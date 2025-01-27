January 27, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Mangrove Property Insurance Company joins Florida marketplace
For AFP, transparency is the key word for property insurance reform.

Janelle Irwin TaylorJanuary 27, 20254min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida gas prices exceed $3.20 per gallon for two weeks straight

HeadlinesInfluence

Rick Scott endorses Vivek Ramaswamy’s imminent run for Ohio Governor

FederalHeadlines

Brian Mast expects ‘beautiful’ return of military members dismissed for resisting COVID shot

Property Insurance
'Smart legislative and regulatory reforms have stabilized Florida’s marketplace, giving us confidence to enter the market with new capital and capacity to help homeowners.'

Mangrove Property Insurance Company has received approval from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) to offer property and casualty insurance to homeowners in the state. 

Mangrove, a newly formed Florida company, is launching with a strong capital base and a seasoned leadership team, including long-time insurance and financial services industry expert Stephen Weinstein, the company said Monday. 

The company plans a long-term presence in the state. 

“Smart legislative and regulatory reforms have stabilized Florida’s marketplace, giving us confidence to enter the market with new capital and capacity to help homeowners meet their property insurance needs,” said Weinstein, who serves as Mangrove’s CEO. “Just as mangroves protect Florida’s coastlines from erosion and storm surge, Mangrove Property Insurance Company is committed to being a permanent solution Floridians can turn to in protecting their property.”

Mangrove organized to meet property insurance needs tailored to Florida’s unique market. While the company launched in Florida due to insurance reforms it saw as beneficial to the industry, which has long struggled in this hurricane-prone state, its leaders still see room for improvement. 

“As the third most populated state in the U.S., and one of the largest economies in the world, Florida is a special state to me and our company. We want to help enhance Florida’s financial and physical resiliency as it safely continues to grow,” Weinstein said.

The company will work in all 67 Florida counties, including through partnerships with local independent agents. The company uses a data-driven approach to provide homeowners with actuarially sound, competitive rates with strong catastrophic event risk management, a crucial element in storm battered Florida. 

“Mangrove intends to build a partnership culture, and we look forward to partnering with Florida’s independent agents to provide stability and security to our mutual customers – Florida’s homeowners,” Weinstein said.

Mangrove’s launch is supported by its reinsurance broker of record, GallagherRe, and its capital markets advisor and sole structuring and placement agent, Gallagher Securities. Weinstein said the “expertise, analytics, and Florida leadership” from the partners “have been instrumental.”

Mangrove received its OIR approval on Jan. 15. The company has also been approved to participate in assumption of policies from Citizens Property Insurance Company, the state’s insurer of last resort, in April.

The company has applied for a Financial Stability Rating from Demotech, Inc., and plans to begin writing homeowners coverage for policyholders outside of Citizens as soon as possible after it receives the rating. 

Homeowners will soon be able to apply for Mangrove coverage by connecting with a Florida licensed independent insurance agent appointed to represent Mangrove. 

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBrian Mast expects 'beautiful' return of military members dismissed for resisting COVID shot

nextRick Scott endorses Vivek Ramaswamy's imminent run for Ohio Governor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories