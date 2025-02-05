Nathan Boyles, Hayden Hudson lead field of candidates in HD 3 Special Election to replace Joel Rudman

The field is set in the Special Election to replace former state Rep. Joel Rudman. Eight Republicans and one Democrat qualified for the ballot in the House district. Two candidates were disqualified days after filing for the seat.

Most notably, two Republicans have already reported more than five figures in fundraising for the open seat.

Former Okaloosa County Commissioner Nathan Boyles raised more than $22,500 for the seat already through the end of 2024.

Assistant State Attorney Hayden Hudson tallied more than $23,600, with $10,000 of that from his own pocket.

But six other Republicans also put in papers and qualified to run for the seat.

Rena McQuaig, a former Fort Walton Beach City Council candidate, filed for the seat on Monday.

Wade Merritt, a former Okaloosa County Commission candidate, jumped into the race in January and has yet to report fundraising.

Shon Owens, head of Owens Custom Homes & Construction, filed Monday for the seat.

Baker Republican Joshua Sik, also an Assistant State Attorney and Army veteran, announced in December for the seat but hasn’t reported donations yet.

Pace Republican Cindy Smith filed at the end of last year and is running on her record of community advocacy.

Jamie Lee Wells, a Milton veteran, reported $351 in fundraising since announcing in December. He is running on his military service and promising to address insurance costs and growth.

All eight Republicans will face off in an April 1 Republican Primary.

Democrat Dondre Wise, co-owner of Ether Promotions, was the only Democrat to qualify for the seat.

The seat opened when Rudman resigned to run for Congress. But Rudman ultimately lost to Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis in a Jan. 28 Republican Primary.

The state also disqualified two candidates

Army veteran Sean Hollonbeck jumped into the race on Jan. 31 and had reported no fundraising to date.

Jamie Uno Tabisz-Smith of Laurel Hill first filed on Jan. 27. He previously ran for the House seat in 2014, spending more than $4,000 on that campaign and ultimately losing to Doug Broxson.

The state has not provided public reasons yet why Hollonbeck and Tabisz-Smith were disqualified.