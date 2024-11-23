Donald Trump nominates Dave Weldon to lead CDC

It looks as if U.S. Rep. Dave Weldon will return to politics after all.

President-elect Donald Trump nominated the one-time Florida Congressman as Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“In addition to being a Medical Doctor for 40 years and an Army Veteran, Dave has been a respected conservative leader on fiscal and social issues and served on the Labor/HHS Appropriations Subcommittee, working for Accountability on HHS and CDC Policy and Budgeting,” Trump said.

“Dave also served in a leading role in Government Oversight and Reform Committee Hearings, addressing issues within HHS and CDC. Dave has successfully worked with the CDC to enact a ban on patents for human embryos.”

Weldon ran this year for a seat in the Florida House but lost to Debbie Mayfield in a Republican Primary in House District 32. Notably, Mayfield has secured Trump’s endorsement in that race.

But Trump said he’s impressed by Weldon’s medical background and political history. Weldon first won a seat in Congress in 1994 as part of a Republican takeover of the chamber for the first time in decades.

The Indialantic Republican remained in the House until choosing not to seek re-election in 2008.

The President-elect said Weldon could restore trust in the CDC, an institution heavily battered politically since the COVID-19 pandemic, which notably broke out during Trump’s first term in office.

“Americans have lost trust in the CDC and in our Federal Health Authorities, who have engaged in censorship, data manipulation, and misinformation,” Trump said. “Given the current Chronic Health Crisis in our Country, the CDC must step up and correct past errors to focus on the Prevention of Disease.

“The current Health of Americans is critical, and CDC will play a big role in helping to ensure Americans have the tools and resources they need to understand the underlying causes of disease and the solutions to cure these diseases. As a father of two and a husband of 45 years, Dave understands American Family Values and views Health as one of utmost importance. Dave will prioritize Transparency, Competence, and High Standards at CDC. Dave will proudly restore the CDC to its true purpose and will work to end the Chronic Disease Epidemic and Make America Healthy Again!”