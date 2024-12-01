2 killed and 2 wounded in a shooting during a party in South Florida

Two people were killed and two were wounded in a shooting early Sunday outside the Jaycee Hall in Hollywood, Florida, police said.

South Florida television stations reported the shooting occurred during an argument at a party that took place at the venue.

Police officers arriving at the scene around 1:30 a.m. Sunday found one person dead, and three others injured. They were taken to a hospital where one victim later died, Hollywood police said in a news release.

Detectives have identified several people of interest and the release said it appears to have been an isolated incident.

No additional details were immediately available.

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.