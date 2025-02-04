Bill aims to help Florida National Guard members’ spouses, kids pay for college

A pair of Central Florida Democrats are aiming to help military families pay for college tuition.

Sen. Kristen Arrington and Rep. Jose Alvarez filed SB 336/ HB 135, which would require the state to set aside $500,000 every year to pay for 50% of the tuition bills for spouses and children of active members in the Florida National Guard.

“This legislation reaffirms our continued commitment to our National Guard members and their families by extending vital educational support to spouses and children of active National Guard members,” said Arrington in a statement this week. “Education is a cornerstone for opportunities and with this legislation, we are ensuring that the families of our service members have the resources they deserve to succeed both academically and in their career aspirations.”

Their bill, which is called the Educational Dollars for Duty Program Expansion Act, allows the Legislature to increase the $500,000 investment if needed.

The funds would be used to cover tuition and fees for degrees, certificates, and vocational programs at public institutions, the Kissimmee legislators said.

The Department of Military Affairs would be in charge of overseeing the tuition reimbursement program, verifying who is eligible, and distributing the money to the families.

“Making sure that our military families are taken care of is one of the greatest honors one could have,” Alvarez said in a statement. “This bill has that very purpose at its heart. By providing National Guard spouses and children with resources to continue their education, we thank them for their dedication and support of our nation.”

If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1.

The Regular Session convenes March 4 with the last day scheduled for May 2.

Both Alvarez, who was the former Kissimmee mayor, and Arrington, who previously served in the House, were elected in 2024 to their first terms.