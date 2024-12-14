December 14, 2024
Donald Trump will attend the Army-Navy game alongside key allies, nominees and Daniel Penny

Associated PressDecember 14, 20242min1

The game starts at 3PM.

President-elect Donald Trump will huddle with allies and a Republican cause célèbre at Saturday’s Army-Navy football game, a chance to take in one of most stories rivalries in college sports while spotlighting his emerging national security team.

Trump is expected to be joined by Vice President-elect JD Vance, embattled Pentagon pick Pete Hegseth, potential backup defense option Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others for the 125th matchup between service academies.

Also planning to attend is Daniel Penny, a military veteran who was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide this week in the chokehold death of an agitated subway rider in New York. Penny was invited by Vance, who accused prosecutors of trying to “ruin” Penny’s life by charging the Marine veteran in the death of Jordan Neely in 2023.

Trump, who attended Army-Navy games as president-elect in 2016 and during his first term, has been making an increasing number of public appearances before his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025. He was accompanied by his family and Vance on Thursday as he rang the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange after being recognized as Time magazine’s person of the year.

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

