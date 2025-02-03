Florida gas prices fall 15 cents, following crude oil prices

Gas prices in Florida are on something of a rollercoaster. But the news is good this week, with prices down 15 cents per gallon over last week, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.
Pump prices fell from $3.22 per gallon last week to $3.07 per gallon Sunday, following a downward slide in crude oil prices after winter storms receded.
“Earlier this month, oil prices rose to multi-month highs due to frigid temps in the southern U.S. and sanctions on Russian crude,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.
“Now, oil prices are back down to where they were to start the year, allowing gas prices to fall too.”
The price of gas this year, so far, has swung from a low of $3.06 per gallon on Jan. 8 to a high of $3.23 per gallon on Jan. 16. The price for U.S. crude, meanwhile, has ranged from $72 per barrel to $78 per barrel.
The per-barrel price settled at $72.53 on Friday.
The most expensive metropolitan markets in Florida for gas are the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area and Naples, where motorists paid $3.20 per gallon Sunday, followed by the Lakeland-Winter Haven area ($3.15).
The cheapest gas is in Panama City ($2.87), followed by Pensacola ($2.92) and Punta Gorda ($2.97).
Nationally, the priciest state is Hawaii, where drivers and motorcyclists are shelling out $4.54 per gallon, followed by California ($4.47) and Washington ($3.93).
The best states to be petroleum-dependent are Mississippi ($2.68), Oklahoma ($2.69) and Texas ($2.71).
One comment
Emily
February 3, 2025 at 10:54 am
US Dollar 2,000 in a Single Online Day Due to its position, the United States gb04 offers a plethora of opportunities for those seeking employment. With so many options accessible, it might be difficult to know where to start. You may choose the ideal online housekeeping strategy with the tr-20 help of this post.
Begin here>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Workjoin7.com