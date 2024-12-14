December 14, 2024
Nancy Pelosi gets hip replacement in Germany after fall

The former House Speaker is healing.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had hip replacement surgery Saturday at a U.S. military hospital in Germany after falling while at an event in Luxembourg with other members of Congress.

Pelosi, 84, “is well on the mend,” said a spokesman for the California Democrat, in a statement.

Pelosi thanked the staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and the hospital in Luxembourg, where she was also treated, for “their excellent care and kindness.”

She was in Europe with a bipartisan congressional delegation to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

Pelosi tripped and fell while at an event and fractured her hip, according to people familiar with her injury who were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Categories