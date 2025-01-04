Israel slated for $8 billion in US weapons

The State Department has informed Congress of a planned $8 billion weapons sale to Israel, U.S. officials say, as the American ally presses forward with its war against Hamas in Gaza.
Some of the arms in the package could be sent through current U.S. stocks but the majority would take a year or several years to deliver, according to two U.S. officials Saturday who spoke on condition of anonymity because the notification to Congress hasn’t been formally sent.
The sale includes medium-range air-to-air missiles to help Israel defend against airborne threats, 155 mm projectile artillery shells for long-range targeting, Hellfire AGM-114 missiles, 500-pound bombs and more.
The weapons package would add to a record of at least $17.9 billion in military aid that the U.S. has provided Israel since the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, launched the war.
The Joe Biden administration has faced criticism over mounting deaths of Palestinian civilians. There have been demonstrations on college campuses and unsuccessful efforts in Congress by Sen. Bernie Sanders and some Democrats to block sales of offensive weapons to Israel.
Republished with permission of the Associated Press.
Ron Ogden
January 4, 2025 at 2:21 pm
We fully support the right of Israel to exist and defend itself, but America has got to start thinking about our domestic defense first, and that means making sure our armed fully are fully equipped before we send arms to others, whether it is Israel, Taiwan or Ukraine.