January 4, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Israel slated for $8 billion in US weapons

Associated PressJanuary 4, 20252min2

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

J6 reminders fade in Capitol as Donald Trump heads back to presidency

FederalHeadlines

Greg Steube tries again to protect women’s sports

FederalHeadlines

How will Congress certify Donald Trump’s victory?

AP Poll Biden Israel
Delivery will take some time.

The State Department has informed Congress of a planned $8 billion weapons sale to Israel, U.S. officials say, as the American ally presses forward with its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Some of the arms in the package could be sent through current U.S. stocks but the majority would take a year or several years to deliver, according to two U.S. officials Saturday who spoke on condition of anonymity because the notification to Congress hasn’t been formally sent.

The sale includes medium-range air-to-air missiles to help Israel defend against airborne threats, 155 mm projectile artillery shells for long-range targeting, Hellfire AGM-114 missiles, 500-pound bombs and more.

The weapons package would add to a record of at least $17.9 billion in military aid that the U.S. has provided Israel since the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, launched the war.

The Joe Biden administration has faced criticism over mounting deaths of Palestinian civilians. There have been demonstrations on college campuses and unsuccessful efforts in Congress by Sen. Bernie Sanders and some Democrats to block sales of offensive weapons to Israel.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHow will Congress certify Donald Trump's victory?

nextGreg Steube tries again to protect women's sports

2 comments

  • Jenne

    January 4, 2025 at 1:38 pm

    US Dollar 2,000 in a Single Online Day Due to its position, the United States va02 offers a plethora of opportunities for those seeking employment. With so many options accessible, it might be difficult to know where to start. You may choose the ideal online housekeeping strategy with the tr-20 help of this post.

    Begin here>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Workjoin7.Com

    Reply

  • Ron Ogden

    January 4, 2025 at 2:21 pm

    We fully support the right of Israel to exist and defend itself, but America has got to start thinking about our domestic defense first, and that means making sure our armed fully are fully equipped before we send arms to others, whether it is Israel, Taiwan or Ukraine.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories