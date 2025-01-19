Clothes in the closets and favorite foods in the fridge: Moving day comes to the White House

Most presidents get to move into the White House once. President-elect Donald Trump is doing it twice, and his wife, Melania, says it’s a lot easier the second time around.

“I know where I will be going. I know the rooms where we will be living. I know the process,” the incoming first lady said recently. She described their first move to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in 2017 as “challenging.”

Regardless of who is president, the whole process also challenges the White House residence staff: The maids, butlers and others who look after the president’s private living space have about five hours — from start to finish — on Inauguration Day to move out one first family and settle in the next one.

“Everything needs to be planned to the minute,” Melania Trump said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

The clock starts ticking when the outgoing and incoming presidents leave the White House together for a shared limousine ride to the Capitol for the swearing-in.

“As soon as they leave, the executive residence staff swings into action,” Matthew Costello, chief education officer of the White House Historical Association, said during a recent online program about Inauguration Day history. “Essentially, staff is working nonstop to inventory, process and move all of the personal items of one first family out and a new first family in.”

After the oath-taking, inaugural address, luncheon, and traditional parade, the new President enters the White House to find the family’s clothes, furniture, and other personal belongings in place and the kitchen stocked with favorite foods.

It’s possible that Monday’s timeline could be altered after Trump announced that he’s moving the inaugural ceremony indoors to the Capitol Rotunda because of approaching bitter-cold weather. He’s also turning what’s typically an hourslong parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House into an indoor version at a pro sports arena.

As the ceremony begins, moving trucks for each family on standby nearby will receive the all-clear to be waved to the White House through tight security.

The residence staff works in groups. Some will be assigned to pack the Biden family’s remaining items while another group loads the boxes onto the designated truck. Other staffers will bring the Trumps’ things inside while another group unpacks and puts them where Melania Trump wants them. The White House is deep-cleaned between families. Windows are washed, carpets are vacuumed or replaced, new mattresses are brought in, and all bedrooms and bathrooms are stocked with fresh linens and towels. The process typically starts after the November election, when the White House chief usher contacts the President-elect’s team to coordinate the move. In November 2016, then-First Lady Michelle Obama showed Melania Trump around the living quarters when she accompanied Trump to his Oval Office meeting with then-President Barack Obama. However, after Trump lost re-election in 2020, he broke tradition and refused to invite then-President-elect Joe Biden to meet. Melania Trump also didn’t invite Jill Biden to the residence. This time, Trump accepted Biden’s invitation to the Oval Office, while Melania Trump rejected Jill Biden’s offer to meet. ___ Republished with permission of The Associated Press.