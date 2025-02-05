Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.5.25

Good Wednesday morning.

Breaking Tuesday night — “Senate confirms Pam Bondi as Attorney General” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The U.S. Senate confirmed Bondi as Attorney General in a 54-46 vote. The former Florida Attorney General’s nomination by President Donald Trump faced opposition, but Republicans united in support, citing her commitment to prosecuting crime and combating the opioid crisis. Democrats raised concerns about Bondi’s involvement in dismissing FBI investigators of Jan. 6 rioters, her representation of Trump’s campaign and her lobbying work. Despite these concerns, a vote was held, with Democrats ultimately voting against her confirmation due to philosophical disagreements.

___

Fields were supposed to be set Tuesday in two Special Elections. However, hours after the noon deadline, the state had not updated the status of candidates in Senate District 19 or House District 3.

Late Tuesday, a Florida Division of Elections employee said the state intends to update its website regarding those Special Elections and a third, in House District 32, after noon Wednesday.

Multiple Republican consultants said there was no rational explanation for why qualifying candidates in two statewide elections would take more than 24 hours. They suggested that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office ordered the State Department to slow the process. The Governor’s office did not comment.

Considering HD 32 falls entirely within the boundaries of SD 19, that’s consequential for any candidate who wanted to see the Senate field before deciding whether to file for House. Many expected former Melbourne City Council Tim Thomas to run in HD 32, which is open because state Rep. Debbie Mayfield resigned to run in SD 19. But Thomas filed Tuesday for the Senate amid rumors Mayfield’s candidacy would be disqualified over term limits. Thomas, for his part, praised Mayfield and said he hoped she would run and that he did not intend to run for House.

Five Republicans — Mayfield, Thomas, Marcie Adkins, Gabriel Goddard and Mark Lightner — filed in SD 19 and appear to have submitted all required checks and paperwork, as has Democrat Vance Ahrens. In HD 32, four candidates filed as of Tuesday: Republicans Terry Cronin, Brian Hodgers and Bob White and Democrat Juan Hinojosa.

In HD 3, 11 candidates all filed before noon Tuesday, including Republicans Nathan Boyles, Sean Hollonbeck, Hayden Hudson, Rena McQuaig, Wade Merritt, Shon Owens, Joshua Sik, Cindy Smith, Jamie Tabisz-Smith and Jamie Wells and Democrat Dondre Wise.

—@ChrisMurphyCT: He’s totally lost it. A U.S. invasion of Gaza would lead to the slaughter of thousands of U.S. troops and decades of war in the Middle East. It’s like a bad, sick joke.

—@SenSchumer: An unelected shadow government is conducting a hostile takeover of the federal government. DOGE is not a real government agency. DOGE has no authority to make spending decisions. DOGE has no authority to shut programs down or to ignore federal law. DOGE’s conduct cannot be allowed to stand. Congress must take action to restore the rule of law.

—@ElonMusk: Hysterical reactions like this is how you know that @DOGE is doing work that really matters. This is the one shot the American people have to defeat BUREAUcracy, rule of the bureaucrats and restore DEMOcracy, rule of the people. We’re never going to get another chance like this. It’s now or never. Your support is crucial to the success of the revolution of the people.

—@JakeSherman: President Donald Trump is expected to go to the Super Bowl this weekend in New Orleans.

—@david_dewhirst: Congrats to @JasonWeidaFL being named @GovRonDeSantis’ next Chief of Staff! Jason, like his predecessor, will exemplify character, conviction, and courage and will help the Gov continue putting big wins on the board for Florida!

—@JuanPorras: Just as @realDonaldTrump is undoing the disastrous DEI policies of the left, today I exposed the @GovRonDeSantis appointed Secretary of Juvenile Justice and Florida Virtual School who has publicly advocated and written in support of Marxism, white privilege, and Critical Race Theory in the past. Just as the legislature has stepped up to remove DEI from our state, the Governor needs to do the same.

—@Lezzemos: Whoever gave Jameis Winston a microphone and let him run around Super Bowl media day deserves a massive raise.

“Ron DeSantis to tap Jason Weida as next Chief of Staff” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — DeSantis has selected Weida, current head of the state’s Medicaid agency, as his next Chief of Staff.

Weida, an attorney and former assistant federal prosecutor previously considered for a high-ranking position during Trump’s first term, has led the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) since 2022. AHCA manages the state’s massive $35 billion Medicaid program.

The Governor’s Office informed key aides Tuesday of Weida’s impending appointment to replace longtime DeSantis confidant James Uthmeier. Uthmeier is anticipated to become Florida’s Attorney General, although a specific time frame is unclear. This move follows DeSantis’ appointment of Republican Ashley Moody to the U.S. Senate, filling the vacancy created by Marco Rubio’s resignation to assume the role of Secretary of State.

Uthmeier assumed the Chief of Staff position in October 2021, becoming DeSantis’ third in that role. He briefly relinquished the position in 2023 to manage DeSantis’ struggling presidential campaign. Following a distant second-place finish to Trump in the Iowa caucuses, DeSantis concluded his campaign, and Uthmeier resumed his duties as Chief of Staff. This transition marks another significant shift within DeSantis’ inner circle.

“Donald Trump claims U.S. will ‘take over the Gaza Strip’” via Dave Lawler of Axios — Trump declared Tuesday that “the U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip” and “own it,” presenting a startling proposal lacking legal backing. Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump envisioned a “long-term ownership position,” claiming it would bring stability. He suggested the U.S. would rebuild Gaza, creating jobs and housing, without ruling out deploying troops. “We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs,” he stated. Trump believes “it’s time to do something different” to avoid repeating past conflicts. The plan will likely face opposition and deeply polarize the Middle East.

“Trump moves to put nearly all USAID Washington staff on leave” via Nahal Toosi and Carmen Paun of POLITICO — The Trump administration is moving to place nearly all of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Washington-based staff on paid administrative leave. The move affected thousands of people and was the latest blow the administration was striking against the agency, which is America’s primary vehicle for providing humanitarian aid. Tech mogul Elon Musk, a Trump ally running an initiative to downsize the government, has made USAID a particular target.

“Trump backs sending ‘dangerous’ American prisoners to other countries” via Amanda Friedman of POLITICO — Trump said he’s looking into whether he can imprison American criminals of the “most severe cases” in other countries. “I’m just saying if we had a legal right to do it, I would do it in a heartbeat,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday. “I don’t know if we do or not; we’re looking at that right now.” His remarks signal a dramatic escalation of his deportation agenda, which initially targeted immigrants in the country illegally. It’s not clear what legal authority the Trump administration would cite to institute imprisoning Americans abroad. On Monday, Secretary of State Rubio said that El Salvador President Nayib Bukele agreed to accept deportees from the U.S., including violent American prisoners, though he would charge a fee. Rubio’s visit to El Salvador was to ensure the country would fall in line with Trump’s mass deportation efforts.

“Flights carrying undocumented immigrants to Guantánamo have begun, White House says” via Nora Gámez Torres and Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald — The Trump administration started sending migrants to the U.S. naval base in Guantánamo, Cuba, on Tuesday as part of a crackdown on undocumented immigration. “I can confirm the first flights from the United States to Guantánamo Bay with illegal migrants are underway,” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said. “Trump is not messing around, and he’s no longer going to allow America to be a dumping ground for illegal criminals from nations all over this world.” The flight to Guantánamo Bay comes as the federal government seeks to ramp up its mass deportation plans. Since Trump took office, the White House has announced agreements to resume direct deportation flights to Venezuela and to send undocumented immigrants from any country — and perhaps Americans with criminal convictions — to El Salvador, which operates the largest maximum-security prison in the hemisphere.

What Ron DeSantis is reading — “Red states, following Trump’s lead, pursue sweeping immigration measures” via Molly Hennessy-Fiske of The Washington Post — As 2025 Legislative Sessions power up across the country, red-state lawmakers who back Trump’s mass deportation plans are pushing increasingly restrictive measures that could reshape immigration enforcement and further constrain migrants’ lives. Missouri and Mississippi lawmakers have proposed allowing bounty hunters to detain undocumented immigrants and offering $1,000 rewards for tips that lead to arrests. A Tennessee lawmaker, meanwhile, wants his state to bill parents for enrolling undocumented children in public schools. He titled his effort the TRUMP Act — for the Tennessee Reduction of Unlawful Migrant Placement. In the Midwest, Iowa and South Dakota lawmakers introduced bills requiring state driver’s licenses to indicate whether the driver is a U.S. citizen. Out West, Montana lawmakers would make immigration status checks mandatory for traffic stops there and compel employers to check the immigration status of those they hire.

“Trump tips Florida hand with re-endorsements, White House invites” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Despite remaining publicly neutral on Florida’s immigration debate, Trump’s actions suggest he’s closely monitoring the situation and not offering DeSantis assistance. Trump boasted about Republican gains in Florida, crediting himself while omitting DeSantis’ name and endorsing a legislator opposed by the Governor. Furthermore, Trump invited several Florida Republicans, excluding DeSantis, to a White House event. While the White House remained silent, this occurred amid DeSantis’ optimistic remarks about immigration bill negotiations. DeSantis previously criticized the “TRUMP Act,” while House Speaker Daniel Perez suggested DeSantis aspired to be “deporter-in-chief.” This silence suggests DeSantis may need to navigate this political challenge independently.

Meanwhile … “‘Hit him’: Trump drove decision to turf DeSantis early in 2024 GOP race” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A key strategist for Trump’s 2024 campaign revealed that Trump himself directed the aggressive strategy against Ron DeSantis from the outset. Chris LaCivita stated that Trump instructed him and Susie Wiles to “hit him” early, which shaped the entire campaign’s tone. This constant attack included mocking nicknames and a memorable ad referencing DeSantis’ alleged pudding-eating habits. After a poor showing in Iowa, DeSantis ended his campaign, later expressing concern about Trump’s potential running mate selection. LaCivita responded harshly, highlighting DeSantis’ “chicken fingers and pudding cups” as his lasting legacy.

“Ballard Partners lands ’28 Olympic organizers” via Josh Gerstein, Dana Nickel and Daniel Lippman of POLITICO — Ballard registered yet another new batch of clients, including the organization planning the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics. Brian Ballard, Dan McFaul, Patrick Kilcur and Michael LaRosa will work to foster “intergovernmental agency coordination” on behalf of the organizing committee, according to a disclosure filing. The contract comes after committee President Casey Wasserman paid a trip to Mar-a-Lago last month to secure Trump’s support for helping the city recover from the recent devastating wildfires in time for The Games. Trump pledged to help make 2028 the “greatest games.”

“Top DeSantis staff spoke with group pushing state park golf course earlier than known” via Max Chesnes and Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — As DeSantis continues to try to distance himself from last year’s scandal to build hotels and golf courses on preserved state park land, public records released this past week show his highest-ranking deputies scheduled a meeting with the nonprofit involved in the plans nearly two years ago. A calendar appointment for DeSantis’ Chief of Staff Uthmeier shows a call on Feb. 9, 2023, with Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, the founder of the Folds of Honor veterans charity that had pitched multiple politicians on the idea of building a golf course on Jonathan Dickinson State Park. Also included in the appointment were Scott Tolley, who worked for both Folds of Honor and famed golfer Jack Nicklaus, and Alex Kelly, a deputy Chief of Staff for DeSantis at the time.

“DeSantis sure bet? $3M to beef up illegal gambling investigations” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida Gaming Control Commission officials are encouraged by DeSantis’ budget proposal to combat illegal gambling. His “Focus on Fiscal Responsibility Budget” includes increased enforcement of state gambling laws. The proposed funding, to be considered during the upcoming Legislative Session, provides for resources to regulate legal gaming and enhance investigations into illegal operations. Specifically, $748,000 is earmarked for technology to aid investigations, similar to a recent crackdown on overseas illegal gambling organizations. Another $225,000 is proposed for additional investigative staff and $2.1 million would fund warehouse storage for seized equipment. The budget initiative follows calls from law enforcement for more substantial penalties against illegal gambling.

“Wilton Simpson’s Agriculture Department wants crackdown on psychedelic ‘shrooms, plant milk and fake meat” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A new “farm bill” championed by Simpson takes aim at trippy fungi, plant-based milk and fake meat fashioned from plant products. The 2025 Florida Farm Bill, carried by Sen. Keith Truenow and Rep. Kaylee Tuck, includes measures intended to “increase consumer protection and transparency.” One of those planks would put the kibosh on certain elevated experiences by “closing the loophole allowing the sale of psychedelic mushrooms.” Some mushrooms apparently are commercially available. Jacksonville’s Folio Weekly noted that while psilocybin is federally banned as of 1970, the Siberian-sourced amanita muscaria has recently been available. The farm bill would also ban “the mislabeling of plant-based products as ‘milk’ or ‘meat.’ This presumably would cause those who manufacture vegetable and mushroom-based burgers to change their parlance and those who market coconut, almond, soy and other plant-based milks.

“‘Knock on wood’: Citizens Insurance expects to hit depopulation goals in next two years” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida House Insurance and Banking Subcommittee (IBS) members heard good news about the state insurer of last resort, and recent legislative reforms have shored it up. Citizens CEO Tim Cerio said that depopulation of the insurer may be down to desired levels by 2027, saying Florida Office of Insurance Regulation Commissioner Michael Yaworsky thinks 700,000 may be the correct number, while he hopes “it’s in the fives or maybe low sixes.” “I think we will see whatever that number is in the next two years. Knock on wood,” Cerio said, unwittingly using an infamous DeSantis phrase of hope that no storms would hit while he ran for President. Citizens closed 2024 with slightly more than 936,000 policies in force, down from more than 1.4 million policies at the peak in 2023.

“‘Petty, retaliatory’: One South Florida lawmaker punished, another promoted in wake of state immigration bill fight” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — House Speaker Perez punished Rep. Mike Caruso of Palm Beach County, stripping him of his Committee Chair and booting him out of his corner office into another space. It was a classic display of political power by Perez, the Miami-Dade County Republican who took over as House Speaker following the November election, warning other rank-and-file Republicans. Caruso, a Republican, said the Speaker’s actions were “petty, retaliatory measures.” He’d also been openly taunting Perez with criticism of the Speaker and his fellow Republicans in the House. Another South Florida lawmaker ended up benefiting from Caruso’s ouster and exile.

“Toby Overdorf moves to un-ban bump stocks” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Eight months after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a 2018 ban on bump stocks that enable semiautomatic rifles to fire at machine gun-like speeds, Florida should do the same, says state Rep. Overdorf. Overdorf, a Palm City Republican, has filed legislation (HB 6013) to repeal a ban on the controversial gun accessories, which have been illegal in Florida for nearly seven years. It’s the first — and so far only — bill he’s filed for the 2025 Legislative Session. Overdorf said the measure, which does not yet have a Senate analog, must align Florida statutes with federal law.

“Bill aims to help Florida National Guard members’ spouses, kids pay for college” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A pair of Central Florida Democrats aim to help military families pay for college tuition. Sen. Kristen Arrington and Rep. Jose Alvarez filed legislation (SB 336, HB 135) that would require the state to set aside $500,000 every year to pay for 50% of the tuition bills for spouses and children of active members in the Florida National Guard.“ “This legislation reaffirms our continued commitment to our National Guard members and their families by extending vital educational support to spouses and children of active National Guard members,” said Arrington in a statement this week.

“New measure would allow school districts to keep opioid overdose drugs on hand” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — A new measure would allow schools to purchase, use, and maintain a supply of opioid antagonists. The bill (HB 355), filed by Kissimmee Democrat Alvarez, would amend Florida statutes to allow more than naloxone — also referred to by one of its brand names, Narcan — to be kept in public K-12 schools and colleges and university campuses within the Florida College System, including state university housing, to help prevent student overdoses from opioids like fentanyl and heroin. In the bill, school districts and colleges could purchase FDA-approved emergency opioid antagonists from a wholesale distributor or licensed manufacturer, which the school could then keep in a secure location on-site. School district employees who administer the emergency antagonists in compliance with state law are immune from civil liability.

Florida’s Horse Racing Decoupling bill faces major pushback from key industry groups — It looks like the renewed push to decouple horse racing in Florida is stirring up the industry. The initial support for HB 105 may be hitting a wall now that the Florida Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association (FTHA) has joined the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders’ and Owners’ Association and other groups opposing the measure. The House Industries and Professional Activities Subcommittee will hear the bill today. Concerns center around eliminating the requirement that thoroughbred permit holders host live racing. The economic impact is significant, too — $12.8 billion and more than 100,000 jobs is no small number.

“FBI agents ask court to bar Trump team from disclosing their names” via Charlie Savage of The New York Times — Two anonymous groups of FBI agents sued Tuesday to prevent the Trump administration from releasing the identities of those involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot investigation. This follows a Justice Department demand for a list of potentially 6,000 involved agents. The lawsuits claim the administration intends to reveal their identities, endangering them and their families, and seek court orders to prevent disclosure. While the administration hasn’t confirmed a release, the demand fuels fears of mass firings, especially after recent dismissals of prosecutors involved in Trump-related cases. The FBI Agents Association calls the potential disclosure a prelude to a politically motivated purge, igniting harassment and violence.

“Trump and Elon Musk demand termination of federal office leases through General Services Administration” via Meg Kinnard and Joshua Goodman of The Associated Press — One of the following moves in Trump and Musk’s sweeping effort to fire government employees and curtail operations is using the agency that manages thousands of federal employee worksites around the country to cut down on office space. Last week, regional managers for the General Services Administration, or GSA, received a message from the agency’s Washington headquarters to begin terminating leases on the roughly 7,500 federal offices nationwide. The order seems to contradict Trump’s return-to-office mandate for federal employees, adding confusion to what was already a scramble by the GSA to find workspace, internet connections and office building security credentials for employees working remotely for years.

“Mike Johnson’s budget plan is at risk of collapse” via Meredith Lee Hill of Politico — “They are trying to jam us,” said one House GOP lawmaker involved in the ongoing talks, referring to the unusual partnership. The inter-chamber rivalry over how to pass a budget blueprint is just the latest complication for Republicans as they try to make good on Trump’s campaign agenda. Trillions of dollars are at stake as party leaders try to bridge vast differences between hard-right fiscal hawks and swing-district members who are wary of deep cuts, not to mention those with tactical disputes over how the legislation should be sequenced. Mindful of his razor-thin majority, Johnson has fiercely defended his one-bill approach as he seeks to keep the House in control of the complex party-line budget reconciliation process.

“Jared Moskowitz files bipartisan bill to consider ‘all options’ in countering a nuke-powered Iran” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Moskowitz wants America’s official line on a nuclear-powered Iran to be unequivocal. “All options” should be on the table to counter that threat, the Parkland Democrat said. He’s now put that dictate into legislation with Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler. “Allowing Iran to maintain and build a nuclear program is an existential threat to the United States and global stability. As the Iranian regime continues its dangerous attempts at nuclear expansion, leaders have to call this out for what it is: an unacceptable escalation in the Middle East and a national security threat against the United States and our allies,” said Moskowitz, who serves as the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Intelligence. “(The) United States won’t stand for anything less and will consider all options to protect our national security. We must send a clear, bipartisan message that we stand with our ally Israel and that a continued nuclear program in Iran is an absolute non-starter.”



“Florida Elections Supervisors want changes after mail-in voting requests plummet” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida’s Elections Supervisors want to change a state law requiring every voter to renew their requests to vote-by-mail after requests plummeted in last month’s two special congressional Primaries. Supervisors told lawmakers Tuesday that the vote-by-mail ballot requests for the Primary in Florida’s 1st Congressional District fell nearly 90% compared with the same race last year. Supervisor Alan Hayes said that in the race for Florida’s 6th Congressional District 6, requests fell by about 75% in Lake County. The drop-off resulted from a 2021 law passed by Republican lawmakers requiring every county Elections Supervisor to delete requests for vote-by-mail ballots every two years. It also required voters to provide their driver’s license number, state ID number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number when requesting a vote-by-mail ballot.

“Elijah Manley announces challenge against Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick in CD 20” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Community organizer Manley has announced a campaign for Congress against U.S. Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick. Manley will challenge the incumbent in a Democratic Party in Florida’s 20th Congressional District. “Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick promised change. But instead, we got more of the same,” Manley said. “I’m running for Congress because FL-20 deserves better.” He released a campaign video pointedly attacking Cherfilus-McCormick, who first won her seat in a 2022 Special Election to replace the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings. She won re-election over former Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness in a Democratic Primary later that year. Cherfilus-McCormick won another full term in 2024 without opposition.

“FBI’s top agent in Miami forced out by Trump’s Justice Department in escalating purge” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — Jeffrey Veltri was named as head of the FBI’s Miami field office in March 2023 — seven months after federal agents raided Trump’s Palm Beach estate in a search for classified documents that he allegedly took to Mar-a-Lago after losing the presidency. Now Veltri, the FBI’s special agent in charge, has been forced out in an escalating purge by senior officials in the Department of Justice who took over the agency after Trump was sworn in as President for a second term last month. Like about a dozen high-ranking FBI officials in Washington, D.C., and in field offices around the country, Veltri was given an ultimatum: retire, resign, or be fired by Monday.

“In bipartisan vote, Miami-Dade County Commission urges Trump to keep TPS for migrants” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Republicans and Democrats on the Miami-Dade County Commission urged the Trump administration to reverse course and extend deportation protection for Haitians, Venezuelans, and other immigrants from countries the Joe Biden administration deemed too dangerous for standard repatriation efforts. “We shouldn’t be talking about foreign policy all the time here,” said Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez, a Republican born in Cuba who secured Trump’s endorsement for his 2022 Commission race. “But I will support the (resolution) because we are a community of immigrants.” The resolution by Commissioner René Garcia, a former Miami-Dade GOP Chair, urges the Trump administration to maintain all temporary protected status designations currently in place.

“Miami hires law firm linked to former City Attorney to defend Joe Carollo in new lawsuit” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — The city of Miami has hired Shutts & Bowen, a law firm that employs two prominent former city officials, to defend City Commissioner Carollo in a recent whistleblower lawsuit accusing him of attempting to use public funds to benefit himself, his wife and his friends. Board members of the Bayfront Park Management Trust — the downtown city agency at the center of the latest lawsuit against Carollo — voted to hire outside counsel to represent Carollo, the Bayfront Park Management Trust and Javier Baños, a Trust board member who was also named as a defendant.

“A West Palm Beach City Commissioner announces run for Palm Beach County Commission” via Wayne Washington of the Palm Beach Post — West Palm Beach City Commissioner Joseph Peduzzi has announced a run for a seat on the Palm Beach County Commission. Peduzzi, a lawyer representing District 4 residents on the City Commission since 2019, is seeking the District 2 County Commission seat currently held by Gregg Weiss, who recently announced that he plans to run for Mayor of West Palm Beach. “Serving the residents of West Palm Beach has been a tremendous honor, and I look forward to bringing my experience and dedication to the County Commission to continue advocating for solutions that enhance public safety, protect our natural resources, and address pressing issues like affordable housing and homelessness,” Peduzzi said in a statement announcing his decision to run.

“State panel to review Gregory Tony case this week, weigh judge’s recommended probation” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Tony’s ethics woes that have plagued his tenure as Broward’s top law enforcement officer for years could finally reach something of a conclusion this week. The Florida Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission (CJSTC) is scheduled to rule Thursday on a judge’s urging that Tony, the county’s Sheriff since 2019, be reprimanded for failing to disclose a prior driver’s license suspension. Administrative Judge Robert Kilbride said in May that Tony should be placed on an 18-month probationary status, reprimanded in writing and compelled to undergo ethics training. The recommendation came about a month after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) called Kilbride to suspend Tony’s law enforcement certification for six months, followed by a year’s probation. The CJSTC’s agenda for the Thursday meeting has the item concerning Tony under “exception to recommended order,” which likely refers to a formal written objection to Kilbride’s proposed punishment.

“DEP, SFWMD investigate St. Lucie River water pollution, possibly from construction” via Timothy O’Hara of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Two state agencies are investigating the source of sediment runoff that has turned the St. Lucie River in Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart a chalky, chocolate milk brown and could be harmful to fish, plants and other marine life. The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) began investigating after receiving a citizen complaint. “Inspectors were on-site today evaluating nearby construction sites and permitted facilities, and I will share their findings once available,” DEP spokesperson Megan Rutter told TCPalm. The South Florida Water Management District has been “monitoring the situation and plans to have staff (re-evaluate) the area via helicopter on Monday,” Martin County stated in an email to the complainant.

“Broward Health ends longtime contract with financially troubled anesthesia group” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Financial problems at Anesco, an anesthesia group contracted for decades to provide services at all Broward Health hospitals, has led to employees leaving or going unpaid and a notice of termination for the service provider. Broward Health leaders formally gave Anesco 150 days’ notice that its contract at the taxpayer-funded hospital system would end after discovering the anesthesia/pain management company breached the contract’s terms. Several Anesco employees said they had not been paid in three weeks by Anesco, while others were paid only after they threatened to walk out. Anesco, founded by physicians Dr. Richard Meli and Dr. Paul Kolber, has had the exclusive contract to provide anesthesia services to the four Broward Health hospitals for decades. Those hospitals are Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Broward Health North in Pompano Beach, Broward Health Imperial Point in Fort Lauderdale, and Broward Health Coral Springs.

“Florida DOT targets Port Canaveral amid space policy recommendations” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Last year, when Port Canaveral announced it wanted to take over areas used by the space industry for a future cruise terminal, the state Department of Transportation threatened to pull funding. In the end, Canaveral Port Authority officials reversed plans. Still, the state DOT is now seeking an update to state policy “to safeguard Florida’s strategic position as America’s Preferred Space Launch State,” according to a press release highlighting parts of DeSantis’ proposed state budget. That includes “requiring Port Canaveral to receive state approval prior to utilizing any state funds intended for cargo and space activities for any other use.” It’s unclear how the language differs from routine procedures any of Florida’s ports would go through when applying for state funding.

“Michael Jordan’s son gets Lambo stuck on railroad tracks, gets arrested” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The son of basketball legend Michael Jordan was arrested in the Orlando suburbs early Tuesday after he crashed his Lamborghini SUV off the road and got stuck on the railroad tracks. Marcus Jordan, 34, of Orlando, was charged with a DUI crash with property damage, possession of cocaine, and resisting arrest without violence. Just after 1 a.m., a Maitland police officer noticed Jordan’s blue SUV on the tracks with the tires spinning out in the dirt and rocks, the arrest report said. The damaged front bumper was “covered in rocks.” Jordan said he “made a wrong turn and needed assistance getting his vehicle off the railroad tracks,” the arrest report said.

“Orlando is celebrating 150th anniversary throughout the year” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Happy 150th birthday, Orlando! Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced a yearlong celebration Tuesday to honor the City Beautiful’s upcoming July 31 anniversary. The party plans include public art, a new history exhibit, and free admission into two popular downtown area attractions. The Orange County Regional History Center will feature a special Orlando exhibit starting in April. “The exhibit will showcase 150 unique items donated by local individuals and organizations, offering a window into the city’s rich history,” the city said. Also, expect art displays around the city.

“Ken Welch: ‘We will not pursue the deal at any cost’ for new Rays ballpark” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Welch has conceded that the deal he struck with the Tampa Bay Rays to build a new stadium may no longer come to fruition. During Tuesday’s State of the City remarks, Welch said he is ready to move on should the Rays back out of the agreement signed in July 2024. The city was prepared to give $287.5 million to construct the new ballpark and $142 million for infrastructure. Still, the Rays don’t appear willing to cover cost overruns that have reportedly ballooned since Hurricane Milton. “If we still have a willing partner in the Rays, then we will move forward — which is my clear preference,” Welch said. “But as your Mayor, please know that we are prepared, and have always been prepared, to adapt, adjust and move forward if the Rays walk away from this partnership. If that scenario unfolds, then with the land reverting back to the city, we will have three or four years — depending on when the Tropicana Field repairs are complete — to implement another path forward.”

“THEA’s toll revenue surges to $126 million as Tampa Bay population growth drives demand” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority has continued to see record-setting use, and the latest report shows it processed more than 78 million toll transactions in the last fiscal year. THEA’s annual audited financial report shows that nearly 78.22 million toll transactions were processed in fiscal year 2024, with more than 65.33 million on the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway mainline. Over 4.8 million were from the reversible express lanes, and 8.08 million were from the expressway west extension. This resulted in more than $126.75 million in toll revenue. THEA does not rely on taxpayer dollars but funds its projects through toll revenue. CEO Greg Slater said they remain committed to responsible financial stewardship and transparency while prioritizing investing in the future of Tampa Bay’s transportation infrastructure.

“Shannon Rodriguez demands immediate removal of Equal Opportunity Schools” via Vincent F. Safuto of the Suncoast News — Rodriguez has never hidden her disdain for Equal Opportunity Schools. According to its website, “Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS) strengthens educator and system leader capacity to break down barriers to increase access, belonging, and success in rigorous college and career-prep secondary school courses for underserved and underrepresented students so that they may thrive in their postsecondary pursuits and life goals.” Now that she’s the Hernando County School Board Chair, she can act. She did it on Jan. 28. At the end of a relatively quiet and routine meeting, a member of the public said it was time to act to end DEI, also known as “diversity, equity and inclusion,” in Hernando County Schools.

“Jacksonville seeking to acquire former Interline Brands Inc. building for University of Florida campus” via Ric Anderson of the Jacksonville Daily Record — Jacksonville is negotiating to acquire the former Interline Brands Inc. building at 801 W. Bay St. for the University of Florida’s graduate center campus, announced Downtown Investment Authority CEO Lori Boyer. The city aims to use the two-story structure as the first classroom facility, potentially housing the Florida Semiconductor Institute and an architecture master’s program starting as early as Fall 2025. UF Vice President Kurt Dudas stated, “This is without a doubt one of the most exciting and important projects at UF today,” emphasizing the project’s significance. The city is exploring a land swap deal for the property.

“Florida Gaming Control Commission targets illegal overseas online gambling” via Anita Padilla of Florida’s Voice — The Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC) issued cease-and-desist letters to BetUS.Com.pa, Bovada.Iv, and MyBookie.ag, demanding an immediate halt to their illegal gambling operations targeting Florida residents. The Commission alleges these offshore sites violate Florida’s strict gaming laws by offering unauthorized sports betting, casino games, and lotteries. FGCC Executive Director Ross Marshman warned, “The only online sportsbook operating lawfully in Florida is the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Hard Rock Bet. Anyone in Florida betting on the Big Game needs to know this. Bettor beware.” The FGCC highlighted that legal gambling benefits Florida’s economy through tax revenue, while illegal operations do not.

“Bay County Commissioners disband Code Enforcement Board” via Heather Bazley of WMBB — Bay County Commissioners voted to disband the volunteer Code Enforcement Board, replacing it with a special magistrate to streamline violation hearings. Officials cite efficiency as the primary reason, noting that the previous board’s quorum issues often caused delays. Code enforcement manager Kathi Ashman said, “The hearing process itself takes longer… we often did not know until the day of whether we would have a quorum or not.” The magistrate will clarify procedures, reduce liens, and hear appeals. While fines can no longer be immediately waived, property owners retain the right to attend hearings and bring legal counsel.

“Pending the ‘full rundown’: DeSantis discusses accusations against Lee Sheriff” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Fort Myers News-Press — While he condemned illegal immigration and pledged harsh punishment for those caught, DeSantis also warned Florida Sheriffs who do not follow his guidelines or are accused of a crime will also face reprimand. During a roundtable discussion at Florida Gulf Coast University centered around immigration and consequences for law enforcement leaders who do not detain violators, DeSantis responded to questions about a federal probe involving Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “I have a responsibility as Governor to discipline countywide elected officials, and there are certain triggers that trigger my authority to suspend from office,” DeSantis said. He said some factors include neglect of duty, drunkenness or “incompetence.” He said “facts need to be presented” to him.

“DeSantis calls in budget for New College to take over Ringling Museum from Florida State” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Oversight of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art could fall under the New College of Florida umbrella with a new proposal from DeSantis. DeSantis called for New College to take over administrative responsibilities of the museum from Florida State University as part of his annual budget proposal for the 2025 Legislative Session. Such a move would end the partnership between The Ringling and Florida State, which had existed since 2000 when Florida State assumed the museum’s leadership. DeSantis’ bill does not list a reason for the transfer of responsibilities. His office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The game theory of Trump’s tariff threats” via Nate Silver of the Silver Bulletin — Trump’s tariff threats against Canada and Mexico, paused after weekend implementation, highlight a risky, poker-like approach to international trade. Trump, leveraging U.S. economic dominance, initially extracted concessions, with Mexico pledging troops to the U.S. border.

Critics find Trump’s bullying “unseemly,” despite acknowledging Canada and Mexico’s dependence on U.S. exports. Game theory suggests Trump’s leverage allows for aggressive tactics, threatening depression in neighboring economies versus a recession in the U.S.

However, trade wars are not poker; such “rational” behavior ignores human nature, geopolitics, and the potential for retaliation. While Wall Street breathed a sigh of relief, this escalatory move risks building resentment and future defiance from Canada and Mexico, potentially leading to instability. His bluff might be called one day.

To bring this back to the real world, this is what makes Trump’s strategy so risky. The game theory says that because the U.S. economy has so much more leverage, he should be able to extract minor concessions from Canada and Mexico by threatening a trade war.

He doesn’t necessarily want a trade war, but he’s betting his bluff won’t be called — and he’ll usually be right.

That’s basically what happened in Round 1. We threatened tariffs, and because Trump’s threats are fairly credible, for reasons ranging from his ideological commitments to his reputation as a rogue actor, Canada and Mexico capitulated.

This was a highly escalatory move with the potential to go badly next time we play the game.

“A fake fight: Florida Republicans posture in immigration battle” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — The civil war between Florida’s Republican Gov. DeSantis and GOP legislators is intense and unprecedented. They’re hysterically attacking each other, but it’s “all a bunch of bunk.” This fight, I believe, is over who can better police illegal hiring, but neither intends to act. Both have protected lawbreaking businesses. Past promises to punish employers vanished when big business checks cleared. I asked DeSantis’ office if any employers were fined under the 2023 immigration law. The answer? None. “They’re shrieking so loudly at each other to cover up … there’s really no daylight between them.”

“Jena Antonucci: Preserving Florida — an agricultural triumph” via Florida Politics — Florida’s Thoroughbred racing industry faces a direct threat from House Bill 105, which could dismantle live racing requirements and devastate the $3.24 billion industry. The proposed legislation would allow permit holders to operate solely as gaming facilities. This change endangers family farms, world-class training, and industry-supported communities. Florida risks losing jobs, tourism, and its unique culture without live racing. The bill threatens a sport and a way of life deeply rooted in Florida’s agricultural heritage. Lawmakers are urged to recognize the stakes.

“NFL to remove ‘End Racism’ phrase from end zones for Super Bowl LIX” via Ryan Gaydos of Fox News — The words “End Racism” will not be featured in the back of end zones during Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Instead, “Choose Love” and “It Takes All of Us” will be emblazoned in the end zones at the Caesars Superdome. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told The Athletic on Tuesday the decision came amid the recent tragedies that have occurred in the U.S. since the start of 2025, including the terror attack in New Orleans, wildfires in the Los Angeles area, and the deadly plane crash near a Washington, D.C., airport.

___

