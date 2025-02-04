Michael Jordan’s son gets Lambo stuck on railroad tracks, gets arrested

The son of basketball legend Michael Jordan was arrested in the Orlando suburbs early Tuesday after he crashed his Lamborghini SUV off the road and got stuck on the railroad tracks.

Marcus Jordan, 34, of Orlando, was charged with DUI crash with property damage, possession of cocaine and resisting arrest without violence, according to the arrest report.

Just after 1 a.m., a Maitland police officer noticed Jordan’s blue SUV on the tracks with the tires spinning out in the dirt and rocks, the arrest report said. The damaged front bumper was “covered in rocks.”

Jordan said he “made a wrong turn and needed assistance getting his vehicle off the railroad tracks,” the arrest report said.

Authorities warned the approaching SunRail train, which was 10 minutes away, about the vehicle in its way.

“Based on the fact the vehicle was stuck on the track and the driver was still attempting to operate the vehicle, I asked the Defendant to exit the vehicle, and he would not exit,” the arrest report said. “He advised he was going to drive the vehicle. The vehicle was obviously not going to be moved and there was a danger the vehicle and occupants had the potential to get struck by an oncoming train. I had to eventually order him and the passenger out of the vehicle.”

Jordan told police he had been in Winter Park and Casselberry that night. His last stop was Rachel’s, a strip club and steakhouse.

Jordan admitted he had some drinks but denied he was intoxicated beyond the .08 limit to drive a car legally, the arrest report said.

Authorities said his SUV had earlier fled a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop before getting stuck on the tracks.

They found a clear plastic bag of white powder, which was later identified as cocaine, in Jordan’s front pants pocket, the arrest report said.

Jordan asked why he was “getting treated like a criminal like he was doing something wrong,” according to the arrest report, as he was ordered into the back of a police patrol vehicle.

He refused to follow orders, the arrest report said.

“The Defendant resisted Officer Moreno’s order to get into the vehicle. Officer Moreno got the Defendant into the vehicle, and I went to the other side of the vehicle,” Officer Gary Andrews wrote in the arrest report. “Officer Moreno attempted to close the door, and the Defendant put his leg into the doorway to prevent the door from closing. I reached in and grabbed the Defendant’s arms. I maneuvered the Defendant into the middle of the back seat to prevent his leg from being in the doorway. The door was then closed.”

Police said Jordan “was singing the entire way to the DUI center.”

He was later taken to the Orange County Jail.

Court records do not show an attorney listed.

Jordan has deep ties to Orlando and is a former University of Central Florida basketball player. He infamously once dated the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, his dad’s Chicago Bulls teammate.