by giving donations to a religious-tied organization and then firing her when she voiced concerns about it.

In her federal lawsuit filed in Orlando, Jessica Robertson said she lost her job as a curriculum coordinator after she brought up that FLVS was giving money to One More Child, run by the Florida Baptist Children’s Homes.

The Orlando-based online public school declined to comment on pending litigation but said in a statement Wednesday: “As a government entity, our organization does not donate funds to any organization. Occasionally, our team members come together and choose to support their communities through volunteer opportunities and personal donations. These opportunities are voluntary and organized by individual team members.”

Robertson said in her lawsuit that she had been open with her colleagues that she was attending an Orlando conference in March 2023 for “atheists, agnostics, freethinkers, and skeptics” that also delved into issues of separation of church and state.

“Subsequently, on April 10, 2023, Plaintiff reported a Separation of Church and State violation to her direct supervisor Samantha Bowman: an email for the Polk County Community Builders meetup requested attendees bring items to donate to One More Child, run by Florida Baptist Children’s Homes, as part of Defendant’s Gives Back program. Plaintiff called Bowman to express concern regarding collecting donations for a religious organization under the FLVS name,” the lawsuit said.

Robertson’s boss told Robertson, “I think there are a lot of issues” about the donations, Robertson’s lawsuit said.

Robertson was eventually terminated without cause May 16 after she had returned from time off, her lawsuit said.

She claimed in her lawsuit that she lost her job due to “discrimination for being a nontheist and retaliation for engaging in protected activity that continues to have a chilling effect on Plaintiff’s post-employment job reference communications.”

Robertson had worked at the virtual school since 2019 and received good reviews until she got fired, she said in court documents.

Robertson’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment or to questions.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJacksonville Bold for 11.20.24: DOGE love

nextRetail group names Tallahassee detective officer of the year

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories