Personnel note: Mercury’s advisory board lands South African leader Colin Coleman

Colin Coleman, a former Partner at Goldman Sachs, is joining the advisory board at one of the top bipartisan public strategy firms in the world.

“We are thrilled to welcome Colin Coleman to Mercury’s advisory board,” said Ashley Walker, Partner at Mercury Public Affairs and head of Mercury’s Florida offices.

“Colin’s unparalleled expertise in global finance, his leadership in fostering economic opportunity, and his deep understanding of South Africa and the African continent bring invaluable perspective to our team. His addition reinforces Mercury’s commitment to delivering world-class strategy and solutions to our clients across the globe.”

Coleman added, “I don’t know of any more influential public strategy team in the United States than Mercury, and there may be no better time to join than now when companies and Governments are considering how to best position themselves for the new administration there. I look forward to assisting Mercury’s current and prospective clients.”

Coleman is a banker, businessman, academic and thought leader based in Johannesburg, South Africa. He is widely recognized as an influential voice on national and African affairs and has played a key role in events affecting South Africa and the continent.

He currently Coleman co-chairs the Youth Employment Service, which has worked alongside the South African government to place more than 165,000 youth in one-year paid internships across nearly 2,000 businesses.

Cheri Bustos, a former U.S. Representative who now leads Mercury’s Illinois offices, said Coleman’s “credentials and passion for excellence are an ideal fit for Mercury’s advisory board.” The firm’s D.C. Chief, John Lonergan, also hailed Coleman’s expertise and the benefits it’s expected to bring to the firm’s clientele.